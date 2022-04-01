U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

COMING UP:

March jobs preview: Payrolls expected to rise 490,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.7%

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Worldwide Deodorant and Antiperspirant Industry to 2028 - Featuring Unilever, Procter & Gamble and Beiersdorf Among Others

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market

Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market
Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market

Dublin, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the deodorant and antiperspirant market, and provides market size (US$ Million & Million Units) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

Deodorant and antiperspirant are commonly confused with each other. However, they are actually two separate products.

The purpose of a deodorant is to cover up bad smells from the body's sweat or perspiration and prevent body odor from being detected by others. The second class of deodorant, also known as antiperspirants, prevents sweating by blocking sweat pores themselves, usually by physically blocking sweat glands.

Market Dynamics:

Growing awareness regarding personal hygiene and increasing disposable income of the consumer is driving growth of the deodorant and antiperspirant market. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the increasing launch of the innovative product by key players to cater to growing demand is again fostering growth of the market. For instance, in February 2019, Unilever Launches Deodorant Wipes. Its new deodorant wipes offer people a smart way to stay feeling fresh as they go from one activity to the next.

However, environmental concerns and slowdown of the economy due to pandemic is expected to restrict growth of the market.

Key features of the study:

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global deodorant and antiperspirant market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Key companies covered as a part of this study include Unilever Company, Procter & Gamble Company, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA and CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global deodorant and antiperspirant market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global deodorant and antiperspirant market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

  • Report Description

  • Market Definition and Scope

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Snippet, Product Type

  • Market Snippet, By Region

  • Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • PEST Analysis

  • PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Opportunities

  • Regulatory Scenario

  • Industry Trend

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

  • Overview

  • Factors Affecting Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market - COVID-19

  • Impact Analysis

5. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units)

  • Introduction

  • Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2022 and 2028 (%)

  • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

  • Segment Trends

  • Deodorant

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Million Units)

  • Sub-segments:

  • Aerosol

  • Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants

  • Roll on

  • Cream & Wipe Deodorant

  • Antiperspirant

  • Introduction

  • Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Million Units)

  • Sub-segments:

  • Aerosol

  • Sticks or Solid Antiperspirants

  • Roll on

6. Global Deodorant and Antiperspirant Market , By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & Million Units)

7. Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

  • Company Profiles

  • Unilever Company

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Procter & Gamble Company

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Avon Products Inc.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

  • CavinKare Pvt Ltd.

  • Company Overview

  • Component Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Recent Developments/Updates

8. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3swtz

Attachment

