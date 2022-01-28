U.S. markets close in 3 hours 33 minutes

Worldwide Defibrillator Industry to 2030 - Featuring MicroPort Scientific, Stryker and Schiller Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Defibrillator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (ICDs, External Defibrillators), by End Use (Hospital, Pre Hospital, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market, Home Healthcare), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global defibrillator market size is expected to reach USD 20.6 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The key drivers for this market include supportive regulatory policies, rising incidences of sudden cardiac arrests, product developments, and rising awareness regarding cardiac conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, gave rise to several challenges such as dampened demand for ICDs, logistical bottlenecks, postponed elective surgeries across the globe, and reduced sales growth.

The demand for ICDs plunged during 2020 as governments in many key markets implemented movement restrictions and hospitals deferred elective procedures. The sales recovered gradually as movement restrictions were eased and elective procedure volume went up. For instance, Abbott reported a decline in demand and sales of its cardiovascular and neuromodulation portfolio in 2020. Abbott attributed the sales decrease to reduced procedure volumes resulting from the pandemic.

The rising demand to develop solutions to improve sudden cardiac arrests response and the need to improve patient outcomes is expected to drive innovation in implantable as well as external defibrillators product segments. Innovation in the implantable defibrillators segments is driven by product advancements in subcutaneous and transvenous devices to increase device safety and efficacy. Integration of digital technologies such as analytics and tracking software is expected to drive the development in the external defibrillators segments. Other emerging technological trends include developments in personal AEDs for use in home settings, improvements in tracking technology for AEDs, the use of drones to deliver devices to care sites, and the use of IoT.

Major market players are focused on launching technologically advanced products and collaborations to enhance their presence. For instance, in July 2020, Zoll Medical Corporation launched a new remote view technology feature on its X Series monitor/defibrillator. This enhanced the existing product portfolio. In 2020, the European Emergency Number Association (EENA) launched a project in collaboration with Everdrone and Schiller to understand and explore the possibilities of using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for emergency medical deliveries. The AEDs used were provided by Schiller, thus strengthening the company's market presence.

Defibrillators Market Report Highlights

  • North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, supportive policies driving adoption of public access AEDs, and deeper penetration of the technologically advanced devices

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in China and India and increasing healthcare expenditure

  • The industry participants are focusing on investing in acquisitions, collaborations, product launches, and partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market

  • Some of the leading players in the market are headquartered in Asia such as Asahi Kasei, Nihon Kohden, and Microport, thus contributing to the regional market growth

  • Europe held a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to initiatives by key companies and well-established healthcare infrastructure

  • For instance, in January 2020, Medtronic received the CE mark for its Cobalt and Crome lineup of defibrillators. This extended the company's cardiac solutions offerings and enabled it to commercialize the products across Europe

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Defibrillators Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2021
3.3 Defibrillators Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis
3.3.4. Market challenge analysis
3.4 Defibrillators Market Analysis Tools: Porters
3.4.1 Supplier Power
3.4.2. Buyer Power
3.4.3. Substitution Threat
3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.5 Defibrillators Industry Analysis-PEST (Political & Legal, Economic, Social, and Technological)
3.5.1 Political/Legal Landscape
3.5.2 Economic Landscape
3.5.3 Social Landscape
3.5.4 Technology Landscape
3.6. Regulatory Landscape
3.7. Public Access Defibrillation Programs
3.8. ICDs Product Performance Analysis
3.9. Technology Trend Analysis
3.10. Pricing Analysis

Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.1 COVID-19 Prevalence Analysis
4.2. Current and future impact analysis
4.3. Impact on Market Players

Chapter 5 Defibrillators Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.1 Product Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.2 Defibrillators market, by Product, 2017 to 2030
5.3 ImplanTable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD)
5.3.1 ImplanTable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICD) market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.2 S-ICD
5.3.2.1 S-ICD market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.3 T-ICD
5.3.3.1 T-ICD market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.3.2 Single Chamber
5.3.3.2.1 Single Chamber market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.3.3 Dual Chamber
5.3.3.3.1 Dual Chamber market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.3.3.4 CRT-D
5.3.3.4.1 CRT-D market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4 External Defibrillators
5.4.1 External Defibrillators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.2 Manual ED
5.4.2.1 Manual ED market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.3 Automated ED
5.4.3.1 Automated ED market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
5.4.4 Wearable cardioverter defibrillators
5.4.4.1 Wearable cardioverter defibrillators market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Defibrillators Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.1 End-use Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.2 Defibrillators Market, by End Use, 2017 to 2030
6.3 Hospital
6.3.1 Hospital market, 2017-2030 (USD Million)
6.4 Pre Hospital
6.4.1 Pre Hospital market, 2017-2030 (USD million)
6.5 Public Access Market
6.5.1 Public Access Market, 2017-2030 (USD million)
6.6 Alternate Care Market
6.6.1 Alternate Care Market, 2017-2030 (USD million)
6.7 Home Healthcare
6.7.1 Home Healthcare market, 2017-2030 (USD million)

Chapter 7 Defibrillators Market: Regional Market Analysis 2017-2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Defibrillators Market-Competitive Analysis
8.1 Market Participant Categorization
8.1.1. Company Market Position Analysis
8.1.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
8.1.3. Market Leaders
8.1.4. Innovators
8.2. List of Key Companies

Chapter 9 Defibrillators Market-Company Profiles
9.1 Medtronic
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Financial performance
9.1.3 Product benchmarking
9.1.4 Strategic initiatives
9.2 Abbott
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Financial performance
9.2.3 Product benchmarking
9.2.4 Strategic initiatives
9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Financial performance
9.3.3 Product benchmarking
9.3.4 Strategic initiatives
9.4 BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Financial performance
9.4.3 Product benchmarking
9.4.4 Strategic initiatives
9.5 MicroPort Scientific Corporation
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Financial performance
9.5.3 Product benchmarking
9.5.4 Strategic initiatives
9.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Financial performance
9.6.3 Product benchmarking
9.6.4 Strategic initiatives
9.7 Stryker
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Financial performance
9.7.3 Product benchmarking
9.7.4 Strategic initiatives
9.8 ZOLL Medical Corporation (Asahi Kasei)
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Financial performance
9.8.3 Product benchmarking
9.8.4 Strategic initiatives
9.9 Nihon Kohden Corporation
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Financial performance
9.9.3 Product benchmarking
9.9.4 Strategic initiatives
9.10 Schiller AG
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Financial performance
9.10.3 Product benchmarking
9.10.4 Strategic initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfkxsb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-defibrillator-industry-to-2030---featuring-microport-scientific-stryker-and-schiller-among-others-301470582.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

