U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,643.00
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,594.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,950.00
    +25.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,162.70
    +5.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.88
    -0.85 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1274
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.89
    +1.58 (+7.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3237
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7200
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,185.48
    +1,482.50 (+3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,214.77
    +30.65 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.64
    -12.80 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Worldwide Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is expected to Reach USD 154.59 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021

Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in CIP Market: 3xLogic (Westminster, US), Airbus (Leiden, Netherlands), Axis Communications (Lund, Sweden), BAE Systems (Farnborough, United Kingdom), Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States), General Dynamics (Virginia, United States), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, United States), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China), Johnson Control (Cork, Ireland), Motorola Solutions (Illinois, United States), Northrop Grumman (Virginia, United States), Thales Group (La Défense, France), Tyco International (Cork, Ireland)

Pune, India, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global critical infrastructure protection market is expected to grow astonishingly backed by the increasing development of smart cities. Such cities consist of cyber and physical infrastructures that enhance the overall standard of living. Security experts often use CIP solutions to protect the infrastructures from cyber-attacks. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Type, Services), By Application (Identity and Access Management, Patching and Vulnerability Management, Security Event Monitoring, Incident Response, Resilience and System Recovery, Others), By Vertical (Energy and Power, BFSI, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing and Chemical, Oil and Gas, Government and Defense, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market size was USD 96.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 154.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be very destructive for a wide range of industries. Their operations have come to a complete standstill. Until and unless a vaccine is discovered, it will be difficult for them to resume production processes. Our reports would help the clients in receiving the best strategies available to gain business confidence amidst this pandemic.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-103339

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the critical infrastructure protection solution providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

  • 3xLogic (Westminster, US)

  • Airbus (Leiden, Netherlands)

  • Axis Communications (Lund, Sweden)

  • BAE Systems (Farnborough, United Kingdom)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

  • General Dynamics (Virginia, United States)

  • Hexagon AB (Sweden)

  • Honeywell International, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (Shenzhen, China)

  • Johnson Control (Cork, Ireland)

  • Motorola Solutions (Illinois, United States)

  • Northrop Grumman (Virginia, United States)

  • Thales Group (La Défense, France)

  • Tyco International (Cork, Ireland)

Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the market dynamics, growth drivers, and obstacles?

  • How will the market be affected by COVID-19?

  • Which company would generate the maximum revenue?

  • Which strategies are being adopted by key companies to intensify sales?

Segment-

Identity & Access Management Segment to Lead Owing to Its Ability to Provide Secure Access to Companies

Based on application, the market is segregated into resilience and system recovery, incident response, security event monitoring, patching and vulnerability management, identity and access management, and others. Out of these, the identity and access management segment held 26.8% in terms of critical infrastructure protection market share in 2019. It is set to lead throughout the coming years owing to its ability to aid the companies in delivering efficient and secure access to the diverse systems.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please click: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-103339

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Need to Protect Industrial Infrastructure will Surge Demand for CIP Solutions

Critical infrastructure is persistently at high risk from numerous man-made and natural hazards and threats, such as terrorist attacks, cyberattacks, conventional or falling infrastructure, and harsh weather conditions. The large industrial infrastructures require internet connectivity for administration and remote monitoring. The above-mentioned threats can cause severe damages to defense, transport, energy systems, healthcare, finance, and telecommunications. They can further have devastating effects on the economy worldwide. Therefore, the critical infrastructure protection solutions are much needed for preventing such threats. In addition to this, the COVID-19 pandemic would impact the market positively stoked by the urgent need for strong communication infrastructure as the educational institutions are moving towards e-learning and the companies are shifting towards work-from-home initiatives.

However, building robust partnerships with the governments, stakeholders, and organizations to collect information is a difficult task. It requires trust building. This factor may hamper the critical infrastructure protection market growth in the near future.

Regional Analysis-

High-profile Cyber-attacks to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, North America procured USD 32.57 billion in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing dependence of the e-commerce and electric power industries on CIP solutions, as well as the rising cases of cyber-attacks. So, the American government has inclined towards providing safety to the critical infrastructure of various countries in the region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future backed by the increasing prevalence of high-profile cyber-attacks. These attacks have compelled the authorities to strengthen their critical infrastructure and cyber resilience. It would help in surging the demand for CIP solutions in this region.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-103339

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market houses some of the industry giants, such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., and BAE Systems that are consistently striving to retain their positions by working with a wide range of industries, such as water and wastewater, food processing, electric utilities, and oil & gas. Some of the other companies are following the strategy of partnerships and collaborations to develop in-house CIP solutions. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

  • February 2020: IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. joined hands with Raytheon Company to create cyber solutions for the operational technology and information technology (OT/IT) systems. These will be delivered to the defense team and will help in controlling the interaction with the physical world.

  • April 2018: Carleton University signed an agreement with SNC-Lavalin to collaboratively protect the critical infrastructures. This main aim of the company is to protect the industries from cybersecurity threats as they fully depend on network interconnectivity and smart grid technology.

Quick Buy- Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103339

Major Table of Content for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Approach

    • Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

    • Key Industry Developments – In Response to the COVID-19 Impact

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Porter’s Five Force Analysis

  • Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Component (Value)

      • Type

        • Operational Technology

          • Industrial Control Systems (ICS)

          • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

          • Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

        • Information Technology

          • Network Security

          • Physical Security

      • Services

        • Consulting Services

        • Maintenance and Support

        • Managed services

        • Risk Management Services

    • Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Application (Value)

      • Identity and Access Management

      • Patching and Vulnerability Management

      • Security Event Monitoring

      • Incident Response

      • Resilience and System Recovery

      • Others

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Vertical (Value)

      • Energy and Power

      • BFSI

      • Transportation and Logistics

      • Healthcare

      • Manufacturing and Chemical

      • Oil and Gas

      • Government and Defence

      • Others

    • Market Size and Forecast – By Region (Value)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East and Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Component (Value)

      • Type

        • Operational Technology

          • Industrial Control Systems (ICS)

          • Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems

          • Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

        • Information Technology

          • Network Security

          • Physical Security

      • Services

        • Consulting Services

        • Maintenance and Support

        • Managed services

        • Risk Management Services

    • Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Application (Value)

      • Identity and Access Management

      • Patching and Vulnerability Management

      • Security Event Monitoring

      • Incident Response

      • Resilience and System Recovery

      • Others

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecasts– By Vertical (Value)

      • Energy and Power

      • BFSI

      • Transportation and Logistics

      • Healthcare

      • Manufacturing and Chemical

      • Oil and Gas

      • Government and Defence

      • Others

TOC Continued…

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) Market Size, Share, Trends, & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Telephony, Conferencing, Unified Messaging, and Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Size, and Large Scale), By Industry (IT & Telecom, Banking & Finance Services, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Education, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Video Streaming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Process Mining Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cloud-base, and On-premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecommunication, Logistics and Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Customer Data Platform Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Type (Access, Analytics, and Campaign) By Industry (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-Commerce, Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare, and Others (Government and Education), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Loyalty Management Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), By End Use (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-critical-infrastructure-protection-cip-market-10129


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Can't Stop Dropping

    Investors in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock just can't seem to catch a break. The reason: Once again, it seems Wall Street is simply finding cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage than by buying Nvidia stock. This growth rate was nearly twice the 6% growth Citi had previously forecast, reports TheFly.com. The problem is, in interpreting this data, Citi chose to speak highly of its potential to lift earnings at Advanced Micro Devices and Intel -- enabling both those chip companies to beat expectations in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares closed 3.3% lower on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Labor reported that producer price inflation hit a historic high in November, up 9.6% from a year ago. This news came on top of a reported 6.8% jump in consumer prices that came out yesterday -- the fastest rate of price growth in 40 years. Reporting on Microsoft's price decline, Bloomberg drew a direct line from the inflation data to the weakness in Microsoft's stock price. Think about it this way: Right now, analysts who track Microsoft stock are forecasting that the company will grow its earnings by about 15% annually over the next five years.

  • A near-term pullback, then the third bubble in 100 years is coming, says strategist. Here’s how to get ready.

    Our call of the day from Stifel sees the Fed working toward a bubble of the century. Here's what happened before.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Goldman Sachs

    Is it time for the bears to finally come out of hibernation? Not so fast, says Goldman Sachs. Volatility has ruled the Street recently, leading some to conclude that those with a more pessimistic outlook had been vindicated, but the firm believes stocks can still climb higher. According to Goldman Sachs’ head of U.S. equity strategy, David Kostin, the S&P 500 could hit 5,100 by next year. This would reflect gains of 10% should the index ultimately reach this target. “If you’re looking for a good

  • The Fed Meeting Could Be D-Day for Bitcoin and Other Cryptos

    Supreme Court won’t block N.Y. healthcare vaccine mandate, Apple is poised to become first $3 trillion company, MGM Resorts to sell Mirage hotel to Hard Rock, and other news to start your day.

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • 3 Firecracker Stocks to Buy Now for the New Year

    Stock selection could be key as we enter 2022, with uncertainty creeping into the market and opening the door to potential volatility.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high dividend stocks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Dividend Stocks for 2022. Dividend investing remained in focus in 2021 as investors scrambled to find reliable income streams in the midst […]

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    The market’s keyword heading into the last few weeks of 2021 is ‘volatility.’ Since the beginning of November, we’ve more pronounced swings, both up and down, especially on the NASDAQ index. Watching the markets from Wall Street, the major banking firms are finding it hard to come to agreement. There are bulls who say, ‘Buy,’ but the bears are active, too. On that latter note, Morgan Stanley’s CIO of wealth management, Lisa Shalett, writes: “We expect the S&P 500 to be range-bound and volatile,

  • The world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin continues to back up the truck — here are 3 simple ways to pounce on crypto's recent slide

    This CEO is betting big on Bitcoin. But he's not alone.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market At Turning Point As Fed Decision Looms; Google, Tesla, Nvidia At Key Levels

    A rally attempt is ailing with the Nasdaq breaking below the 50-day line with Microsoft, Google and Tesla at key levels. The Fed decision is on tap.

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks to Watch in December. CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer is one of the most followed financial experts in the market today. […]

  • Trader Bet $65 Million in Options on Stock Rebound Into Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- While U.S. stocks fell Tuesday ahead of what’s expected to be a hawkish Federal Reserve policy meeting, one investor just bet $65 million on a quick market rebound. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe trade saw someone purchase roughly 20,000 call spreads tha

  • Software Startup Airtable Scores a $11.7 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Collaboration software startup Airtable has raised new funding at an $11.7 billion valuation, making it part of a rarefied club of companies to reach decacorn status -- a more than $10 billion valuation. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalAirtable raised $735 mi

  • Dow Jones Falls; Tesla Stock Slips On Elon Musk Move; Senate Approves Debt Ceiling Hike

    The Dow Jones fell as Microsoft slid. The Senate voted to raise the debt ceiling. Tesla stock short circuited on an Elon Musk move.

  • Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ: ALZN) surged 28% on Tuesday, as investors bought in ahead of the biotech's upcoming clinical data release for its experimental Alzheimer's treatment. Alzamend is an early stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric conditions. Its investigational oral treatment for dementia related to Alzheimer's, AL001, has been shown to prevent cognitive impairment in mice. Alzamend is currently conducting a phase 1 human clinical study to evaluate the safety and proper dosing for AL001 in a planned phase 2 trial.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Plummeting Today

    Making progress in its push to facilitate the transition to a hydrogen economy, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced its entrance into a long-term supply and logistics agreement today. Investors, however, aren't impressed, considering details of the partnership are rather scant. As of 12:14 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power are down 6.2%. While Plug Power initially made its hay by providing fuel cell systems, the company has articulated a long-term vision of diversifying its business by producing green hydrogen.

  • Column: Trump's latest deal could set a high water mark for investment scams

    The SPAC craze may have peaked with Trump's bizarre pitch for a right-wing media company.