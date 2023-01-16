U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Data Center Accelerator Industry is Expected to Reach $70.9 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Adoption of Technologies Such as AI, IoT & Big Data Analytics Drives Growth

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Accelerator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Processor (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC), By Type (HPC Data Center, Cloud Data Center), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global data center accelerator market size is anticipated to reach USD 70.99 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for data center accelerators is likely to grow owing to increasing adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, & big data analytics. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the data center accelerator market. Factors such as increased corporate awareness of the advantages that cloud services can offer, increased board pressure to provide more secure & robust IT environments, as well as the establishment of local data centers contributed to the growth of data center accelerators.

Demand for businesses that rely on digital infrastructure has increased, which has led to significant growth in demand for data center network services in many industries. Data centers are now maintaining program availability and data security as more businesses and educational institutions already moved online.

Top industries using HPC are healthcare, manufacturing aerospace, urban planning, and finance. The University of Texas at Austin researchers are advancing the science of cancer treatment through the use of HPC. In a ground-breaking 2017 project, researchers examined petabytes of data to look for connections between the genomes of cancer patients and the characteristics of their tumors.

This paved the way for the university to apply HPC in additional cancer research, which has now expanded to include efforts to diagnose and treat cases of prostate, blood-related, liver, and skin cancers.

Data Center Accelerator Market Report Highlights

  • Based on processor, the GPU segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 46.1% in 2021. This can be attributed to the increasing use of GPU acceleration in IoT computing, bitcoin mining, AI and machine learning, etc. Moreover, GPU acceleration's parallel processing architecture is useful in life science analytics such as a genome sequencing.

  • Based on type, the HPC data center segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 26.0% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to a rising preference for hybrid and cloud-based high performance computing (HPC) solutions, use of HPC in vaccine development, advances in virtualization, etc.

  • Based on application, the deep learning training segment dominated the market with a share of 40.8% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of deep learning in hybrid model integration, self-supervised learning, high performance natural language process (NLP) models, and neuroscience based deep learning.

  • North America held the largest share of 40.1% in 2021 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Presence of several data center accelerator solution and service providers makes North America a promising region for the market.

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of over 26.8% over the forecast period. Suitable government policies and the need for data center infrastructure upgradation in Asia Pacific are driving the growth of the data center accelerator market in the region.

  • In October 2020 Intel Corporation launched Intel Xeon Scalable Platform to assist secure sensitive workloads. This platform has new features that include Intel Platform Firmware Resilience (Intel PFR), Intel Total Memory Encryption (Intel TME), and new cryptographic accelerators to support the platform and advance the overall integrity and confidentiality of data.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Data Center Accelerator Industry Outlook
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.2 Market Size, Penetration, and Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Regulatory Scenario
3.4 Data Center Accelerator Market - Market Dynamics
3.4.1 Market driver analysis
3.4.1.1 Growing deployment of data centers & cloud-based services
3.4.1.2 Increasing adoption of technologies such as AI, IoT, & big data analytics
3.4.2 Market restraint/challenge analysis
3.4.2.1 Infrastructural concerns and limited AI hardware experts
3.4.3 Market opportunity analysis
3.4.3.1 Growing trend for high-performance computing
3.5 Data Center Accelerator Market - PEST Analysis
3.6 Data Center Accelerator Market- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.7 COVID-19 Impact on the Data Center Accelerator Market

Chapter 4 Data Center Accelerator Processor Outlook
4.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Share, by Processor, 2021
4.2 GPU
4.2.1 Data center accelerator GPU market, 2017 - 2030
4.3 CPU
4.3.1 Data center accelerator CPU market, 2017 - 2030
4.4 FPGA
4.4.1 Data center accelerator FPGA market, 2017 - 2030
4.5 ASIC
4.5.1 Data center accelerator ASIC market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 5 Data Center Type Outlook
5.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Share, by Type, 2021
5.2 HPC Data Center
5.2.1 Data center accelerator HPC cloud data center market , 2017 - 2030
5.3 Cloud Data Center
5.3.1 Data center accelerator cloud data center market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 6 Data Center Accelerator Application Outlook
6.1 Data Center Accelerator Market Share, by Application, 2021
6.2 Deep Learning Training
6.2.1 Data center accelerator deep learning training market, 2017 - 2030
6.3 Public Cloud Interface
6.3.1 Data center accelerator public cloud interface market, 2017 - 2030
6.4 Enterprise Interface
6.4.1 Data center accelerator enterprise interface market, 2017 - 2030

Chapter 7 Data Center Accelerator Regional Outlook

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis
8.1 Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2021
8.2 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.3 List of Few Market Players
8.4 Vendor Landscape

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.2 NVIDIA Corporation
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Financial performance
9.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.3 Intel Corporation
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Financial performance
9.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.3.4 Strategic initiatives
9.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Financial performance
9.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.5 Advantech Co., Ltd.
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Financial performance
9.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Financial performance
9.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7 Micron Technology, Inc.
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.8 Marvell
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Financial performance
9.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.9 KIOXIA Holdings Corporation
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Financial performance
9.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.9.4 Strategic initiatives
9.10 Western Digital Technologies, Inc.
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Financial performance
9.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

Chapter 10 KoL Commentary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70b8j3

