Worldwide Deodorant and Antiperspirant Industry to 2028 - Featuring Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Beiersdorf Among Others
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market
Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the deodorant and antiperspirant market, and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
Deodorant and antiperspirant are commonly confused with each other. However, they are actually two separate products.
The purpose of a deodorant is to cover up bad smells from the body's sweat or perspiration and prevent body odor from being detected by others. The second class of deodorant, also known as antiperspirants, prevents sweating by blocking sweat pores themselves, usually by physically blocking sweat glands.
Market Dynamics:
Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and increasing disposable income of the consumer is driving growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the increasing launch of the innovative product by key players to cater to growing demand is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, Unilever Launches Deodorant Wipes. Its new deodorant wipes offer people a smart way to stay feeling fresh as they go from one activity to the next.
However, environmental concerns and slowdown of the economy due to pandemic is expected to restrict growth of the market.
Key features of the study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global deodorant and antiperspirant market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Unilever Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA and CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global deodorant and antiperspirant market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global deodorant and antiperspirant market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, Product Type
Market Snippet, By Region
Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Industry Trend
Mergers and Acquisitions
4. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Deodorant
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Million Units)
Sub-segments:
Aerosol
Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants
Roll on
Cream & Wipe Deodorant
Antiperspirant
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Million Units)
Sub-segments:
Aerosol
Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants
Roll on
6. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market , By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units)
7. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
Unilever Company
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Procter & Gamble Company
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Beiersdorf AG
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Avon Products Inc.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
CavinKare Pvt Ltd.
Company Overview
Component Portfolio
Financial Performance
Recent Developments/Updates
8. Section
