Worldwide Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Wacker Chemie and Lonza Group Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global cosmetic antioxidants market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global cosmetic antioxidants market to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on cosmetic antioxidants market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on cosmetic antioxidants market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cosmetic antioxidants market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cosmetic antioxidants market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Growing disposable income and improving the standard of living

2) Restraints

  • High cost of natural antioxidants

3) Opportunities

  • Growing demand for male cosmetics

Segment Covered
The global cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of source, type, function, and application.

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

  • Natural

  • Chemically Derived

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

  • Vitamins

  • Enzymes

  • Polyphenols

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

  • Anti-aging

  • Hair Conditioning

  • UV Protection

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

  • Skin Care

  • Hair Care

  • Make up

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cosmetic antioxidants market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cosmetic antioxidants market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cosmetic antioxidants market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Cosmetic Antioxidants Market

4. Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source
5.1. Natural
5.2. Chemically Derived

6. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type
6.1. Vitamins
6.2. Enzymes
6.3. Polyphenols

7. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function
7.1. Anti-aging
7.2. Hair Conditioning
7.3. UV Protection

8. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application
8.1. Skin Care
8.2. Hair care
8.3. Make up

9. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Region 2020-2026
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source
9.1.2. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type
9.1.3. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function
9.1.4. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application
9.1.5. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source
9.2.2. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type
9.2.3. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function
9.2.4. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application
9.2.5. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source
9.4.2. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type
9.4.3. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function
9.4.4. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application
9.4.5. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Sub-region

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
10.2.1. BASF SE
10.2.2. Wacker Chemie AG
10.2.3. Eastman Chemical
10.2.4. Lonza Group
10.2.5. Croda International Plc
10.2.6. Evonik Industries AG
10.2.7. BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas
10.2.8. Ashland Global Holdings
10.2.9. Kemin Industries, Inc
10.2.10. Barentz International BV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/prrqfr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cosmetic-antioxidants-industry-to-2026---featuring-basf-wacker-chemie-and-lonza-group-among-others-301371715.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

