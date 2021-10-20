Worldwide Cycling Wear Industry to 2025 - Increasing Adoption of Cycling to Maintain Fitness is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cycling Wear Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the cycling wear market and it is poised to grow by $3.21 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period. The report on the cycling wear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of cycling to maintain fitness and the growing participation of women in cycling activity.



The cycling wear market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cycling wear market is segmented as below:

By Product

Clothing

Footwear

Others

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the high influence of celebrity endorsements on purchase decisions as one of the prime reasons driving the cycling wear market growth during the next few years.



The report on cycling wear market covers the following areas:

Cycling wear market sizing

Cycling wear market forecast

Cycling wear market industry analysis

The publisher robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cycling wear market vendors that include adidas AG, ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Jaggad Pty Ltd., Pending System GmbH and Co. KG, Rapha Racing Ltd., Shimano Inc., Trek Bicycle Corp., and Troy Lee Designs Inc. Also, the cycling wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Clothing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

adidas AG

ASSOS of Switzerland GmbH

Fox Racing Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Jaggad Pty Ltd.

Pending System GmbH and Co. KG

Rapha Racing Ltd.

Shimano Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Troy Lee Designs Inc.

10. Appendix

