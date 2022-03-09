U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

Worldwide Coupled Inductor Industry to 2026 - by Phase, Application, End-user Industry and Geography

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coupled Inductor Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global coupled inductor market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.58% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$444.525 million in 2026 from US$371.927 million in 2019.

An inductor having two or more windings on the same core that uses magnetic coupling to influence the behavior of one winding on the other is known as a coupled inductor. Coupled inductors in dc-dc converters transmit energy from one winding to the other via a shared core. They come in a variety of sizes, inductance values, and current ratings, and the majority of them are magnetically shielded to reduce electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Coupled inductors are used in numerous industries like electronics and electricals, telecommunication, automotive. Inductive charging goods, metal detectors, and induction loop communication systems all employ these inductors. Because of their great efficiency and outstanding current handling characteristics, they are employed in a wide range of electrical applications.

Market Trends

Due to their cost-effectiveness and reduced space requirements, coupled inductors are becoming more popular in consumer electronics and the automotive industry. This coupled inductor market demand is expected to grow throughout the forecast period. When the magnetic fields of two inductors connected to two distinct circuits are brought together, the inductors transmit energy from one to the other. Coupled inductors are inductors that are used in this way.

Radiofrequency identification, transformers, wireless power transfers, electric motors, and generators, as well as induction cookers, and induction heating systems, all require coupled inductors. In addition, these inductors are employed in inductive charging devices, metal detectors, and induction loop communication systems. Increasing the use of coupled inductors in consumer electronics and the automotive industry will enhance demand during the projected period due to their cost-effectiveness and reduced space requirements.

Growth Factors

Growth of the electronics industry

The rising electronics sector is projected to boost the global coupled inductor market forward. Over the previous two decades, the global electronics industry, especially for countries like Japan, China and India has seen significant transformations. with the increasing adoption of consumer electronics, medical devices, and home appliances the need for semiconductor and inductors have drastically grown. further, with huge investment in R&D, technological advancement, and automation the demand is expected to propel.

The growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) is additional factors contributing to the industry. Therefore, with the growth of the electronics industry, the demand for the global coupled inductor is also expected to increase significantly in the upcoming years, propelling its market growth.

Adoption of electric and autonomous cars

Despite the decline in the automobile sector as a result of COVID-19, the industry is estimated to increase with more adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles. The government of several countries, as well as private companies, are switching to electric vehicles. In a few nations, governments are making it mandatory to utilize electric vehicles. In the United States, for example, the federal government's fleet is being converted to electric vehicles. Furthermore, states such as California and Massachusetts have pledged to phase out new gas-powered car sales by 2035.

As of 2035, the European Union has proposed a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel automobiles, accelerating the shift to electric vehicles to cut carbon emissions. Concerned about the number of carbon emissions created by fossil fuel-based vehicles, several governments are turning to an alternate source. Further, the use of coupled inductors has an increasing role to play in the automotive industry. With the growth in the automotive industry, coupled inductor market is expected to increase

Growing demand for the telecom industry

Over the last several years, there has been a tremendous increase in demand for IT/telecommunication services. The rise of the IT/Telecom sector is being driven by increased digitization, increasing reliance on cloud services, or upgrading IT-Infrastructure, all of which are fueling the growth of the coupled induction market. Increasing investments and innovations in the fields of IT and communications are driving up demand for coupled inductors, which help to improve hardware efficiency and durability.

Restraints

Conventional cars

With adoption increasing adoption of electric cars and autonomous vehicles the demand for conventional cars is reducing. With this, the coupled inductors have been affected.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Coupled Inductor Market

The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a restraint to this market growth considering the temporary closure of manufacturing facilities all around the world, as well as the disruptions in supply chains, caused because of the lockdowns. These restrictions not only hindered the operations of the global coupled inductor market players but also its end-use industries like industrial machinery and automotive among others. with an increase in unemployment, the disposable income of the people also reduces further impacting the consumer electronics and home appliances market. Thus, affecting the Coupled Inductor market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Coupled Inductor Market Analysis, By Phase
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Single Phase
5.3. Multi-Phase

6. Global Coupled Inductor Market Analysis, By Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Converters
6.3. Transformers
6.4. Regulators
6.5. Others

7. Global Coupled Inductor Market Analysis, By End-User Industry
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Electronics and Electrical
7.3. Telecommunication
7.4. Automotive
7.5. Others

8. Global Coupled Inductor Market Analysis, By Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. North America
8.2.1. United States
8.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Mexico
8.3. South America
8.3.1. Brazil
8.3.2. Argentina
8.3.3. Others
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. UK
8.4.2. Germany
8.4.3. Italy
8.4.4. Spain
8.4.5. Others
8.5. Middle East and Africa
8.5.1. Israel
8.5.2. Saudi Arabia
8.5.3. Others
8.6. Asia Pacific
8.6.1. China
8.6.2. Japan
8.6.3. India
8.6.4. Australia
8.6.5. South Korea
8.6.6. Taiwan
8.6.7. Thailand
8.6.8. Indonesia
8.6.9. Others

9. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

10. Company Profiles.
10.1. Coilcraft
10.2. Vishay Intertechnology
10.3. Delta Electronics, Inc.
10.4. Wurth Electronics
10.5. Bourns
10.6. Eaton
10.7. TT Electronics plc
10.8. Pulse Electronics
10.9. TDK CORPORATION
10.10. Cooper Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0wg3y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-coupled-inductor-industry-to-2026---by-phase-application-end-user-industry-and-geography-301498946.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

