The Worldwide Deep Learning Industry is Projected to Reach $320.6 Billion by 2030 - Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance

The global market for Deep Learning estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$320.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR



The Deep Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction

Deep Learning Timeline

Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning

Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share Distribution by Application Industry: 2018

Outlook

Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative for Organizations

Deep Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Summarized Trends

Recent Advancements in Deep Learning

Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities

Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type: 2017-2025

Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery

Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue

Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging

Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$ Million): 2017-2025

Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments

Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors Drives Application of Deep Learning

Education: A Growing Application Market

Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance

Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics

Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector

Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum

Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector

Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains

Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry

Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles: 2014-2018

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040

Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type: (in US$ Million): 2018-2025

Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global Automotive Market: 2018-2025

Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning

Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce

Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)

Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020)

