Worldwide Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Private Label Applications Have Expanded Considerably Over the Past Few Years
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry incorporates a sizable contract manufacturing segment that supplies a full range of reagents and test kits, instruments and systems, and testing accessories. Already a multi-billion dollar market, this segment is well positioned to generate favorable long-term growth, as detailed in this report, The Market for Contract Manufacturing in IVD. Most leading worldwide of producers of proprietary IVD systems will increase their reliance on outside contractors as a cost-effective means to:
expand existing product lines
broaden access to IVD testing technologies
increase access to manufacturing capacity without capital investment
quickly introduce tests and testing systems for newly emerging diseases and disorders (e.g., COVID-19, Monkeypox, etc.)
gain support for regulatory filings
penetrate high growth applications especially in the area of point-of-care (POC) testing
meet the specialized testing needs of major end users
Contract manufacturing also enables new and smaller IVD producers to build up product lines and increase competitiveness in the marketplace. Moreover, the segment is the major source of private label tests, instruments, and accessories sold by medical supply and device distributors, home healthcare outlets, and drug stores. Private label applications have expanded considerably over the past few years largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Global Market Outlook - Contract IVD Manufacturing
Scope and Methodology
Chapter 2: Market Environment
Overview
Global Economic Outlook
Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
Population
Age Distribution
Population 50 Years & Older
Population 65 Years & Older
Global Healthcare Trends
Medical Conditions
Health Expenditures
Hospital Beds
Physicians
Patient Activity
Acute Care Hospital Admissions
Surgical Procedures
Physicians' Consultations
IVD Tests
Chapter 3: IVD Products
Industry Overview
IVD Product Demand by Technology
Immunoassays
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular IVD Technology
Microbiology
Hematology
Coagulation
Histology/Cytology
Blood Grouping
Other IVD Technologies
Product Groups
IVD Reagents & Test Kits
IVD Instruments & Systems
IVD Supplies & Accessories
Production by Region
Chapter 4: Contract IVD Manufacturing
Market Overview
Market Forecast
Regional Trends
Product Groups
Contract Immunoassay Products
Overview
Types of Immunoassays
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract Clinical Chemistry Products
Overview
Types of Tests
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract Molecular Diagnostic Products
Overview
Types of Tests
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract Microbiology IVD Products
Overview
Types of Tests
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract Hematology Products
Overview
Types of Tests
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract Histology/Cytology Products
Overview
Types of Tests
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract Coagulation IVD Products
Overview
Types of Tests
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract Blood Grouping IVD Products
Overview
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Other Contract IVD Products
Overview
Types of Tests
Contract Manufacturing Opportunities
Contract Manufacturing Companies
Contract IVD Market Segments
Chapter 5: Industry Structure
Industry Concentration
Regulation
Competitive Strategies
Company Briefs
Aalto Scientific, Ltd.
Abingdon Health
ACON Laboratories, Inc.
Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.
Affinity Life Sciences, Inc.
AgaMatrix
Antibodies Incorporated
Arbor Assays LLC
AsureQuality Australia Pty. Ltd.
Auer Precision
BIT Group GmbH
Calbiotech
Calzyme Laboratories, Inc.
Celestica Inc.
Cenogenics Corporation
Core Bioproducts
Coris BioConcept
Custom Diagnostics
DCN Dx
Denka Company Limited
DiAgam
DiaCarta
EKF Diagnostic Holdings plc
Fapon Biotech Inc.
Guilin Royalyze Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.
Hardy Diagnostics
Icosagen AS
IDxDI
In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions LLC
InBios International Inc.
Innovize, Inc.
Inteprod LLC
IXpressGenes, Inc.
Jabil Inc.
KMC Systems, Inc.
Lampire Biological Laboratories Inc.
LRE Medical GmbH
Maxim Biomedical Inc.
MilliporeSigma
Natech Plastics
Nova Biomedical Corporation
Phillips-Medisize
Plexus Corporation
Promega Corporation
Quantimetrix Corporation
Sanmina Corporation
Savyon Diagnostics
Sclavo Diagnostics International srl
SMC Ltd.
STRATEC SE
Surmodics Inc.
TCS Biosciences Ltd.
Teco Diagnostics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited
Veranex
Werfen
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we6ms4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-contract-manufacturing-in-in-vitro-diagnostics-industry-to-2026---private-label-applications-have-expanded-considerably-over-the-past-few-years-301656146.html
SOURCE Research and Markets