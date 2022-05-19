U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,896.20
    -27.48 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,208.04
    -282.03 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,389.86
    -28.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,788.41
    +13.56 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.86
    +1.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.90
    +24.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.37 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0599
    +0.0133 (+1.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8480
    -0.0380 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    +0.0155 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.6200
    -0.6770 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,101.88
    +1,025.60 (+3.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.07
    +17.84 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

The Worldwide Contextual Advertising Industry is Expected to Reach $631.4 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contextual Advertising Market (2022-2027) by Approach, Type, Deployment, Industry, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Contextual Advertising Market is estimated to be USD 267.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 631.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.75%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Contextual Advertising Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Act-On Software, Adobe Systems, Amazon.com Inc, Amobee Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Flurry Flytxt, Google LLC, IAC (Inter Active Corp), Infolinks Media LLC, etc.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Contextual Advertising Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Contextual Advertising Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Contextual Advertising Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increase in Social Media Users and Mobile Advertising
4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Big Data Analytics and AI in Digital Marketing
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Privacy Concern Owing to Behavioral Tracking
4.2.2 Different and Stringent Government Regulation
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Constant Advancement due to AR and VR
4.3.2 Digitally Engagement of Customers
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Technical Drawbacks

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Contextual Advertising Market, By Approach
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mass Contextual Advertising
6.3 Focused Contextual Advertising
6.4 Contextual Behavioral Advertising
6.5 Contextual Billboard Advertising

7 Global Contextual Advertising Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Activity-Based Advertising
7.3 Location-Based Advertising
7.4 Others

8 Global Contextual Advertising Market, By Deployment
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile Devices
8.3 Desktops
8.4 Digital Billboards

9 Global Contextual Advertising Market, By Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumer Goods,
9.3 Retail, and Restaurants
9.4 Telecom and IT
9.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
9.6 Media and Entertainment
9.7 Travel, Transportation, and Automobiles
9.8 Healthcare
9.9 Academia and Government
9.10 Others

10 Americas' Global Contextual Advertising Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Argentina
10.3 Brazil
10.4 Canada
10.5 Chile
10.6 Colombia
10.7 Mexico
10.8 Peru
10.9 United States
10.10 Rest of Americas

11 Europe's Global Contextual Advertising Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Austria
11.3 Belgium
11.4 Denmark
11.5 Finland
11.6 France
11.7 Germany
11.8 Italy
11.9 Netherlands
11.10 Norway
11.11 Poland
11.12 Russia
11.13 Spain
11.14 Sweden
11.15 Switzerland
11.16 United Kingdom
11.17 Rest of Europe

12 Middle East and Africa's Global Contextual Advertising Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Egypt
12.3 Israel
12.4 Qatar
12.5 Saudi Arabia
12.6 South Africa
12.7 United Arab Emirates
12.8 Rest of MEA

13 APAC's Global Contextual Advertising Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Australia
13.3 Bangladesh
13.4 China
13.5 India
13.6 Indonesia
13.7 Japan
13.8 Malaysia
13.9 Philippines
13.10 Singapore
13.11 South Korea
13.12 Sri Lanka
13.13 Thailand
13.14 Taiwan
13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Strategic Initiatives
14.3.1 M&A and Investments
14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

15 Company Profiles
15.1 Act-On Software
15.2 Adobe Systems
15.3 Amazon.com Inc
15.4 Amobee Inc
15.5 Meta Platforms Inc
15.6 Flurry Flytxt
15.7 Google LLC
15.8 IAC (Inter Active Corp)
15.9 Infolinks Media LLC
15.10 InMobi Marketo Inc
15.11 Microsoft Corp
15.12 One by AOL
15.13 SAP SE
15.14 SimplyCast
15.15 Twitter Inc
15.16 Yahoo Inc

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eb0c9c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-contextual-advertising-industry-is-expected-to-reach-631-4-billion-by-2027--301551251.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • Will Novavax Stock Ever Reach Its All-Time High Again?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are no strangers to tragedy. On Feb. 9 in 2021, shares of the coronavirus vaccine developer hit their all-time high of $331.68. Are longtime shareholders doomed to heavy losses forever, or will Novavax return to its glory days?

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Excellent Bargains for Investors

    Growth stocks are especially feeling the brunt of the market's sell-off, and as of this writing, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down over 27% from its all-time high, comfortably past the bear market threshold of 20%. Two such businesses with excellent fundamentals are Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Let's see why overlooking these promising businesses now could turn out to be a missed opportunity.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation near 40-year highs, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Hedge fund caught in meme stock frenzy shuts down

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung report news that Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that shorted GameStop in 2021, is winding down its funds.&nbsp;

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • If you thought Walmart and Target had disappointing results, these retailers did so much worse

    Rising expenses and inflation are hurting retail companies. As a result, analysts are lowering their price targets for their stocks.

  • 61 Billion Reasons to Buy Unity Software Stock

    What's more, the huge end-market opportunity the company is sitting on in real-time 3D content makes buying Unity stock a no-brainer following its big plunge. The impressive increase in revenue was driven by robust growth in customer spending.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Selecting stocks with great business models that have room to continue growing in the future is the secret to dividend investing. Here are three attractively valued dividend growth stocks that pay market-topping dividends to shareholders. NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is the biggest publicly traded utility in the world, with a $140.1 billion market capitalization.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Taking a $30 Billion Hit on Apple

    Warren Buffett loves Apple but Berkshire Hathaway’s big holding in the iPhone maker is hurting: Apple shares are down about 20% this quarter. B) had roughly 911 million Apple shares on March 31 and that position is down about $30 billion since then, assuming no change in the holding. Apple shares, which were down 1.4% to $138.86 in midday trading Thursday, are off from about $175 this quarter.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In particular, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen its stock price drop by 48%. The fall, understandably, has many investors asking if it's a good idea to buy Nvidia stock right now. Let's look closer at Nvidia's prospects, balance that with its valuation, and determine if long-term investors should buy now.

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by projecting its...

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 7 Stocks to Sell

    In this article, we discuss Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio and 7 stocks to sell. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ hedge fund performance, stock selection and history, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 4 Stocks to Sell. Bill Gates is perhaps the most well-known billionaire in modern times. He amassed […]

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • Why Shares of Endo International Plummeted 69% on Wednesday

    Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company, saw its shares fall 69% on Wednesday. It was already a bad day for many companies with the Dow and the S&P 500 down more than 3% and the NASDAQ falling more than 4%. The biggest reason for Endo's massive drop came when The Wall Street Journal reported the company was negotiating to restructure its more-than $8 billion in debt with its lenders and senior bondholders.

  • Warren Buffett Is Holding These 10 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech stocks Warren Buffett is holding despite selloff. If you want to see more tech stocks held by the billionaire amid the broader market selloff, click Warren Buffett Is Holding These 5 Tech Stocks Despite Selloff. Warren Buffett’s portfolio is often replicated by aspiring retail investors, as well as […]