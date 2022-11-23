Worldwide Controlled Environment PPE Industry Insights to 2026 - Product Innovation Includes Eco-Friendly, Biodegradable, Washable and Anti-Static Products Offering
DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Environment PPE Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the global controlled environment PPE market generated $917.8 million in revenue. The market is expected to witness high growth due to stringent contamination control requirements and increased reshoring activities to develop R&D and production plants in Europe and North America.
Hand protection PPE is the largest end-user product segment for controlled environment PPE and is expected to witness a high CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2026, with growth driven by the disposable gloves segment.
Pharmaceutical is the largest end-user industry for controlled environment PPE. Stringent production control protocols of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Society of Oncology Pharmacy Practitioners (ISOPP) will drive growth during the forecast period.
Product innovation in the controlled environment PPE segment includes eco-friendly, biodegradable, washable, and anti-static products offering easy-to-don-and-doff features. Lightweight and reusable PPE will witness high traction during the forecast period. Mergers and acquisitions will enhance the geographical reach, expand the product portfolio, and generate a sustained revenue stream during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Findings
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Distributor Analysis
Growth Metrics
Distribution Channels
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Regulatory Standards
Controlled Environment PPE Recommendations
Critical Environment vs. Cleanroom
Expenditure on R&D Activities of Select Countries
R&D Expenditure of Select Countries
Semiconductor Production Reshoring in North America and Western Europe
Trends
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Eye & Face Protection
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Respiratory Protection
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Protective Clothing
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hand Protection
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Protective Footwear
Growth Metrics
Revenue Forecast
Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Percent Revenue Forecast by End-user Industry
Forecast Analysis by End-user Industry
Revenue Forecast by Region
Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Competitive Environment
Competitive Analysis
8 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Reshoring Activities
Growth Opportunity 2: Targeted Mergers & Acquisitions
Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Product Innovation
9 Appendix
10 Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2d27c2
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-controlled-environment-ppe-industry-insights-to-2026---product-innovation-includes-eco-friendly-biodegradable-washable-and-anti-static-products-offering-301686399.html
SOURCE Research and Markets