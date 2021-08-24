U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.50
    +10.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,338.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,372.00
    +67.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.00
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.17
    +0.53 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.05
    -1.51 (-8.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7650
    +0.0850 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,732.20
    -506.77 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,260.00
    -3.44 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,103.18
    -5.84 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

Worldwide Cybersecurity AIRO and Tier 2 SOC Analytics Forecast, 2021-2025: Is the Pathway to XDR Paved with Good Intentions?

ReportLinker
·1 min read

New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Worldwide Cybersecurity AIRO and Tier 2 SOC Analytics Forecast, 2021-2025: Is the Pathway to XDR Paved with Good Intentions?" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130407/?utm_source=GNW
null
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130407/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Oil Extends Gain After Rally With Investors Looking Past Delta

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after jumping more than 5% amid a broader marker rally, despite the Covid-19 resurgence clouding the economic outlook.Futures in New York rose near $66 a barrel after surging for the first time in eight sessions on Monday, snapping the worst losing streak since October 2019. China has rapidly brought local virus cases down to zero and traffic is showing signs of recovery, although the delta variant continues to impact other regions.“The market is taking some com

  • U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke the permit for a Keystone XL extension, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The lawmakers requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels of oil leaked from the pipeline system in two releases in less than two years. "GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

    Photo by omid roshan on Unsplash The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities. However, these industries have shifted through decades of advancement on China’s part and the decomposition

  • Top Tech Stocks for September 2021

    These are the tech stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • GM says it will seek reimbursement from LG Chem for $1B Chevy Bolt recall losses

    American automaker General Motors expanded its recall of Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles on Friday due to fire risks from battery manufacturing defects. The automaker said it would seek reimbursement from LG Chem, its battery cell manufacturing partner, for what it expects to be $1 billion worth of losses. Following the news of the recall, the third one GM has issued for this vehicle, LG Chem shares fell by 11% on Monday, and its stock price lost $6 billion in market value.

  • FDA approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine

    The FDA has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. Yahoo Finance breaks down the details.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Unity, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) was one of the most successful tech IPOs of 2020. The gaming engine company priced its initial public offering at $52 a share last September, the stock opened at $75 on the first day, and it's now trading above $120. Is Unity's stock worth buying after those big post-IPO gains?

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Biggest Stock Picks

    Berkshire Hathaway's top holdings include a technology stock, two financial giants, and two of the best known consumer brands companies in the world.

  • FAA to Review Boeing Employee Reports of Pressure Over Safety Issues

    The Federal Aviation Administration is launching a broad review of how Boeing employees handle safety matters on the agency’s behalf after some company engineers said they face undue pressure.

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Eases on Broad Profit Taking

    Existing home sales rise in July

  • Chinese Court Says Cryptocurrency Is Not Protected By Law

    The Supreme Court of the northern Shandong province in China has ruled that “cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” What Happened: While delivering a verdict in a case that involved a potential fraud related to the purchase of crypto, the Supreme Court said in a statement that “investing or trading cryptocurrency is not protected by law.” This could become another significant blow to China’s crypto industry after the crackdowns on crypto mining across the country. As per the case, a Chinese pl

  • Oil Demand Gets Boost as China’s Harsh Curbs Bring Delta to Heel

    (Bloomberg) -- Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery as the key crude-importing nation managed to quash a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, bolstering the outlook for energy demand. Congestion in Beijing, the capital, rose 11.8% as of mid-morning on Tuesday compared with a week earlier, according to real-time traffic data from Baidu. The volume in the commercial center of Shanghai was 2.8% higher, while it was up 6.8% in Zhengzhou and 3.4% in Nanjing, both regi

  • Chip Shortage Set to Worsen as Covid Rampages Through Malaysia

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of Covid-19 infections is surging in Malaysia, threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months.The Southeast Asian country hasn’t historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do. But in recent years, Malaysia emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV amon

  • Taiwan seeks again to reassure U.S. over tackling chip shortage

    Taiwan is doing all it can to address the global shortage of semiconductors, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Tuesday after talks with the newly-appointed de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, a problem that has idled some auto production lines. Democratic U.S. senators from Michigan and Ohio last week asked the Taiwanese government to help address the shortage,given that the island is a major semiconductor producer and seen as central to efforts to resolve the problem. Wang said the top U.S. diplomat in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, had raised the issue of chip shortages during a meeting on Monday.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • GM’s Chevy Bolt Battery Fires Open $1 Billion Rift With LG

    (Bloomberg) -- In June 2017, months after General Motors Co. beat Tesla Inc. to market with an affordable, long-range electric vehicle, it took out full-page newspaper ads touting how long its Chevrolet Bolt could travel between charges. The tagline: “Begin a long-distance relationship, now.”Four years later, the long-distance relationship between GM and its battery partner, LG Energy Solution, is being tested like never before. At issue: who will pick up a roughly $1 billion tab.GM last week re

  • Stock and Crypto Investor Sign-Ups Jump 45% Year-On-Year Across Rural India

    Previously untapped markets targeting young investors are continuing to see an increase in new user sign-ups, particularly in rural areas.

  • Why Shares of Centennial Resource, Core Labs, and Peabody Energy Are on Fire Today

    Oil stocks across the board are flying higher today thanks to the sharp reversal in oil prices, but small-cap stocks are shining the brightest, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) leading from the front. The double-digit price tumble in shares of Centennial Resource and Core Labs last week has presented investors in oil and gas stocks with the perfect opportunity to scoop up some shares today. Crude oil prices are reversing today after a week-long decline and are up more than 5% this morning.

  • Another US Bank Joins the Small List Willing to Serve Crypto Companies

    Customers Bank is working with blockchain payments provider Tassat to offer real-time tokenized dollar transfers in addition to accounts for crypto firms.