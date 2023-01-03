U.S. markets open in 3 hours 55 minutes

The Worldwide Deposition Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $43.14 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·10 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deposition Equipment Market: Analysis By Type; By Application; By Region Size, and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2021, the global deposition equipment market was valued at US$19.98 billion and is anticipated to grow to US$43.14 billion by 2027. Deposition is the process of depositing a layer of material on a surface. Deposition of thin films involves several processes, including atom adsorption, atom diffusion on the wafer surface, and coalescence at strategic locations.

Deposition is an important manufacturing step in the fabrication of various opto-electronic, solid-state, and medical equipment and products, including consumer electronics, semiconductor lasers, fibre lasers, LED displays, optical filters, compound semiconductors, etc.

Some of the major reasons why companies are using deposition equipment are the growth in consumer electronics industry, rise in automotive industry, escalating use of advanced medical equipment, increasing demand for environmentally friendly coating processes, rising silicon wafer demand, etc. The deposition equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Global Deposition Equipment Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: One of the most important factors impacting deposition equipment market dynamics is the growth in consumer electronics industry. Consumer electronics, often known as home electronics, are the devices designed for everyday use, generally in private homes. Semi conductor chips, which are used as components in power devices, compactness optical sensors, and light emitters, are the basic requirement for the manufacturing of these smart electronic devices. The surge in demand for consumer electronics has directly impacted the growth in deposition equipment market, especially due to growth in demand for semiconductor market, which is a major end-user of deposition equipment market. Furthermore, the market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rapid urbanization, rise in automotive industry, escalating use of advanced medical equipment, increasing demand for environmentally friendly coating processes, favourable government support, rising silicon wafer demand, and many other factors.

  • Challenges: However, the market has been confronted with some challenges specifically, high cost associated with deposition equipment manufacturing, geo political tension, functional defects and complexities, etc. The semiconductor fabrication comprises several processes, beginning with the collection of raw materials, process gases, wafer selection, semiconductor etching process, device production, packaging, and device integration. Each of these processing processes costs a lot of money. The installation of a semiconductor machine is a large investment for firms, as is the maintenance of the machine, which requires regular supervision and testing. Therefore, the high cost associated with deposition equipment manufacturing makes it a challenge for the deposition equipment market.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to various latest trends such as increasing penetration of AI applications, increasing demand for electronic vehicles, escalation of internet of things (IoT), emerging industrial robotics, growing global demand for photovoltaic cells, emergence of 5G network, etc. Semiconductors play a critical role in the development and advancement of automotive technology used in connected cars and electrified vehicles. The constantly developing automotive sector offers a ripe opportunity for automotive semiconductors to support higher connectivity, battery performance in EVs, improved sensors, and other technologies. Semiconductors are used in vehicles as microcontrollers to control emission release and antilock brakes. As autonomous vehicles evolved, semiconductor technology generated chips that are utilized to equip the vehicle with eyes in the form of cameras and sensors located around its exterior. As a result, the growing development of semiconductor chips will drive up the demand for deposition equipment.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

The outbreak of COVID-19 brought in a mixed impact on the overall deposition equipment market, which were majorly positive in nature. Early during the outbreak, several firms had to suspend production completely and this, along with global travel restrictions, meant that there were some severe supply concerns.

As economic activity improved, the market for semiconductors recovered swiftly, as corporations began to renew their investments in cloud infrastructure and as artificial intelligence and linked gadgets become increasingly ubiquitous in the society. The sudden increase in demand for semiconductor sector during the second half of 2020 and start of 2021 increased demand for deposition equipment.

Competitive Landscape:

The global deposition equipment market is highly consolidated. The PVD equipment market is almost a monopoly controlled by Applied Materials. The ALD equipment market is led by Tokyo Electron and ASM International. The key players of the global deposition equipment market are

  • Applied Materials Inc.

  • Tokyo Electron Limited

  • Lam Research Corporation

  • ASM International N.V

  • Veeco Instruments Inc.

  • CVD Equipment Corporation

  • Aixtron SE

  • Buhler Alzenau

  • Samco Inc.

  • Singulus Technologies AG

  • Plasma-Therm

  • AJA International, Inc.

Some of the strategies among key players in the market for deposition equipment are product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations.

For instance, in July 2022, ASM International launched TENZATM ALD, an innovative single wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) process technology for 300mm wafers. TENZATM ALD is optimized for gap-fill applications and provides the best film quality, conformal coverage through the full trench and highest productivity in its class.

Whereas, in September 2022, Aixtron SE launched the company's new G10-SiC 200 mm system for high volume manufacturing of latest generation Silicon Carbide ("SiC") power devices on 150/200 mm SiC wafers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Deposition Equipment Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Deposition Equipment Market: An Overview
3.1.2 Global Deposition Equipment Market by Value
3.1.3 Global Deposition Equipment Market by Type (PECVD, Sputtering PVD, Tubular CVD, Non-tubular LPCVD, ALD, MOCVD, Electroplating ECD, and Other)
3.1.4 Global Deposition Equipment Market by Application (Semiconductor & Microelectronics, Solar Products, Data Storage, Medical Equipment, Cutting Tools, and Other)
3.1.5 Global Deposition Equipment Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World)
3.2 Global Deposition Equipment Market: Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Deposition Equipment Market by Type: An Overview
3.2.2 Global PECVD Equipment Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Sputtering PVD Equipment Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Tubular CVD Equipment Market by Value
3.2.5 Global Non-tubular LPCVD Equipment Market by Value
3.2.6 Global ALD Equipment Market by Value
3.2.7 Global MOCVD Equipment Market by Value
3.2.8 Global Electroplating ECD Equipment Market by Value
3.2.9 Global Other Deposition Equipment Market by Value
3.3 Global Deposition Equipment Market: Application Analysis
3.3.1 Global Deposition Equipment Market by Application: An Overview
3.3.2 Global Semiconductor & Microelectronics Deposition Equipment Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Solar Products Deposition Equipment Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Data Storage Deposition Equipment Market by Value
3.3.5 Global Medical Deposition Equipment Market by Value
3.3.6 Global Cutting Tools Deposition Equipment Market by Value
3.3.7 Global Other Deposition Equipment Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 Asia Pacific Deposition Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 Asia Pacific Deposition Equipment Market: An Overview
4.1.2 Asia Pacific Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.1.3 Asia Pacific Deposition Equipment Market by Region (China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)
4.1.4 China Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.1.5 Japan Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.1.6 South Korea Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.1.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.2 North America Deposition Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 North America Deposition Equipment Market: An Overview
4.2.2 North America Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.2.3 North America Deposition Equipment Market by Region (The US, Canada, and Mexico)
4.2.4 The US Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.2.5 Canada Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.2.6 Mexico Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.3 Europe Deposition Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Europe Deposition Equipment Market: An Overview
4.3.2 Europe Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.3.3 Europe Deposition Equipment Market by Region (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and the Rest of Europe)
4.3.4 Germany Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.3.5 Spain Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.3.6 UK Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.3.7 Italy Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.3.8 France Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.3.9 Rest of Europe Deposition Equipment Market by Value
4.4 Rest of the World Deposition Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 Rest of the World Deposition Equipment Market: An Overview
4.4.2 Rest of the World Deposition Equipment Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Deposition Equipment Market
5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Deposition Equipment Market

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization
6.1.2 Growth in Consumer Electronics Industry
6.1.3 Rise in Automotive Industry
6.1.4 Rising Silicon Wafer Demand
6.1.5 Escalating Use of Advanced Medical Equipment
6.1.6 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Coating Processes
6.1.7 Favorable Government Support
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 High Cost Associated with Deposition Equipment Manufacturing
6.2.2 Geo Political Tension
6.2.3 Functional Defects and Complexities
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Increasing Penetration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications
6.3.2 Increasing Demand for Electronic vehicles
6.3.3 Escalation of Internet of Things (IOT)
6.3.4 Emerging Industrial Robotics
6.3.5 Growing Global Demand For Photovoltaic Cells
6.3.6 Emergence of 5G Network

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global ALD Equipment Players by Market Share
7.2 Global PVD Equipment Players by Market Share
7.3 Global MOCVD Equipment Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Applied Materials Inc.
8.1.1 Business Overview
8.1.2 Operating Segments
8.1.3 Business Strategy
8.2 Tokyo Electron Limited
8.2.1 Business Overview
8.2.2 Operating Segments
8.2.3 Business Strategy
8.3 Lam Research Corporation
8.3.1 Business Overview
8.3.2 Operating Regions
8.3.3 Business Strategy
8.4 ASM International N.V
8.4.1 Business Overview
8.4.2 Operating Regions
8.4.3 Business Strategy
8.5 Veeco Instruments Inc.
8.5.1 Business Overview
8.5.2 Sales by End-Market
8.5.3 Business Strategy
8.6 CVD Equipment Corporation
8.6.1 Business Overview
8.6.2 Operating Segments
8.6.3 Business Strategy
8.7 Aixtron SE
8.7.1 Business Overview
8.7.2 Revenues by Goods and Services
8.7.3 Business Strategy
8.8 Buhler Alzenau
8.8.1 Business Overview
8.8.2 Operating Segments
8.8.3 Business Strategy
8.9 Samco Inc.
8.9.1 Business Overview
8.9.2 Business Strategy
8.10 Singulus Technologies AG
8.10.1 Business Overview
8.10.2 Business Strategy
8.11 Plasma-Therm
8.11.1 Business Overview
8.11.2 Business Strategy
8.12 AJA International, Inc.
8.12.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/da72z8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


