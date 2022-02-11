U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

Worldwide Cosplay Costumes Industry to 2030 - Featuring DokiDoki, Elope and Otaku Plan Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosplay Costumes Market by End User, Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global cosplay costumes market was valued at $4,625.0 in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,008.0 by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The act of dressing up as a character or concept is referred to as cosplay. Cosplayers are people who do this on a regular basis. Cosplayers may go beyond simply replicating their character's costume; they may also 'role-play' as characters, mimicking their mannerisms and gestures.

The popularity of cosplay costumes among people of all ages has fueled the industry's growth in recent years. Individuals' increasing use of these dresses for various role plays resulted in a surge in demand during the forecast period. The industry is also expected to grow in the coming years.

The media and well-known TV show artists have played an important role in raising awareness about the availability of cosplay costumes. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing adoption of this fashion trend during photography sessions, fashion events, and other stage performances, such as drama, dancing, and acting, has resulted in a surge in adoption of cosplay costumes over the last few years.

Moreover, increased availability and ease of access of cosplay costumes have also helped to boost the global sales of such costumes. Cosplay costumes come in a variety of styles, such as shirts, cosplay hoodies, and cosplay accessories, which attract potential customers to buy the costumes of their favorite characters.

One of the major factors surging the demand for cosplay costumes across different regions is the growing fashion and entertainment industries such as movie theatres. Furthermore, rapid increase in the organization of cosplay events is expected to open up sales opportunities for industry players in the coming years.

The impact of COVID-19 on the cosplay costumes market was quite negative due to the fact that all the events were halted during the coronavirus outbreak. Thus, the demand for cosplay costumes decreased tremendously at the time of pandemic.

The rising popularity of theme parties for Christmas and birthdays surges the demand for Halloween masks and cosplay costumes. Asia-Pacific has captured the largest share of the market, with Japan being the strongest country in this region for cosplay costumes. The growing popularity of Japanese anime has increased cosplay activity in Japan, and Japanese costumes are much cheaper, allowing the country to dominate the cosplay costumes market in Asia-Pacific.

The global cosplay costumes market is segmented on the basis of end user, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into men, women, kids, and unisex. As per application, the cosplay costumes market is divided into video game costumes, movie costumes, individuals, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, and online sales channel. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global cosplay costumes market from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

  • The report includes analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key forces shaping global cosplay costume industry/market
3.2.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.2.3. Thereat of new entrants
3.2.4. Threat of substitutes
3.2.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry
3.3. Market dynamics
3.3.1. Drivers
3.3.1.1. Growing popularity of cosplay conventions
3.3.1.2. Growing trend of theme parties
3.3.1.3. Television shows and social media is fostering the market growth
3.3.1.4. Drama, acting, and dance events at schools and colleges
3.3.2. Restraint
3.3.2.1. Busy and hectic lifestyle
3.3.3. Opportunity
3.3.3.1. Blockchain technology in cosplay industry
3.3.3.2. Introduction of intelligent costumes
3.3.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.3.5. Value chain analysis
3.3.6. Industry pin point analysis
3.3.7. Impact of cosplay costumes market on the fashion industry
3.3.8. Player Positioning

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL COSLAY COSTUME MARKET, BY END USER
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Men
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Women
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. kids
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. Unisex
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL COSLAY COSTUME MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Video Game
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Movie
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Individual
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL COSLAY COSTUME MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Supermarket/Hypermarket
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Specialty Stores
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country
6.4. Online sales channel
6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.4.2. Market size and forecast
6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: COSLAY COSTUME MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE
8.1. Product mapping
8.2. Competitive dashboard
8.3. Competitive heat map

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Cossky UK
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Company snapshot
9.1.3. Product portfolio
9.2. DokiDoki
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Product portfolio
9.3. Elope, Inc.
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Product portfolio
9.4. Otaku Plan
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Company snapshot
9.4.3. Product portfolio
9.5. RoleCosplay
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Company snapshot
9.5.3. Product portfolio
9.6. Rubie's Costume Company
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Product portfolio
9.7. Spreepicky
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Company snapshot
9.7.3. Product portfolio
9.8. Uwowo Cosplay
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Company snapshot
9.8.3. Product portfolio
9.9. Xcoser
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Product portfolio
9.10. Yaya Han
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n716l9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cosplay-costumes-industry-to-2030---featuring-dokidoki-elope-and-otaku-plan-among-others-301480694.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

