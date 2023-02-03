The Worldwide Deep Learning Industry is Projected to Reach $320.6 Billion by 2030 - Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Deep Learning estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$320.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR
The Deep Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Introduction
Deep Learning Timeline
Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning
Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share Distribution by Application Industry: 2018
Outlook
Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative for Organizations
Deep Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Summarized Trends
Recent Advancements in Deep Learning
Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities
Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type: 2017-2025
Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery
Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue
Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging
Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$ Million): 2017-2025
Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments
Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors Drives Application of Deep Learning
Education: A Growing Application Market
Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance
Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics
Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector
Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum
Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector
Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains
Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry
Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles: 2014-2018
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040
Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type: (in US$ Million): 2018-2025
Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global Automotive Market: 2018-2025
Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning
Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce
Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)
Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
