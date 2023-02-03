U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Deep Learning Industry is Projected to Reach $320.6 Billion by 2030 - Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Learning - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Deep Learning estimated at US$33.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$320.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 31.9% CAGR and reach US$179.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 34.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.1% CAGR

The Deep Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.7% and 27.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 234 Featured) -

  • Adapteva, Inc.

  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • General Vision

  • Google Cloud Platform

  • Graphcore Limited

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

  • IBM Corporation

  • Intel Corporation

  • KONIKU

  • Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

  • Micron Technology, Inc.

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Mythic

  • NVIDIA Corporation

  • Qualcomm, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Sensory, Inc.

  • Skymind, Inc.

  • Tenstorrent Inc.

  • Xilinx Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Introduction

  • Deep Learning Timeline

  • Deep Learning as a Subset of Machine Learning

  • Deep Learning Software Market: Percentage Share Distribution by Application Industry: 2018

  • Outlook

  • Machine Learning Emerges as the Top Data Initiative for Organizations

  • Deep Learning - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Summarized Trends

  • Recent Advancements in Deep Learning

  • Increasing Competitor Focus on Production of AI-Specific Chips Intensifies Deep Learning Capabilities

  • Global Deep Learning Chipset Market in US$ Billion by Type: 2017-2025

  • Rise of Deep Learning in Drug Discovery

  • Healthcare Emerges as an Important Growth Avenue

  • Deep Learning Finds Relevance in Medical Imaging

  • Global Medical Imaging Analysis Software by Type (in US$ Million): 2017-2025

  • Deep Learning Companies Attract Investments

  • Growing Importance of Image Recognition in Various sectors Drives Application of Deep Learning

  • Education: A Growing Application Market

  • Security Industry to Find Increasing Use of Deep Learning in Video Surveillance

  • Application of Deep Learning in Data Analytics

  • Rise in Use of Deep Learning in Manufacturing Sector

  • Deep Learning on the Cloud Gains Momentum

  • Application Deep Learning in Banking Sector

  • Deep Learning Application in Supply Chains

  • Deep Learning to Pick up Momentum in the Automotive Industry

  • Global Venture Capital Investments in Autonomous Vehicles: 2014-2018

  • Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (in US$ Million): 2021-2040

  • Global Automotive AI Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type: (in US$ Million): 2018-2025

  • Application of AI and Deep Learning Systems in Units in Global Automotive Market: 2018-2025

  • Retail Industry to Benefit from Deep Learning

  • Deep Learning to Transform E-Commerce

  • Global e-Commerce Sales in US$ billion (2015-2021)

  • Global e-Commerce as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2020)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0wlo7-learning?w=5

