U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,448.98
    +53.34 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,764.82
    +506.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,052.24
    +155.40 (+1.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.04
    +40.48 (+1.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.24
    +1.01 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    -36.00 (-2.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.39 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1744
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3723
    +0.0103 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2930
    +0.5150 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,711.25
    +1,172.50 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.18
    +10.26 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Worldwide Critical Care Nutrition Industry to 2030 - Advantages Offered by Critical Care Nutrition Are Driving Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Care Nutrition Market by Route of Administration, Application and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global critical care nutrition market was valued at $10,618.96 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,237.81 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Critical care nutrition is referred to as the nutrition support therapy for critically ill patients to attain positive patient outcomes. In addition, critical care is known to be the provision of safe and optimal nutrition that needs to be provided to patients admitted to the ICU using evidence-based practice. This therapy is prescribed to patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, and cancer. In addition, the nutrition therapy, if taken in early stages, may assist in decreasing the disease severity and reduce complications that are caused due to insufficiency of nutrition. Furthermore, decrease in length of stay in the ICU and decline in the rate of mortality in patient population who have undergone early nutritional therapy would help the market generate higher revenue in the forecast period.

Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the critical care nutrition market. According to the statistics given by the American Society of Clinical Oncology Journal in 2020, the incidence rate of cancer is higher among females, which is about 712,758 than in males, which is about 679,421 for the year 2020. The projected national cancer incidence burden in 2020 were 98.7 per 100,000 population that is approximately 1,392,179 patients as a conservative estimate. Furthermore, surge in the healthcare spending is anticipated to notably contribute toward the market growth.

According to the statistics given by the United Nations in 2020, about 727 million people are aged 65 years and above across the globe. This number is estimated to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Thus, huge increase in the geriatric population, who are most susceptible to suffer from chronic diseases and require critical care nutrition for combatting with the condition is anticipated to fuel the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding critical care nutrition for patients admitted in the ICU in underdeveloped countries will hinder the market growth.

In addition, the development of newer technologically advanced products and increased market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

  • A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market is provided.

  • The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five force analysis
3.4. Top player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Surge in healthcare spending for patient population
3.5.1.2. Increase in prevalence of ageing associated diseases
3.5.1.3. Rise in incidences of the targeted disease
3.5.1.4. Advantages offered by critical care nutrition
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Inadequate efficiency of nutritional care in critically ill patients
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. High market potential in emerging economies
3.5.4. Impact analysis
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on critical care nutrition Market

CHAPTER 4: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Enteral
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Parenteral
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast
5.2. Cancer
5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Neurological Diseases
5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.2. Market analysis, by country
5.3.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders
5.3.4. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.5. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast
6.2. Pediatric
6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.2. Market analysis, by country
6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by route of administration
6.3. Adults
6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.2. Market analysis, by country
6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by route of administration
6.4. Geriatric
6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.2. Market analysis, by country
6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by route of administration

CHAPTER 7: CRITICAL CARE NUTRITION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company Snapshot
8.1.3. Operating business segments
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.1.5. Business performance
8.2. BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Company snapshot
8.2.3. Operating business segments
8.2.4. Product portfolio
8.2.5. Business performance
8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Operating business segments
8.3.4. Product portfolio
8.3.5. Business performance
8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. DANONE S. A.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Company snapshot
8.4.3. Operating business segments
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Business performance
8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. FRESENIUS KABI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Company snapshot
8.5.3. Operating business segments
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Business performance
8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Operating business segments
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Business performance
8.7. MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Operating business segments
8.7.3. Product portfolio
8.7.4. Business performance
8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. NESTLE S. A.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Company snapshot
8.8.3. Operating business segments
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Business performance
8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Company snapshot
8.9.3. Operating business segments
8.9.4. Product portfolio
8.9.5. Business performance
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. VICTUS INC.
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Company snapshot
8.10.3. Operating business segments
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rktsuy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-critical-care-nutrition-industry-to-2030---advantages-offered-by-critical-care-nutrition-are-driving-growth-301384216.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nike Shares slipped after Q1 earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the key takeaways from Nike's Q1 earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Why General Electric Stock Leapt Higher Thursday

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) shot up 5% as of 3:05 p.m. EDT Thursday on news that the company will make its largest acquisition in at least three years. Ultrasound maker BK Medical, "a leader in advanced surgical visualization," is the target, said GE in a press release. GE will ante up $1.45 billion in cash for the acquisition, and will incorporate BK Medical into GE's $3 billion healthcare business.

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Costco tops revenue estimates on strong fresh food, jewelry demand

    Shares of the Issaquah, Washington-based company were up 1% after the bell. People returning to social events and outdoor activities following the rollout of vaccines has boosted demand for sporting goods and jewelry at Costco stores and helped offset some of the slowdown in sales of groceries following last year's lockdown-induced panic buying. A reopening economy has also given people more confidence to return to shopping in physical stores, helping Costco which does not have the e-commerce strength of peers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • Costco Q4 earnings beat expectations

    Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Costco's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Bill Gates is hanging on to these stocks for steady income — you can too

    Is it time to copy the fourth-richest person in the world?

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • What's Going On With Palantir Stock Today?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is trading higher Thursday amid overall market strength as well as continued attention on the WallStreetBets forum. Trading volume was nearing 34 million at publication time, pacing pretty close to its daily average of about 45 million. Palantir recently broke through strong resistance near the $27.50 level and has seen continued momentum since. Related Link: Palantir Busts Through Heavy Resistance, Options Trader Hammer Calls Palantir is among the top 10 most

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.