Worldwide Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Industry to 2030 - Featuring Galderma, Alma Lasers and Lumenis Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Invasive, Non-invasive), Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Europe), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market size is expected to reach USD 145.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6%.

Technological developments, growing use of social media, and increasing disposable income are some of the factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

The substantial increase in the volume of cosmetic procedures can be attributed to the popularity of digital photography, rising demand by consumers to boost self-esteem, the introduction of self-monitoring apps, and the increasing affordability of cosmetic surgeries in developing countries. Furthermore, risk associated with cosmetic surgery has decreased due to technological developments and the presence of skilled surgeons.

It was observed that the volume of both surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures has increased in the past few years. This can be attributed to increasing disposable income, increasing safety of surgical procedures, growing faith of patients on such surgeries, and growing medical tourism.

Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Market Report Highlights

  • The rising volume of cosmetic surgeries due to increasing demand from emerging countries is expected to boost the market.

  • The cosmetic surgery or surgical procedure segment accounted for the maximum share in 2016 due to increasing affordability of cosmetic procedures, increasing the safety of surgeries, the growing reliance of patients on surgeries to achieve positive outcomes, the presence of skilled surgeons, and long-lasting results.

  • The non-surgical cosmetic procedure segment is likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to higher awareness and lower risk in comparison to surgical procedures. Furthermore, nonsurgical procedures are more economical and a large number of relevant service providers are easily available.

  • Geographically, North America dominated the cosmetic surgery and procedure market in 2016. It is anticipated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period due to increased awareness about aesthetic procedures, higher healthcare expenditure as compared to other developing countries, and greater adoption of procedures by both men and women..

  • The cosmetic surgery and procedure industry in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next decade owing to the growing medical tourism, improving healthcare infrastructure, and availability of high-quality services..

  • People from developed countries travel to India, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, and South Korea for affordable cosmetic procedures. Hence, the market is expected to witness strong growth in developing countries.

  • Some of the key players operating in the market are ALLERGAN; Merz Pharma; Nestle; Cutera; Cynosure, Inc.; Ipsen; Sientra, Inc.; Alma Lasers; and Johnson & Johnson.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.3.1.1. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments
3.3.1.2. Growing population aged between 25 and 65 years
3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.3.2.1. Lack of reimbursement coverage
3.3.2.2. Stringent regulatory framework
3.4. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure: Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.4.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Chapter 4. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market: Segment Analysis, By -Procedure Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)
4.1. Definitions & Scope
4.2. Procedure type market share analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.3. Global Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market, By Procedure Type, 2017 to 2030
4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2030 for the following
4.4.1. Invasive procedures
4.4.1.1. Breast Augmentation
4.4.1.2. Liposuction
4.4.1.3. Nose Reshaping
4.4.1.4. Eyelid Surgery
4.4.1.5. Tummy Tuck
4.4.1.6. Others
4.4.2. Non-invasive Procedure
4.4.2.1. Botox Injections
4.4.2.2. Soft Tissue Fillers
4.4.2.3. Chemical Peel
4.4.2.4. Laser Hair Removal
4.4.2.5. Microdermabrasion
4.4.2.6. Others

Chapter 5. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Cosmetic Surgery & Procedure Market-Competitive Analysis
6.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)
6.2. Vendor Landscape
6.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners
6.3. Key companies profiled
6.3.1. Evolus, Inc.
6.3.1.1. Company Overview
6.3.1.2. Financial Performance
6.3.1.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.2. Cynosure.
6.3.2.1. Company Overview
6.3.2.2. Financial Performance
6.3.2.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.3. Revance Therapeutics, Inc.
6.3.3.1. Company Overview
6.3.3.2. Financial Performance
6.3.3.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.4. Galderma S.A.
6.3.4.1. Company Overview
6.3.4.2. Financial Performance
6.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.5. Alma Lasers
6.3.5.1. Company Overview
6.3.5.2. Financial Performance
6.3.5.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.6. AbbVie
6.3.6.1. Company Overview
6.3.6.2. Financial Performance
6.3.6.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.7. Solta Medical
6.3.7.1. Company Overview
6.3.7.2. Financial Performance
6.3.7.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.8. Lumenis
6.3.8.1. Company Overview
6.3.8.2. Financial Performance
6.3.8.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
6.3.9. Syneron Candela
6.3.9.1. Company Overview
6.3.9.2. Financial Performance
6.3.9.3. Product Benchmarking
6.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le7stb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cosmetic-surgery-and-procedure-industry-to-2030---featuring-galderma-alma-lasers-and-lumenis-among-others-301560903.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

