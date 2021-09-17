U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.62
    -35.13 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,562.31
    -189.01 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,025.60
    -156.32 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.22
    -0.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.63
    -0.98 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.30
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3770
    +0.0460 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9140
    +0.1960 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,538.22
    -412.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.01
    -20.52 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.16
    -76.32 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Worldwide Crotonic Acid Industry to 2025 - Featuring Central Drug House, ALB Technology and Penta Manufacturing Among Others

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crotonic Acid Market Research Report: By Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Market Logo
Research and Market Logo

The increasing consumption of crotonic-acid-based dispersions in paints, coatings, and adhesives will steer the crotonic acid market at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2025). Adhesives containing this acid offer rapid solidification, owing to which their application has significantly surged in high-speed manufacturing lines, such as those of packaging and textiles. The soaring demand for these adhesives will propel the market to $853.7 million by 2025 from $592.0 million in 2020.

Thus, the expansion of the adhesives industry is one of the key factors contributing to the crotonic acid market growth. The acid is used as a comonomer with vinyl acetate, to produce copolymers that are primarily utilized in the formulation of adhesives. For example, hot-melt adhesives are usually developed by grafting crotonic and acrylic acids onto metallocene ethylene-octene copolymers. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the preparation of improved adhesives that offer exceptional flexibility, performance, and bond strength under a wide temperature range.

Another key factor driving the market is the spurring demand for paints and coatings. This acid is a vital ingredient of these products as it can form copolymers when blended with other chemical compounds. Additionally, when the crotonic acid monomer is copolymerized with other compounds, it results in a thickener, which is applied in the manufacturing of glossy emulsion paints. These paints offer extra glow and protection to the interiors and exteriors of buildings. Thus, the soaring demand for glossy emulsion paints will facilitate market growth in the forecast years.

The categories under the application segment of the crotonic acid market include coatings, fungicides, adhesive resins, plasticizers, and intermediates. Among these, the adhesive resins category dominated the market in 2020, and it is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising application of crotonic acid in the manufacturing of copolymer dispersions for adhesive resins. Thus, the spurring demand for these adhesive formulations in the electronics, textile, packaging, and automobile industries will define the positive growth outlook for this category.

Further, the end user segment of the crotonic acid market is categorized into chemical, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, automobile, packaging, textile, and electronics. Among these, the paints and coatings category held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast years. This can be owed to the exponential use of crotonic-acid-based binders in paints and coatings to hold the pigments in place by binding them and form a coating layer. The spiking demand for paints and coatings from the automotive, packaging, and construction sectors will fuel the growth of this category.

Globally, China dominated the crotonic acid market during the historical period (2016-2020), and it is expected to reflect the same trend in the forecast years. Additionally, the Chinese market is also projected to demonstrate the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the magnifying demand for adhesives and paints and coatings for the repair and renovation of residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, the growing application of crotonic acid as a plasticizer, fungicide, and intermediary in the chemical, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries will boost the market growth in China.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Industry Outlook
4.1 Definition of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Application
4.1.1.1 Adhesive resins
4.1.1.2 Coatings
4.1.1.3 Plasticizers
4.1.1.4 Fungicides
4.1.1.5 Intermediates
4.1.1.6 Others
4.1.2 By End User
4.1.2.1 Chemical
4.1.2.2 Pharmaceutical
4.1.2.3 Paints & coatings
4.1.2.4 Automobile
4.1.2.5 Packaging
4.1.2.6 Textile
4.1.2.7 Electronics
4.1.2.8 Others
4.2 Matrix (Application and End User)
4.3 Market Dynamics
4.3.1 Drivers
4.3.1.1 Growing demand for paints & coatings
4.3.1.2 Rapid growth in the adhesives industry
4.3.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.3.2 Restraints
4.3.2.1 Short shelf life
4.3.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.4 Impact of COVID-19
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Production Process Analysis
4.6.1 Conventional Process
4.6.2 Biomass
4.7 Export Import Analysis
4.7.1 Major Crotonic Acid-Exporting Countries
4.7.2 Major Crotonic Acid-Importing Countries
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.8.3 Intensity of Rivalry
4.8.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.8.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.9 Production Cost
4.10 Pricing of Crotonic Acid
4.11 Global ASP of Crotonic Acid

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Application
5.2 By End User
5.3 By Geography

Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Application
6.2 By End User

Chapter 7. European Union Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Application
7.2 By End User
7.3 By Country

Chapter 8. U.S. Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Application
8.2 By End User

Chapter 9. India Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Application
9.2 By End User

Chapter 10. Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Application
10.2 By End User
10.3 By Country

Chapter 11. MEA and Others Market Size and Forecast
11.1 By Application
11.2 By End User
11.3 By Country

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
12.2 List of Key Players
12.3 List of Other Players

Chapter 13. Company Profiles
13.1 Tianjin Jinhui Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.
13.1.1 Business Overview
13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.2 Kono chem co. Ltd.
13.2.1 Business Overview
13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.3 WeylChem International GmbH
13.3.1 Business Overview
13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.4 Zhengzhou Tuozhixiang Trading Co. Ltd.
13.4.1 Business Overview
13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.5 EUCLID
13.5.1 Business Overview
13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.6 Central Drug House (P) Ltd.
13.6.1 Business Overview
13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.7 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd.
13.7.1 Business Overview
13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.8 ALB Technology Limited
13.8.1 Business Overview
13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.9 Penta Manufacturing Company
13.9.1 Business Overview
13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
13.10 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation
13.10.1 Business Overview
13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

Chapter 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhyex6

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-crotonic-acid-industry-to-2025---featuring-central-drug-house-alb-technology-and-penta-manufacturing-among-others-301379558.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Stock Is Slowly Making Progress. A Case for $1000.

    Don’t look now, but Tesla stock is quietly on the move again. Tesla (TSLA) stock is still up just 7.3% in 2021, well below the 19% rise, and the 14% increase. In fact, with Tesla shares over $750, they could be set to break through resistance on the way to more gains.

  • Why a record number of container ships are chilling off the California coast

    As retailers gear up for the holiday season, a record number of container ships trying to bring imported goods into the US are stuck off the coast of California, another casualty of ongoing disruptions to the global supply chain. Sixty-five vessels were waiting to dock at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in the San Pedro Bay Sept. 16, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, a record high. Captain Kip Louttit of the Marine Exchange told Quartz that an unprecedented 23 of these ships are in a drift area—meaning there is no room for them to anchor in the water.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Iron Ore’s Brutal Collapse Under $100 Flags More Trouble Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore sank below $100 a ton as China’s moves to clean up its heavy-polluting industrial sector spurred a swift and brutal collapse.Prices have more than halved since peaking in May as the world’s biggest steelmaker intensifies production curbs to meet a target for lower volumes this year, and a sharp downturn in China’s property sector hurts demand. Read more: China’s Metals Traders Eye Evergrande as Property Risks DeepenIron ore’s slump makes it one of the worst-performing maj

  • Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?

    The U.S. domestic package segment contributed 48.6% of operating profit in the first half, with international package contributing 37.7%, and the supply chain solutions segment was a distant third with 13.7%. The majority of the targeted 2023 profit growth is forecast to come from a combination of growing revenue in the international package segment and the U.S. domestic package growing revenue and margin. As a result, management expects the U.S. domestic package segment to drive overall profit margin expansion from 2020 to 2023.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • MassMutuals $4M fine, Boeing pilot expected to face charges, France slams U.S.-Australia submarine pact

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Iron-Ore Prices Keep Falling. These Mining Stocks Are Being Hit.

    Mining stocks came under renewed pressure in London on Friday, as iron-ore prices continued to slump amid China’s push to restrict steel production.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It's hard to believe these two brand names and market leaders can be bought for less than $20 per share.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • Facedrive Confirms No Material Undisclosed Information

    Facedrive Inc. ("Facedrive" or the "Company") (TSXV: FD) (OTCQX: FDVRF), a Canadian "people-and-planet-first" tech ecosystem, would like to confirm, at the request of IIROC, that its management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.