Worldwide Cosmetic Tubes and Jars Industry to 2026 - Rising Popularity of Cosmetics and Beauty Care Products are Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Tubes and Jars Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cosmetic tubes and jars market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% over the forecast period of 2019-2026. The demand for cosmetic packaging can be attributed to the growing youth population and increase in demand for cosmetic products across the globe. Cosmetic packaging refers to the casing of cosmetic products such as cans, tubes, pouches, bags, and others. The cosmetic industry faces lower impact from the economic fluctuations and is constantly growing. With the rising penetration of the internet and e-commerce across the world, the demand for cosmetic products has increased.

Market Drivers

Owing to the propelling demand for cosmetics from the millennial population who are constantly worried and becoming aware of their body health and beauty looks and have an increasing urge to find a cure to the issue occurring with their hair, face, and body parts. The market growth is attributed to the growing popularity of cosmetics and beauty care products that requires proper storage and attractive packaging.

Many brand owners in the cosmetic industry have shown a preference for multi-layered laminate tubes for the packaging of the product due to their property of providing great barrier protection along with the elimination of creasing. Airless packaging is another trend that is popular in the industry.

By application, the skincare segment is the largest segment of the cosmetic packaging market. This segment is dominating the market due to the growing demand for personal skincare & grooming products across the globe. By geography, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa accounted for the largest market share in the cosmetic tubes and jars industry. This increase in demand in the respective regions is due to the high disposable income of the population and the growing younger population.

With the increasing demand for cosmetics, the need for packaging tubes and jars has also increased. To fulfill the increased demand for packaging tubes and jars, various suppliers have come up with innovative offerings in the market. Victor Packaging, a recyclable cosmetic tube packaging supplier in Thailand, developed packaging tubes using recycled materials to reduce the environmental impacts of packaging. Global Packaging Inc. developed a tube with a ratchet on the head of the tube and a ratchet on the pump, which ensures a perfect leakproof assembly. Albea, a packaging solution provider, developed a tube, which has a drop-by-drop dispensing system for liquid formulations.

New packaging Technologies, several cosmetic packaging exhibitions, and trade shows are promoting various new techniques for packaging. Cosmoprof (CPNA) is one of the leading B2Bbeauty exhibitions in America. It is recognized for its dynamic growth and unique programs. CPNA serves as the premier launching pad for new beauty brands, introducing new packaging technologies, product innovations, and new channels for distribution, packaging, and manufacturing solutions. Beauty expo 2021, 5th international specialized exhibition of the beauty industry. This exhibition will talk about the new brands, innovative solutions, latest ingredients, raw materials used in packaging, product labeling, regulatory solutions, and others.

With the outbreak of covid-19, several cosmetic brands and outlets were shut down which ultimately have a negative impact on the cosmetic industry.

Competitive Insights

The increasing demand for cosmetic products has led to the entry of several new players in the cosmetic tubes and jars market. Now, to increase their clientele as well as increase their market share in the upcoming years, many of these market players have taken various strategic actions like partnerships and the development of novel solutions, which is expected to keep the market competitive and constantly evolving.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. COSMETIC TUBES AND JARS MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. Tubes
5.2. Jars

6. COSMETIC TUBES AND JARS MARKET BY MATERIAL
6.1. Glass
6.2. Plastic
6.3. Metal

7. COSMETIC TUBES AND JARS MARKET BY APPLICATION
7.1. Skin Care
7.2. Hair Care
7.3. Others

8. COSMETIC TUBES AND JARS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
8.1. North America
8.1.1. U.S.
8.1.2. Canada
8.1.3. Mexico
8.1.4. Others
8.2. South America
8.2.1. Brazil
8.2.2. Others
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. UK
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.3. France
8.3.4. Others
8.4. Middle East and Africa
8.4.1. Saudi Arabia
8.4.2. UAE
8.4.3. Israel
8.4.4. Others
8.5. Asia-Pacific
8.5.1. Japan
8.5.2. China
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Australia
8.5.5. Others

9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
9.1. Recent Deals and Investment
9.2. Strategies of Key Players
9.3. Investment Analysis

10. COMPANY PROFILES
10.1. Cosmopak
10.2. The Libo Cosmetics Company Ltd
10.3. HCP Packaging UK Ltd
10.4. Albea Group
10.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
10.6. Mary Kay Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aj8pq8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


