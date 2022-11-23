U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Worldwide Controlled Environment PPE Industry Insights to 2026 - Product Innovation Includes Eco-Friendly, Biodegradable, Washable and Anti-Static Products Offering

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Environment PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

In 2021, the global controlled environment PPE market generated $917.8 million in revenue. The market is expected to witness high growth due to stringent contamination control requirements and increased reshoring activities to develop R&D and production plants in Europe and North America.

Hand protection PPE is the largest end-user product segment for controlled environment PPE and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2026, with growth driven by the disposable gloves segment.

Pharmaceutical is the largest end-user industry for controlled environment PPE. Stringent production control protocols of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Society of Oncology Pharmacy Practitioners (ISOPP) will drive growth during the forecast period.

Product innovation in the controlled environment PPE segment includes eco-friendly, biodegradable, washable, and anti-static products offering easy-to-don-and-doff features. Lightweight and reusable PPE will witness high traction during the forecast period. Mergers and acquisitions will enhance the geographical reach, expand the product portfolio, and generate a sustained revenue stream during the forecast period.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d27c2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-controlled-environment-ppe-industry-insights-to-2026---product-innovation-includes-eco-friendly-biodegradable-washable-and-anti-static-products-offering-301686399.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

