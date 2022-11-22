Worldwide Custom T-Shirt Printing Industry to 2032 - Growing Influence of Bloggers, Promotional Strategies, and Improved Standard of Living are Driving Demand
The "Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market 2022-2032" report
According to this report, the global custom t-shirt printing market is expected to surpass US$ 9,009.3 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9.7% through 2032.
Customized t-shirts are gaining immense popularity among younger generation. The growing trend of wearing graphic, pre-printed t-shirts with movie logos and slogans is propelling the sales in custom t-shirt printing market.
The popularity of customised t-shirts among the young is attributable to the availability of a wide range of colours, patterns, garments, words or images printed on the shirts. As a result, sales of pre-printed and creative graphic t-shirts are increasing.
Subsequently, the availability of trendy, fashionable, stylish, and unique customized t-shirts which reflect individual personalities is also favouring the growth. In addition to this, cost-effective prices of these t-shirts, especially across emerging economies, will also accelerate the sales in the market.
Moreover, the use of custom-printed t-shirts to raise social awareness, raise a voice, and support a cause is on the rise. Furthermore, customers in industries such as hospitality, logistics, construction, industrial, and medical, are increasingly providing custom printed t-shirts to their employees as a marketing tool.
The growing influence of bloggers, promotional strategies, and improved standard of living are also driving the demand for custom printed t-shirts in the market.
Key Takeaways from the Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Study
In terms of technique, screen printing segment is expected to hold over 52.1% of market share in 2021.
The U.S. custom t-shirt printing market will contribute over 78.9% of share in North America.
Based on design, the artwork segment is expected to register a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2032.
India is expected to spearhead the growth in South Asia custom t-shirt printing market, with sales increasing at 16.6% CAGR through 2022 & beyond.
Sales in Japan custom t-shirt printing market are expected to rise at over 15.0% CAGR over the forecast period.
Who is winning?
Leading manufacturers of custom t-shirt printing are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches that have driven sales growth of custom t-shirt printing globally.
Major players present in the custom t-shirt printing market are CafePress Inc., Custom Ink, LLC., CustomThread, Printful Inc., RushOrderTees.com, Spreadshirt, THEBLUEGECKOPRINTING, THREADBIRD, UberPrints, Inc., Vistaprint, Blue Gecko (UK) Ltd, POLOS INC, Teetalkies, INSTANT IMPRINTS, Rogue Star, Sharprint, Kornit Digital, Carhartt, Inc., and Nike, Inc among others.
