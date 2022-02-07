U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Worldwide Cosmetic Dyes Industry to 2028 - Focus on Inorganic and Organic Dyes

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetic Dyes Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research report on the global cosmetic dyes market states that the market is estimated to witness growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4.91% over the forecasted period 2021-2028.

Factors such as a rise in disposable income, the surge in women's workforce, inclusive make-up colors, and social media influence support the robust growth of the studied market. Social media plays a crucial role in targeting potential customers. Several trends and influencers have enhanced the demand for various cosmetic products in recent years, ultimately increasing the need for cosmetic dyes.

However, stringent rules and increasing awareness pertaining to chemical side effects hamper the expansion of the global market.

The global cosmetic dyes market comprises Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

The Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest evolving region in the cosmetic dyes market during the considered phase. This robust growth can be attributed to the presence of prominent companies such as Arlex Chemi and Dystar Group. Moreover, the rising income, increasing purchasing power, and changing lifestyles are other factors supplementing the demand for cosmetic products. Several consumers are inclining towards the western lifestyle, which has fueled the demand for make-up, skincare, and personal care products. Thus, this growth in demand for cosmetic products will propel the cosmetic dyes market's growth in the region.

Dystar Group, Pylam Products Company Inc, Clariant, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Koel Colours Pvt Ltd, Merck Group, Vivify Speciality Ingredients, Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited, BASF, Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC, Chromatech Incorporated, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Dayglo Color Corporation, Arlex Chemi Pvt Ltd, and Lanxess are renowned companies in the cosmetic dyes market.

BASF provides petrochemicals, intermediates, care chemicals, and others. It operates through various segments, including chemicals, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and agriculture solutions. The company serves clients across various sectors like transportation, energy, construction, consumer goods, health and nutrition, and electronics, among others. BASF has operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. It is headquartered in Germany.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Cosmetic Dye Market - Summary

2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Cosmetic Dye Market
2.2. Key Insights
2.2.1. Moonshine Effect Pigments
2.2.2. Upsalite
2.2.3. Artificial Intelligence-Powered Cosmetic Solutions
2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry
2.4. Market Attractiveness Index
2.5. Vendor Scorecard
2.6. Key Market Strategies
2.6.1. Acquisitions
2.6.2. Product Developments
2.6.3. Contracts & Agreements
2.6.4. Investment & Expansions
2.7. Market Drivers
2.7.1. Rise in Disposable Income
2.7.2. Increase in Women Workforce
2.7.3. Inclusive Make-Up Colors
2.7.4. Social Media Influence and Changing Lifestyles
2.8. Market Challenges
2.8.1. Stringent Regulations and Laws
2.8.2. Increasing Awareness About Chemical Side Effects in Cosmetics
2.9. Market Opportunities
2.9.1. Vegan Color Cosmetics
2.9.2. Uv Filters-Based Cosmetic Color
2.9.3. 3D Printed Make-Up Technology

3. Global Cosmetic Dye Market Outlook - by Type
3.1. Inorganic Dyes
3.2. Organic Dyes

4. Global Cosmetic Dye Market Outlook - by Application
4.1. Facial Make-Up
4.2. Eye Make-Up
4.3. Nail Products
4.4. Lip Products
4.5. Other Applications

5. Global Cosmetic Dye Market - Regional Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Dystar Group
6.2. Vivify Speciality Ingredients
6.3. Sensient Cosmetic Technologies
6.4. Chromatech Incorporated
6.5. Clariant
6.6. Koel Colours Pvt Ltd
6.7. Neelikon Food Dyes and Chemicals Limited
6.8. Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC
6.9. Merck Group
6.10. Pylam Products Company Inc
6.11. Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd
6.12. Dayglo Color Corporation
6.13. Basf
6.14. Arlex Chemi Pvt Ltd
6.15. Lanxess

7. Research Methodology & Scope

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddalkm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cosmetic-dyes-industry-to-2028---focus-on-inorganic-and-organic-dyes-301476409.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

