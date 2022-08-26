Worldwide Cookware Industry to 2027 - by Material, Application, Distribution Channel and Region
The global cookware market is projected to witness a growth of an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as growing preference for modular kitchens, increased spending on products focusing on home improvement, and massive demand from commercial kitchens are driving the demand for the global cookware market.
Millennials prefer to have home-cooked meals and are willing to spend significant amounts on purchasing cookware that can enhance the flavors and taste of cooked meals.
Also, the shift of the market players towards online platforms due to the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry and the high-end investments in research and development activities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.
The global cookware market is segmented into material, application, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on material, the market is divided into stainless steel, aluminum, glass, and others. Stainless Steel material is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the next five years as it showcases high durability over its counterparts. There is high demand for stainless steel in the countries like India, China, and Japan for cookware manufacturing.
The major market players operating in the global cookware market are Groupe SEB, All-Clad Group, Werhahn Group, Conair Corp., Gorenje Group, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc.
The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The publisher calculated the market size of global cookware market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the publisher.
