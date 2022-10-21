U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

Worldwide Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics Industry to 2026 - Private Label Applications Have Expanded Considerably Over the Past Few Years

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Market for Contract Manufacturing in In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry incorporates a sizable contract manufacturing segment that supplies a full range of reagents and test kits, instruments and systems, and testing accessories. Already a multi-billion dollar market, this segment is well positioned to generate favorable long-term growth, as detailed in this report, The Market for Contract Manufacturing in IVD. Most leading worldwide of producers of proprietary IVD systems will increase their reliance on outside contractors as a cost-effective means to:

  • expand existing product lines

  • broaden access to IVD testing technologies

  • increase access to manufacturing capacity without capital investment

  • quickly introduce tests and testing systems for newly emerging diseases and disorders (e.g., COVID-19, Monkeypox, etc.)

  • gain support for regulatory filings

  • penetrate high growth applications especially in the area of point-of-care (POC) testing

  • meet the specialized testing needs of major end users

Contract manufacturing also enables new and smaller IVD producers to build up product lines and increase competitiveness in the marketplace. Moreover, the segment is the major source of private label tests, instruments, and accessories sold by medical supply and device distributors, home healthcare outlets, and drug stores. Private label applications have expanded considerably over the past few years largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Global Market Outlook - Contract IVD Manufacturing

  • Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Market Environment

  • Overview

  • Global Economic Outlook

  • Per Capita Gross Domestic Product

  • Population

  • Age Distribution

  • Population 50 Years & Older

  • Population 65 Years & Older

  • Global Healthcare Trends

  • Medical Conditions

  • Health Expenditures

  • Hospital Beds

  • Physicians

  • Patient Activity

  • Acute Care Hospital Admissions

  • Surgical Procedures

  • Physicians' Consultations

  • IVD Tests

Chapter 3: IVD Products

  • Industry Overview

  • IVD Product Demand by Technology

  • Immunoassays

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Molecular IVD Technology

  • Microbiology

  • Hematology

  • Coagulation

  • Histology/Cytology

  • Blood Grouping

  • Other IVD Technologies

  • Product Groups

  • IVD Reagents & Test Kits

  • IVD Instruments & Systems

  • IVD Supplies & Accessories

  • Production by Region

Chapter 4: Contract IVD Manufacturing

  • Market Overview

  • Market Forecast

  • Regional Trends

  • Product Groups

  • Contract Immunoassay Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Immunoassays

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract Clinical Chemistry Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Tests

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract Molecular Diagnostic Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Tests

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract Microbiology IVD Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Tests

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract Hematology Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Tests

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract Histology/Cytology Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Tests

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract Coagulation IVD Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Tests

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract Blood Grouping IVD Products

  • Overview

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Other Contract IVD Products

  • Overview

  • Types of Tests

  • Contract Manufacturing Opportunities

  • Contract Manufacturing Companies

  • Contract IVD Market Segments

Chapter 5: Industry Structure

  • Industry Concentration

  • Regulation

  • Competitive Strategies

Company Briefs

  • Aalto Scientific, Ltd.

  • Abingdon Health

  • ACON Laboratories, Inc.

  • Advy Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

  • Affinity Life Sciences, Inc.

  • AgaMatrix

  • Antibodies Incorporated

  • Arbor Assays LLC

  • AsureQuality Australia Pty. Ltd.

  • Auer Precision

  • BIT Group GmbH

  • Calbiotech

  • Calzyme Laboratories, Inc.

  • Celestica Inc.

  • Cenogenics Corporation

  • Core Bioproducts

  • Coris BioConcept

  • Custom Diagnostics

  • DCN Dx

  • Denka Company Limited

  • DiAgam

  • DiaCarta

  • EKF Diagnostic Holdings plc

  • Fapon Biotech Inc.

  • Guilin Royalyze Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

  • Hardy Diagnostics

  • Icosagen AS

  • IDxDI

  • In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions LLC

  • InBios International Inc.

  • Innovize, Inc.

  • Inteprod LLC

  • IXpressGenes, Inc.

  • Jabil Inc.

  • KMC Systems, Inc.

  • Lampire Biological Laboratories Inc.

  • LRE Medical GmbH

  • Maxim Biomedical Inc.

  • MilliporeSigma

  • Natech Plastics

  • Nova Biomedical Corporation

  • Phillips-Medisize

  • Plexus Corporation

  • Promega Corporation

  • Quantimetrix Corporation

  • Sanmina Corporation

  • Savyon Diagnostics

  • Sclavo Diagnostics International srl

  • SMC Ltd.

  • STRATEC SE

  • Surmodics Inc.

  • TCS Biosciences Ltd.

  • Teco Diagnostics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Tulip Diagnostics Private Limited

  • Veranex

  • Werfen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/we6ms4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-contract-manufacturing-in-in-vitro-diagnostics-industry-to-2026---private-label-applications-have-expanded-considerably-over-the-past-few-years-301656146.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

