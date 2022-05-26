Worldwide Dental 3D Printing Industry to 2027 - Implantology Segment Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR of 21.5% During the Forecast Period

Company Logo

Global Dental 3D Printing Market

Global Dental 3D Printing Market

Dublin, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dental 3D Printing Market by Product(Material (Plastic, Metal), Equipment(3D Scanner & Printer), Service), Technology (Vat Photopolymerization, FDM, SLS, Polyjet), Application(Prosthodontics, Implants), End-User(Labs, Hospitals) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The dental 3D printing market is projected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2027 from USD 3.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.2%. The dental 3D printing medical devices market is principally driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, the growing adoption of dental 3D printers in dental hospitals & clinics, and the increasing growth in the geriatric population. On the other hand, the rising number of large dental practices is expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.



Services segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market



Based on the product & service segment, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into equipment, materials, and services. The services segment accounted for 65.5% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the competitive pricing offered by dental 3D printing service providers and the large-scale outsourcing of dental product design & production by small hospitals, dental clinics, and laboratories.



VAT photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market



Based on the technology segment, the dental 3D printing material and equipment market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, selective laser sintering, PolyJet printing, fused deposition modelling, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for 53.0% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. Its large share can be attributed to its wide applications in the manufacturing of dental implants, dentures, CMF (craniomaxillofacial) guides, prosthetics and implants, porous scaffolds, and dental restorations.



The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in the dental 3D printing market in 2021



Based on the application segment, the market is divided into prosthodontics, orthodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for 55.0% of the dental 3D printing market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, the rising prevalence of dental caries, the increasing incidence of tooth loss, and the increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies. The implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growing preference for manufacturing dental implants using dental 3D printing, the advantages offered by 3D-printed dental implants, increasing advances in materials used for 3D printing implants, and the increasing application of 3D printing in dental implantology drive market growth in this segment.



The dental laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of dental 3D printing market in 2021



Based on the end user segment, the market is segmented into dental laboratories, dental hospitals & clinics, and dental academic & research institutes. In 2021, the dental laboratories segment accounted for 78.6% of the dental 3D printing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, expansion of dental laboratories in developing countries, rapid adoption of advanced technologies by small and large laboratories across the globe, the outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories, and the rising demand for customized/fabricated dental framing solutions required for various applications.



North America accounted for the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2021



In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of 35.8% of the dental 3D printing market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss, the rising geriatric population, high oral care expenditure, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry. However, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population, increasing demand for digital dental solutions to ease the clinical workflow, growing dental tourism, rising disposable incomes, and the growing focus of leading market players on expanding their distribution networks in the emerging APAC countries drive market growth.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Dental Diseases

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Preventive Dental Care

Growth in Edentulism in Geriatric Population

Rapidity, Accuracy, and Less Labor-Intensive Processes in Dental 3D Printing

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Workforce due to Limited Specialized Training in Additive Manufacturing

Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of CAD/CAM Technology

Advancements in Resins Used for Dental 3D Printing

Challenges

High Capital Investment and Operating Costs

Rising Number of Large Dental Practices

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems, Inc.

3Dresyns

Align Technology, Inc.

Amann Girrbach Ag

Asiga

Carbon, Inc.

Carima

Concept Laser

Dentsply Sirona

Detax Ettlingen GmbH

Dmg America

Dws Systems Srl

Envisiontec Us LLC (Desktop Metal)

Eos GmbH

Formlabs

Micron Dental

Planmeca Oy

Prodways Group

Rapid Shape GmbH

Roland Dg Corporation

Shenzhen Piocreat 3D Technology Co., Ltd

Slm Solutions

Sprintray Inc.

Stratasys

Zortrax





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ob4p8f

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



