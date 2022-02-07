U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Worldwide Copper Pipes and Tubes Industry to 2027 - Featuring KME, Kobe Steel and MetTube Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Pipes and Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global copper pipes and tubes market reached a volume of 4.53 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 5.45 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.16% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Copper pipes and tubes are widely used in the construction sector owing to the electrical and thermally conductive properties of copper. Although an overall copper plumbing is expensive as compared to its plastic counterpart, it still is a convenient option in terms of cost-benefits because of its long-term reliability. Furthermore, copper pipes have extensive industrial utilization owing to their non-corrosive and non-reactive nature. These pipes and tubes are also used for the transportation of gases since copper is non-permeable to air and gas and offers reduced chances of leakage and contamination caused by oxygen, ultraviolet (UV) rays and temperature from the external environment

With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties.

Furthermore, these pipes and tubes have a high yield, tensile and fatigue strength along with antibacterial properties that play a crucial role in the transportation of medical gases and water distribution systems. Moreover, rapidly growing oil and gas industry, which requires copper pipes and tubes for various operations, is contributing positively to the sales of these pipes and tubes.

Other factors such as demand from the solar thermal energy and waste heat recovery systems and product innovations such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated copper tubes are further catalyzing the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, KME, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Luvata, MetTube, Mueller Industry, KMCT, Cerroflow Products, Golden Dragon, Mehta Tubes, Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.Ltd., Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes, etc

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What is the size of the global copper pipes and tubes market?
2. What are the key factors driving the global copper pipes and tubes market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global copper pipes and tubes market?
4. What is the breakup of the global copper pipes and tubes market based on the finish type?
5. What is the breakup of the global copper pipes and tubes market based on the end user?
6. What are the key regions in the global copper pipes and tubes market?
7. Who are the key players/companies in the global copper pipes and tubes market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Finish Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter
5.6 Market Breakup by End-User
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Finish Type
6.1 LWC Grooved
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Straight Length
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Pancake
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 LWC Plain
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter
7.1 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Above 1 inch
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 HVAC
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Industrial Heat Exchanger
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Plumbing
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Electrical
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
14.3.2 KME
14.3.3 Kobe Steel, Ltd.
14.3.4 Luvata
14.3.5 MetTube
14.3.6 Mueller Industry
14.3.7 KMCT
14.3.8 Cerroflow Products
14.3.9 Golden Dragon
14.3.10 Mehta Tubes
14.3.11 Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.,Ltd.
14.3.12 Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyerm7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-copper-pipes-and-tubes-industry-to-2027---featuring-kme-kobe-steel-and-mettube-among-others-301476636.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

