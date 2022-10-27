U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

The Worldwide Corporate Training Industry is Projected to Reach $487 Billion by 2030

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo

Global Corporate Training Market

Global Corporate Training Market

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate training Market By Training Program, By Industries: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate training market was valued at $332,931.1 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $487,305.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Corporate training, which is also known as workplace learning, is a method to improve the skills, work performance, and efficiency of an employee. There are training methods offered for the development of employees. Corporate training helps in advancing the skills sets of employees including communications, negotiation skills, technical skills, and others. There are many online as well as offline training centers that provide essential training to the employees.

Rise in learning requirement at the workplace across the globe and rise in concept of micro-learning boosts the corporate training market growth. Moreover, growing use of gamification for training employees further fuels the growth of the market. However, budgetary concern of corporate sectors is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules and emergence of internet of things (IOT) and wearable devices are anticipated to offer immense opportunities for the market growth, in terms of value sales, during the forecast period.

The global corporate training market segment is categorized on the basis of training method, training program, industry, and region. By training method, the corporate training market is classified into virtual and face-to-face. By training program, it is divided into technical training, soft skills training, quality training, compliance training and other training programs.

By industry, it is categorized into FMCG/retail, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, professional services, public enterprises, information technology, and other industries. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Bizlibrary, GP Strategies Corporation, Franklin Covey Co., City & Guilds Group, D2L Corporation, Cornerstone Ondemand Inc., Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc., Allen Communications Learning Services, Simplilearn Solutions, and Skill Soft.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global corporate training market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • The key countries in four major regions are mapped based on their market share.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7. Market Share Analysis

CHAPTER 4: CORPORATE TRAINING MARKET, BY TRAINING PROGRAM
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Technical Training
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Soft Skills
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Quality Training
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Compliance
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Others Training Program
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CORPORATE TRAINING MARKET, BY INDUSTRIES
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Retail
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Pharmaceutical And Healthcare
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Financial Services
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country
5.5 Professional Services
5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3 Market analysis by country
5.6 Public Enterprises
5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3 Market analysis by country
5.7 Information Technology
5.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.7.3 Market analysis by country
5.8 Others Industries
5.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.8.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CORPORATE TRAINING MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
7.4. Competitive Dashboard
7.5. Competitive Heatmap
7.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1 allen communication learning services
8.1.1 Company overview
8.1.2 Company snapshot
8.1.3 Operating business segments
8.1.4 Product portfolio
8.1.5 Business performance
8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.2 Business Training Library, Inc.
8.2.1 Company overview
8.2.2 Company snapshot
8.2.3 Operating business segments
8.2.4 Product portfolio
8.2.5 Business performance
8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.3 City and Guilds International Limited
8.3.1 Company overview
8.3.2 Company snapshot
8.3.3 Operating business segments
8.3.4 Product portfolio
8.3.5 Business performance
8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.4 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
8.4.1 Company overview
8.4.2 Company snapshot
8.4.3 Operating business segments
8.4.4 Product portfolio
8.4.5 Business performance
8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.5 D Two L
8.5.1 Company overview
8.5.2 Company snapshot
8.5.3 Operating business segments
8.5.4 Product portfolio
8.5.5 Business performance
8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.6 Franklin Covey Co.
8.6.1 Company overview
8.6.2 Company snapshot
8.6.3 Operating business segments
8.6.4 Product portfolio
8.6.5 Business performance
8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.7 GP Strategies Corporation
8.7.1 Company overview
8.7.2 Company snapshot
8.7.3 Operating business segments
8.7.4 Product portfolio
8.7.5 Business performance
8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.8 Simplilearn Solutions
8.8.1 Company overview
8.8.2 Company snapshot
8.8.3 Operating business segments
8.8.4 Product portfolio
8.8.5 Business performance
8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.9 skillsoft
8.9.1 Company overview
8.9.2 Company snapshot
8.9.3 Operating business segments
8.9.4 Product portfolio
8.9.5 Business performance
8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
8.10 Wilson Learning Worldwide, Inc.
8.10.1 Company overview
8.10.2 Company snapshot
8.10.3 Operating business segments
8.10.4 Product portfolio
8.10.5 Business performance
8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m9etad

Attachment

