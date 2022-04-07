U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,456.45
    -24.70 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,317.76
    -178.75 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,740.97
    -147.85 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.85
    -26.09 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.51
    -1.72 (-1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.80
    +15.70 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.64
    +0.18 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    -0.0008 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6480
    +0.0390 (+1.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3056
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8660
    +0.0660 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,425.51
    -482.20 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.76
    +3.10 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Worldwide Contraceptives Industry to 2028 - Featuring Mankind Pharma, Pfizer and Mithra Pharmaceuticals Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contraceptives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report on the global contraceptives market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global contraceptives market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2018 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global contraceptives market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global contraceptives market.

Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global contraceptives market.

The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global contraceptives market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global contraceptives market.

The report delves into the competition landscape of the global contraceptives market. Key players operating in the global contraceptives market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global contraceptives market that have been profiled in this report.

Key Questions Answered in Contraceptives Market Report

  • What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global contraceptives market?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global contraceptives market between 2017 and 2028?

  • What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global contraceptives market?

  • Will North America to be the most profitable market for contraceptives devices providers?

  • Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global contraceptives market during the forecast period?

  • Which are the leading companies in the global contraceptives market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Contraceptives Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Overview
4.3. Key Market Indicators
4.4. Market Dynamics
4.4.1. Drivers
4.4.2. Restraints
4.4.3. Opportunity
4.5. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.6. Global Contraceptives Market - Global Supply Demand Scenario
4.7. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.8. Value Chain Analysis
4.9. Market Outlook

5. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product
5.1. Introduction & Definition
5.2. Key Findings / Developments
5.3. Key Trends
5.4. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2028
5.4.1. Contraceptives Drugs
5.4.1.1. Oral Contraceptives
5.4.1.1.1. Combined Contraceptives
5.4.1.1.2. Mini-pills
5.4.1.2. Contraceptive Injectable
5.4.1.3. Topical Contraceptive Patch
5.4.2. Contraceptive Devices
5.4.2.1. Male Contraceptive Devices
5.4.2.2. Female Contraceptive Devices
5.4.2.2.1. Female Condoms
5.4.2.2.2. Contraceptive Diaphragms
5.4.2.2.3. Contraceptive Sponges
5.4.2.2.4. Contraceptive Vaginal Rings
5.4.2.2.5. Intrauterine Devices
5.4.2.2.6. Sub-dermal Contraceptives Implants
5.4.2.2.7. Non-Surgical Permanent Contraception Devices
5.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product

6. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Key Trends
6.4. Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2028
6.4.1. Hospital Pharmacy
6.4.1.1. Public
6.4.1.2. Private
6.4.2. Independent Pharmacy
6.4.3. Online Platform
6.4.4. Clinics
6.4.5. Others
6.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel

7. Global Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Policies and Regulations
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Region
7.3.1. North America
7.3.2. Europe
7.3.3. Asia Pacific
7.3.4. Latin America
7.3.5. Middle East and Africa
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Country/Region

8. North America Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Europe Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Asia Pacific Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Latin America Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Middle East and Africa Contraceptives Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)
13.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020
13.3. Company Profiles
13.3.1. Merck & Co., Inc.
13.3.1.1. Overview
13.3.1.2. Financials
13.3.1.3. Recent Developments
13.3.1.4. Strategy
13.3.2. Cipla, Inc.
13.3.2.1. Overview
13.3.2.2. Financials
13.3.2.3. Recent Developments
13.3.2.4. Strategy
13.3.3. Allergan plc
13.3.3.1. Overview
13.3.3.2. Financials
13.3.3.3. Recent Developments
13.3.3.4. Strategy
13.3.4. Bayer AG
13.3.4.1. Overview
13.3.4.2. Financials
13.3.4.3. Recent Developments
13.3.4.4. Strategy
13.3.5. HLL Lifecare Limited
13.3.5.1. Overview
13.3.5.2. Financials
13.3.5.3. Recent Developments
13.3.5.4. Strategy
13.3.6. Mankind Pharma
13.3.6.1. Overview
13.3.6.2. Financials
13.3.6.3. Recent Developments
13.3.6.4. Strategy
13.3.7. Pfizer, Inc.
13.3.7.1. Overview
13.3.7.2. Financials
13.3.7.3. Recent Developments
13.3.7.4. Strategy
13.3.8. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
13.3.8.1. Overview
13.3.8.2. Financials
13.3.8.3. Recent Developments
13.3.8.4. Strategy
13.3.9. Mithra Pharmaceuticals
13.3.9.1. Overview
13.3.9.2. Financials
13.3.9.3. Recent Developments
13.3.9.4. Strategy
13.3.10. Janssen Pharmaceutical Company
13.3.10.1. Overview
13.3.10.2. Financials
13.3.10.3. Recent Developments
13.3.10.4. Strategy
13.3.11. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
13.3.11.1. Overview
13.3.11.2. Financials
13.3.11.3. Recent Developments
13.3.11.4. Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pf3kj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-contraceptives-industry-to-2028---featuring-mankind-pharma-pfizer-and-mithra-pharmaceuticals-among-others-301520058.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Tumbling Again Today

    Competition in the electric vehicle sector is rising, and growth in China could be hard to come by in the near future.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire David Einhorn just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Einhorn’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire David Einhorn Just Added to His Portfolio. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Intel Corporation […]

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Forget GameStop and AMC: Buy These 2 Growth Stocks Instead

    Meme stocks GameStop and AMC Entertainment are flying high again with their shares up over 30% in the past month while the S&P 500 has risen by a more modest 6%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) are two stocks that I would buy before even considering taking a chance on GameStop or AMC. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is experiencing strong growth and generating some impressive margins along the way.

  • SoFi cuts guidance after Biden extends student loan payment freeze

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses SoFi cutting its earnings expectations following the Biden administration's extension of the student loan payment pause.

  • Here’s Why You Should Remain Optimistic in Your Rivian (RIVN) Stake

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Select Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Select Strategy underperformed its Russell 3000 Index benchmark in the fourth quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had gains in eight of the 10 sectors in which it […]

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Still Doesn't Look Like It's Ready to Set Sail

    In his Executive Decision segment of "Mad Money" Wednesday, host Jim Cramer spoke with Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings . Del Rio said the pandemic isn't over, but it's certainly behind us, and with many pandemic protocols winding down now's the perfect time to take a cruise. Del Rio admitted that Norwegian's balance sheet isn't in terrific shape as a result of the pandemic, but his company has committed to paying down debt and its 2023 bookings are "looking fantastic."

  • Rite Aid Stock Plummets. Why This Analyst Believes the Shares Could Fall to $1.

    Rite Aid stock was plummeting Thursday after Deutsche Bank cut its price target for the stock to a new Wall Street-low ahead of the pharmacy retailer’s earnings report next week. Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill downgraded Rite Aid (ticker: RAD ) to Sell from Hold and slashed his price target to $1 from $16. Rite Aid reports fourth-quarter earnings on April 14, and investors will be closely watching.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • What You Need To Know About EVgo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVGO) Investor Composition

    A look at the shareholders of EVgo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVGO ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a...

  • This New Buffett Buy Isn't the Only Stock Soaring Thursday Morning

    The stock market has seen extreme turbulence this week, with a big gain on Monday giving way to substantial declines over the past two days. Big uncertainties about exactly how the Federal Reserve will handle interest rates to fight inflation are giving investors headaches, but at least on Thursday morning, it appeared that market participants would get a reprieve from the volatility. Warren Buffett has been in the headlines lately, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shares having risen to all-time highs in recent weeks.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.