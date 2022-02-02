U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Worldwide Crop Nutrition Industry to 2026 - Featuring BASF, Aries Agro and Baicor Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crop Nutrition Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Types of Nutrients, Application Method, Product Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Crop Nutrition Market, valued at USD 341.41 Billion in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing consumer demand for sustainable food, growing global population, growing need for an increase in yield and crop quality and rising adoption of digitalization in agriculture.

Among the Types of nutrients (Macronutrients and Micronutrients), Macronutrients is a large segment globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The need of macronutrients for crop health is higher as compared to micronutrients, also, the macronutrients are widely used essential nutrients, which will drive the market.

Among the Application Method (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Other Applications), Soil holds large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application method as soil is most common and most efficient way to provide nutrition to crops, and as it will always be best method which will keep driving the market in future.

Among Product Type (Fertilizer, Soil amendments, others), Fertilizers holds large share in market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest product type of Crop Nutrition Market due to the high demand of fertilizers and widely usage of fertilizers to provide crop nutrition.

The main growth in Crop Nutrition Market has been registered from APAC in 2020. The presence of leading crop producers like China and India, with growing population the need for food supply has increased which drives the need of crop nutrients for crop quality and is expected to infuse market growth tremendously.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of Crop Nutrition Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

  • The report analyses the Crop Nutrition Market by Types of nutrients (Macronutrients and Micronutrients).

  • The report analyses the Crop Nutrition Market by Application Method (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, other applications).

  • The report analyses the Crop Nutrition Market by Product Type (Fertilizer, Soil amendments, others).

  • The Global Crop Nutrition Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific) and By Country (U.S, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Russia, France, China, Japan and India).

  • Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Types of nutrients, by Application Method, by Product Type, by region. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp, BASF SE, Aries Agro Ltd., Baicor, L.C, Compass Minerals, The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., Yara International, CF Industries and ICL Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Crop Nutrition Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Crop Nutrition Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Crop Nutrition Market

5. Global Crop Nutrition Market Segmentation By Types of Nutrients, Application Method, Product Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Crop Nutrition Market: By Types of nutrients
5.1.1 Macronutrients - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Micronutrients - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Crop Nutrition Market: By Application Methods
5.2.1 Soil- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Foliar - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.3 Fertigation - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.4 Other Applications - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3 Competitive Scenario of Crop Nutrition Market: By Product Type
5.3.1 Fertilizer - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.2 Soil amendments - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Crop Nutrition Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Crop Nutrition Market: by Region

7. America Crop Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8. Europe Crop Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9. Asia Pacific Crop Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Global Crop Nutrition Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Crop Nutrition Market - By Types of nutrients, 2026
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Crop Nutrition Market - By Application Method, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Crop Nutrition Market - By Product Type, 2026
11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Crop Nutrition Market - by Region, 2026

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Technological Innovations and Mergers and Acquisitions
12.2 Market Share Analysis

13. Company Analysis
13.1 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp
13.2 BASF SE
13.3 Aries Agro Ltd.
13.4 Baicor, L.C
13.5 Compass Minerals
13.6 The Mosaic Company
13.7 Yara International
13.8 Nutrien Ltd.
13.9 CF Industries
13.10 ICL Group Ltd.

14. About the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fkrzvr

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


