Worldwide Cookware Industry to 2027 - by Material, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Dublin, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cookware Market, By Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Glass, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cookware market is projected to witness a growth of an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as growing preference for modular kitchens, increased spending on products focusing on home improvement, and massive demand from commercial kitchens are driving the demand for the global cookware market.

Millennials prefer to have home-cooked meals and are willing to spend significant amounts on purchasing cookware that can enhance the flavors and taste of cooked meals.

Also, the shift of the market players towards online platforms due to the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry and the high-end investments in research and development activities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.

The global cookware market is segmented into material, application, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on material, the market is divided into stainless steel, aluminum, glass, and others. Stainless Steel material is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the next five years as it showcases high durability over its counterparts. There is high demand for stainless steel in the countries like India, China, and Japan for cookware manufacturing.

The major market players operating in the global cookware market are Groupe SEB, All-Clad Group, Werhahn Group, Conair Corp., Gorenje Group, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc.

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022E

  • Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global cookware market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global cookware market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

  • To classify and forecast global cookware market based on material, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global cookware market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global cookware market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cookware market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cookware market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cookware market

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The publisher calculated the market size of global cookware market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the publisher.

Key Target Audience:

  • Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

  • Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to cookware market

  • Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cookware Market

6. Global Cookware Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Glass, Others)
6.2.2. By Application (Residential, Commercial)
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)
6.2.4. By Company (2021)
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map

7. Asia-Pacific Cookware Market Outlook

8. Europe Cookware Market Outlook

9. North America Cookware Market Outlook

10. South America Cookware Market Outlook

11. Middle East and Africa Cookware Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Groupe SEB
14.2. All-Clad Group
14.3. Werhahn Group
14.4. Conair Corp.
14.5. Gorenje Group
14.6. Hawkins Cooker Ltd.
14.7. The Middleby Corp.
14.8. The Vollrath Co. LLC
14.9. TTK Prestige Ltd.
14.10. Newell Brands Inc.

15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vg1ez3

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


