Worldwide Data Center Industry to 2030 - Featuring Alphabet, Amazon and Equinix Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market by Component, Type, Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly deployable data center module or modular data center is a portable data center that helps to deploy data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity along with a range of cooling and power options. The target customers for modular data center are overcrowded datacenter owners as well as those in necessity of huge mobile computing power, such as the military, Web 2.0 providers, physics labs, government, financial institutions, emergency relief organizations, and disaster recovery providers. It offers several benefits such as high efficiency to its users and helps them to increase per rack densities and encapsulate the IT environment by saving rack space.

Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the South America modular data center market. In addition, various factors such as upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), rise in demand for green data centers, and surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute toward the growth of the market.

Moreover, rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic considerably propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and emergence of fourth generation of data centers is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.

The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Rest of South America.

The key players operating in the South America modular data center market include CenturyLink, Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Gemelo, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Vertive Group Corporation.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South America modular data center market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

  • The quantitative analysis of modular data center market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top winning strategies
3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Threat of new entrants
3.3.3. Threat of substitutes
3.3.4. Competitive rivalry
3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers
3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020
3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on data center market
3.6.1. Impact on data center market size
3.6.2. Change in insurers trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19
3.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by data center solution providers
3.6.4. Economic impact on data center solution providers
3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry
3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for data center solution providers

CHAPTER 4: DATA CENTER MARKET BY COMPONENT
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. SOLUTION
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
4.3. SERVICE
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: DATA CENTER MARKET BY TYPE
5.1. OVERVIEW
5.2. COLOCATION
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.3. HYPERSCALE
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.4. EDGE
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
5.5. OTHERS
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: DATA CENTER MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
6.3. SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMES)
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: DATA CENTER MARKET BY END USER
7.1. OVERVIEW
7.2. BFSI
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.3. IT & TELECOM
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.4. GOVERNMENT
7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.5. ENERGY & UTILITIES
7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country
7.6. OTHERS
7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.6.3. Market share analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: DATA CENTER MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. ALPHABET INC.
9.1.1. Company overview
9.1.2. Key Executives
9.1.3. Company snapshot
9.1.4. Operating business segments
9.1.5. Product portfolio
9.1.6. Business performance
9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.2. AMAZON. COM INC.
9.2.1. Company overview
9.2.2. Key Executives
9.2.3. Company snapshot
9.2.4. Operating business segments
9.2.5. Product portfolio
9.2.6. Business performance
9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.3. DIGITAL REALTY
9.3.1. Company overview
9.3.2. Key Executives
9.3.3. Company snapshot
9.3.4. Operating business segments
9.3.5. Product portfolio
9.3.6. Business performance
9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.4. EQUINIX INC.
9.4.1. Company overview
9.4.2. Key Executives
9.4.3. Company snapshot
9.4.4. Operating business segments
9.4.5. Product portfolio
9.4.6. Business performance
9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.5. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE
9.5.1. Company overview
9.5.2. Key Executives
9.5.3. Company snapshot
9.5.4. Operating business segments
9.5.5. Product portfolio
9.5.6. Business performance
9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.6. IBM CORPORATION
9.6.1. Company overview
9.6.2. Key Executives
9.6.3. Company snapshot
9.6.4. Operating business segments
9.6.5. Product portfolio
9.6.6. Business performance
9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.7. MICROSOFT
9.7.1. Company overview
9.7.2. Key Executives
9.7.3. Company snapshot
9.7.4. Operating business segments
9.7.5. Product portfolio
9.7.6. Business performance
9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.8. NTT COMMUNICATION CORPORATION
9.8.1. Company overview
9.8.2. Key Executives
9.8.3. Company snapshot
9.8.4. Operating business segments
9.8.5. Product portfolio
9.8.6. Business performance
9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.9. ORACLE
9.9.1. Company overview
9.9.2. Key Executives
9.9.3. Company snapshot
9.9.4. Operating business segments
9.9.5. Product portfolio
9.9.6. Business performance
9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
9.10. SAP SE
9.10.1. Company overview
9.10.2. Key Executives
9.10.3. Company snapshot
9.10.4. Operating business segments
9.10.5. Product portfolio
9.10.6. Business performance
9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mjvs4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-data-center-industry-to-2030---featuring-alphabet-amazon-and-equinix-among-others-301453511.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

