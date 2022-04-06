U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

Worldwide Conveyor Belt Industry to 2027 - Featuring Fenner, Intralox and Fives Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveyor Belt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global conveyor belt market size reached US$ 6.33 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 7.77 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.23% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A conveyor belt is primarily employed for carrying objects from one point to another. They are generally used for transportation in close distances, generally within a building, and in connecting assembly lines to the final inspection and packing lines. The material to be transported is placed on the belt and is carried to the end point, horizontally or along an inclined slope. This system comprises of two or more pulleys to rotate the belt in continuous circles. The high versatility, light weight nature, and cost-effectiveness have made conveyor belts highly popular across various industries

A growing demand from the power, mining, and manufacturing industries represent one of the key factors driving the global conveyor belt market. As a result of heavy competition in the market, these industries are majorly reliant on efficient techniques to increase their productivity. The demand for conveyor belts is also boosted by the growth of infrastructural activities and macroeconomic factors such as GDP growth. Another major market trend that is gaining momentum is the growing demand for eco-friendly conveyor belts with self-cleaning properties, which tend to improve the operational costs of the industries

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type into medium-weight conveyor belt, lightweight conveyor belt and heavyweight conveyor belt, wherein medium-weight conveyor belt is the most popular product type. On the basis of end-use, the report is categorised into metallurgy industry, chemical industry, steel-making industry and others. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific represents the leading market, followed by North America and Europe. Other major regions include Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. On analysing the import-export scenario, it is found that the United States is the largest importer, and China is the largest exporter. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd., Fenner, Intralox, Volta Belting Technology Ltd. and Fives

This report provides a deep insight into the global conveyor belt market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the conveyor belt industry in any manner

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global conveyor belt market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regions in the global conveyor belt market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global conveyor belt market?

  • What are the key end-use segments in the global conveyor belt market?

  • Which are the popular product types in the global conveyor belt market?

  • What are the import and export trends of conveyor belt?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global conveyor belt market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global conveyor belt market?

  • What is the structure of the global conveyor belt market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global conveyor belt market?

  • How is conveyor belt manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Conveyor Belt Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Research and Development
5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.9.4 Manufacturing
5.9.5 Distribution
5.9.6 Export
5.9.7 End-Use
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Light-Weight Conveyor Belt
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.1 Mining and Metallurgy
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Manufacturing
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Chemicals, Oils and Gases
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Aviation
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Imports and Exports
9.1 Imports by Major Countries
9.2 Exports by Major Countries

10 Conveyor Belt Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.
11.3.1.1 Company Overview
11.3.1.2 Description
11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.1.4 Financials
11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.2 Fenner
11.3.2.1 Company Overview
11.3.2.2 Description
11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.2.4 Financials
11.3.3 Intralox
11.3.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.3.2 Description
11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.4 Volta Belting Technology Ltd
11.3.4.1 Company Overview
11.3.4.2 Description
11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.5 Fives
11.3.5.1 Company Overview
11.3.5.2 Description
11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4o7j

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


