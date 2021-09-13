U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

Worldwide Copper Pipes and Tubes Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the copper pipes and tubes market and it is poised to grow by $4.96 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period.

The report on the copper pipes and tubes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for copper tubes and pipes in HVAC segment and growing urbanization in developing nations.

The copper pipes and tubes market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the superior properties of copper in comparison to aluminum as one of the prime reasons driving the copper pipes and tubes market growth during the next few years.

The report on copper pipes and tubes market covers the following areas:

  • Copper pipes and tubes market sizing

  • Copper pipes and tubes market forecast

  • Copper pipes and tubes market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading copper pipes and tubes market vendors that include Aurubis AG, Cerro Flow Products LLC, Daechu Industrial Co. Ltd., ELVALHALCOR Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., KME Germany GmbH & Co. KG, Kobe Steel Ltd., MetTube Sdn Bhd, Mitsubishi Materials Corp., and Mueller Industries Inc. Also, the copper pipes and tubes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Industrial heat exchange - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Plumbing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aurubis AG

  • Cerro Flow Products LLC

  • Daechu Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • ELVALHALCOR Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry SA

  • FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

  • KME Germany GmbH & Co. KG

  • Kobe Steel Ltd.

  • MetTube Sdn Bhd

  • Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

  • Mueller Industries Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swebdv

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


