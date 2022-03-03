Worldwide Customer Engagement Solutions Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the customer engagement solutions market and it is poised to grow by $7.69 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 8.42% during the forecast period. This report on the customer engagement solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing adoption of the e-commerce business model, increasing customer services, and integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with customer engagement solutions. In addition, increasing adoption of the e-commerce business model is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The customer engagement solutions market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's customer engagement solutions market is segmented as below:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

This study identifies the growing demand for social interaction as one of the prime reasons driving the customer engagement solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of analytics into customer engagement solutions and increasing smartphone and internet usage will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



This report on customer engagement solutions market covers the following areas:

Customer engagement solutions market sizing

Customer engagement solutions market forecast

Customer engagement solutions market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading customer engagement solutions market vendors that include Avaya Holdings Corp., Calabrio Inc., Crmnext, Enghouse Systems Ltd., Freshworks Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., IFS World Operations AB, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and eGain Corp. Also, the customer engagement solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends



9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Avaya Holdings Corp.

10.4 Calabrio Inc.

10.5 International Business Machines Corp.

10.6 Microsoft Corp.

10.7 NICE Ltd.

10.8 Open Text Corp.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 ServiceNow Inc.

10.12 Verint Systems Inc.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f3czg7

