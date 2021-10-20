Worldwide Cycling Wear Industry to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of Cycling to Maintain Fitness is Driving Growth
The publisher has been monitoring the cycling wear market and it is poised to grow by $3.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. The report on the cycling wear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness and the growing participation of women in cycling activity.
The cycling wear market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
The cycling wear market is segmented as below:
By Product
Clothing
Footwear
Others
By Geography
Europe
North America
APAC
South America
MEA
This study identifies the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions as one of the prime reasons driving the cycling wear market growth during the next few years.
The report on cycling wear market covers the following areas:
Cycling wear market sizing
Cycling wear market forecast
Cycling wear market industry analysis
The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cycling wear market vendors that include adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. Also, the cycling wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Clothing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
adidas AG
ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH
Fox Racing Inc.
Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Jaggad Pty Ltd.
Pending System GmbH and Co. KG
Rapha Racing Ltd.
Shimano Inc.
Trek Bicycle Corp.
Troy Lee Designs Inc.
10. Appendix
