The Worldwide Cooler Box Industry is Estimated to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020
DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooler Box Market by Type (Disposable, Reusable), Raw Material (Polyurethane Foam, EPS, EPP, XPS, Others), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The cooler box market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025.
Growth in the pharmaceutical industry, ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drives, transportation of processed and fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other perishable food products are contributing to the growth of the cooler box market.
Reusable is the largest segment of the global cooler box market, by type.
The reusable cooler box segment accounted for the larger share of the cooler box market in 2019. Reusable cooler boxes available in the consumer market are becoming more robust in terms of their exterior, with hard shells being deployed in comparison to the cardboard and foam of disposable cooler boxes. These cooler boxes are primarily used in the pharmaceutical industry, wherein maintaining the temperature of products for a longer time is a critical factor.
PU Foam is the largest segment of the cooler box market, by the material.
The PU foam segment accounted for the larger share of the cooler box market in 2019. PU foam has the lowest thermal conductivity among insulation materials, which enables space-saving by using lower insulation thickness while achieving the same insulation efficiency as with other materials. This is especially important in space-limited cold chain logistics.
North America is projected to lead the cooler box market during the forecast period.
North America is expected to lead the global cooler box market during the forecast period. The growing demand for cooler boxes for use in the pharmaceutical cold chain and camping/ family vacations is driving the North American regional market. The cooler box market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest from 2020 to 2025. This growth is primarily attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cooler Box Market
4.2 Cooler Box Market, by Region
4.3 North America Cooler Box Market, by End-Use Industry & Country
4.4 Cooler Box Market, Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards
5.2.1.2 Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccination Drives Across the Globe
5.2.1.3 Stringent Temperature Control Requirements in Pharmaceutical Industry
5.2.1.4 Growth in International Food Trade due to Trade Liberalization
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Rules & Regulations
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential Markets for Insulated Packaging
5.2.3.2 Growth in Organized Retail Sector
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Significant Fluctuations in Crude Oil Prices
5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Cost and High Capital Investment Requirements
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.5 Intensity of Rivalry
6 Industry Trends
6.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6.1.1 Introduction
6.1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.1.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment
6.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Cooler Box Market
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.3.1 Prominent Companies
6.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.4 Yc-Ycc Shift
6.5 Production Technology
6.5.1 Production Technology for Reusable & Disposable Cooler Boxes
6.6 Price Analysis
6.7 Patent Analysis
6.8 Cooler Box Market Ecosystem
6.8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers
6.8.2 Distributors of Cooler Boxes
6.8.3 End-users of Cooler Boxes
6.9 Import & Export Trade Analysis
6.10 Regulatory Landscape
6.11 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.11.1 Healthcare
6.11.2 Trends of Oil & Natural Gas Prices
6.11.3 Trends and Forecast of Gdp
6.11.4 Urbanization
6.11.5 Per Capita Income
6.12 Case Study Analysis
6.12.1 COVID-19 Vaccine
6.12.1.1 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. Set Up a New Facility to Manufacture Special Cooler Boxes for COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery
6.12.2 Pharmaceuticals
6.12.2.1 B Medical Systems Partnered with Seedr to Develop Advanced Passive Cold Storage Equipment for Vaccine and Pharmaceutical Delivery
6.12.2.2 Sonoco Thermosafe Developed Advanced and Durable Cooler Box for Pharmaceutical Cold Chain
6.12.2.3 Softbox Systems Ltd. Developed Eco-Friendly Recyclable Cooler Box for Pharmaceutical Cold Chain
6.12.3 Food & Beverages
6.12.3.1 Feurer GmbH Developed Special Packaging Solutions for Food & Beverages Industry
7 Cooler Box Market, by Cooling Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dry Ice
7.3 Wet Ice
7.4 Gel Packs
7.5 Eutectic Plates
7.6 Liquid Nitrogen
7.7 Insulated Blankets
8 Cooler Box Market, by Raw Material
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Segment
8.2 Expanded Polystyrene
8.2.1 Demand for Expanded Polystyrene to Increase for Vaccine Transportation
8.3 Extruded Polystyrene
8.3.1 Extruded Polystyrene Accounts for Third-Largest Share
8.4 Expanded Polypropylene
8.4.1 Expanded Polypropylene Widely Used in Food & Beverage Segment
8.5 Polyurethane Foam
8.5.1 Polyurethane Foam Accounts for Largest Market Share
8.5.2 Others
9 Cooler Box Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Type Segment
9.2 Reusable Cooler Boxes
9.2.1 Reusable Cooler Boxes Account for Largest Share in Market
9.3 Disposable Cooler Boxes
9.3.1 Demand for Disposable Cooler Boxes Driven by Affordability
10 Cooler Box Market, by End-Use Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Pharmaceuticals
10.2.1 COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigns to Boost Market for Cooler Boxes
10.2.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Pharmaceutical Industry
10.3 Food & Beverages
10.3.1 Food & Beverage Holds Second-Largest Share in Global Cooler Box Market
10.3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Food & Beverage Industry
11 Cooler Box Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.3 North America
11.4 Europe
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.6 South America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Key Market Developments
13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
13.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019
13.1.1 Star
13.1.2 Emerging Leader
13.1.3 Pervasive
13.1.4 Participant
13.2 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence
13.3 Key Players
13.3.1 Blowkings
13.3.2 B Medical Systems
13.3.3 Nilkamal Ltd.
13.3.4 Isonova
13.3.5 Sonoco Thermosafe
13.3.6 Eurobox Logistics
13.3.7 Softbox Systems Ltd.
13.3.8 Va-Q-Tec Ag
13.3.9 Aov International Llp
13.3.10 Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.
13.3.11 Sofrigam Group
13.3.12 Feurer
13.3.13 Coldchain Controls
13.3.14 Apex International
13.3.15 Cool Ice Box Company Ltd.
13.3.16 Orca Coolers
13.4 SME Matrix, 2019
13.4.1 Progressive Companies
13.4.2 Emerging Company
13.4.3 Starting Blocks
13.4.4 Dynamic Companies
13.5 Other Players
13.5.1 Igloo Coolers
13.5.2 Cip Industries Cc
13.5.3 Liderkit
13.5.4 Yeti Coolers, LLC
13.5.5 Dhruvraj Syndicate
13.5.6 Mb Plastic Industries
13.5.7 Rollawaycontainer
13.5.8 K2 Coolers
13.5.9 Grizzly Coolers LLC
13.5.10 Koolatron
13.5.11 Coleman Company, Inc
13.5.12 Cambro
13.5.13 Engel Coolers
13.5.14 Harwal Group of Companies
13.5.15 Polar Tech Industries Inc
13.5.16 Embalex S.L.U
13.5.17 Aucma
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledgestore: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
