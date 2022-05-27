U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.14
    +1.05 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0738
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2633
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,766.82
    -685.37 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Worldwide Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Industry to 2027 - Featuring Abbott Diagnostics, Strata Skin Sciences and Michelson Diagnostics Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global dermatology diagnostic devices market reached a value of US$13.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$23.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Dermatology is the field of medicine which involves the study, diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. Generally, the diagnosis is performed through a visual examination, followed by microscopic observation of the skin which helps in identifying the disease and specifying a treatment plan. In order to perform these procedures, dermatologists use a series of diagnostic devices such as imaging devices, microscopes and dermatoscopes. The demand for these devices is escalating on a global level on account of the rising cases of dermatological conditions and increasing concerns regarding skin health

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Drivers:

Various pollutants including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, oxides and ultraviolet radiation cause damage to the skin by inducing oxidative stress. A rise in the prevalence of skin conditions, particularly hair fall, acne, eczema and psoriasis, owing to rapidly increasing levels of air pollution, has led to increased demand for dermatology diagnostic devices across the globe.

Additionally, dermatology procedures have gained prominence in the cosmetics industry for several diagnostic services for individuals suffering from chronic skin conditions such as skin pigmentations, allergic reactions, benign skin growth, and fungal or bacterial infections. Moreover, several vendors in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by offering devices for performing imaging techniques such as dermatoscopy and optical coherence tomography. They are also introducing devices that are smaller and easier to use.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dermatology diagnostic devices market consists of numerous small and large manufacturers. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Abbott Diagnostics, Strata Skin Sciences, Michelson Diagnostics, Heine Optotechnik, Roche Diagnostics, Welch Allyn, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Nikon Corporation, Leica Microsystems GmbH, MELA Sciences, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Photomedex, Inc

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global dermatology diagnostic devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global dermatology diagnostic devices industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dermatology diagnostic devices industry?

  • What is the breakup of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market on the basis of product type?

  • What is the breakup of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market on the basis of end-use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?

  • What is the structure of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global dermatology diagnostic devices market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Imaging Devices
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Microscopes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Immunoassays
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Molecular Diagnostics
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End-Use
7.1 Hospitals
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Diagnostic Labs
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Abbott Diagnostics
13.3.2 Strata Skin Sciences
13.3.3 Michelson Diagnostics
13.3.4 Heine Optotechnik
13.3.5 Roche Diagnostics
13.3.6 Welch Allyn
13.3.7 Carl Zeiss Meditec
13.3.8 Nikon Corporation
13.3.9 Leica Microsystems GmbH
13.3.10 MELA Sciences, Inc.
13.3.11 GE Healthcare Ltd.
13.3.12 Bruker Corporation
13.3.13 Philips Healthcare
13.3.14 Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
13.3.15 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
13.3.16 Photomedex, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot8xom

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-dermatology-diagnostic-devices-industry-to-2027---featuring-abbott-diagnostics-strata-skin-sciences-and-michelson-diagnostics-among-others-301556682.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Fertilizer Prices Drop 30% Following Demand Destruction

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices that had hit records are now plunging as buyers reel from sticker shock, but that doesn’t mean the market squeeze is over. Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsThe June spot price in Tampa, Florida for the nitrogen fertilizer ammo

  • Tesla won't set up manufacturing plant in India until allowed to first sell and service cars, Elon Musk says

    Tesla won't set up a manufacturing plant in India until it is first allowed to sell and service cars in the South Asian nation, the carmaker's chief executive Elon Musk said Friday, more than a year after an Indian state said that the electric carmaker was planning to open a plant in the southern part of the country. Responding to an individual on Twitter, who had asked for an update on Tesla's manufacturing plant in India, Musk responded, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars."

  • The Trouble With Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants to mine it, China is scouring Tibet for it, battery makers are crying out for it. Lithium, the wonder metal at the heart of the global shift to electric cars, is in a full-blown crisis. Demand has outstripped supply, pushing prices up almost 500% in a year and hindering the world’s most successful effort yet to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Te

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Zoomed This Week and Could Run Higher

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) were dropping 4% on the day as of 9:50 a.m. ET Friday. You can thank commodity prices (and it's not just coal that I'm referring to here). Newcastle coal prices, which are also the benchmark for the Asian market, rocketed this week to above $400 per metric ton and are barely $20 away from record highs as of this writing, according to data from TradingEconomics.com.

  • Costco is not lifting the price of its $1.50 hot dog — but here’s the food item where it succumbed to inflation pressure

    The world has changed so much since 1985 but the price of Costco Wholesale's hot dog-and-soda special -- $1.50 -- has remained constant.

  • These 3 Oil Companies Are Gaining From Rising Prices. They Also Have Attractive Dividends.

    Shares of TotalEnergies, Repsol, and Equinor are up sharply as markets slump. They could be worth holding at current prices because of their dividends.

  • First flight of Spirit-tied B-21 bomber pushed to 2023

    The first flight of the B-21 bomber, one of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems Inc.’s most important defense programs, has been moved back to 2023. The Northrop Grumman B-21 had previously been expected to fly later this year. According to a report from the Air Force Times, the service pushed back first flight by at least six months but is still expected to publicly unveil the first aircraft later this year.

  • Biden Might Limit Oil Exports to Lower U.S. Gasoline Prices

    Curbs would be controversial, since exports have been helping Europe reduce it's dependence on Russian oil. How U.S. refiners could be hurt.

  • Want $400 in Dividends Monthly? Invest This Amount in These 3 Stocks

    If you have $77,280 that you can afford to invest, these stocks can turn that into $400 in recurring monthly income.

  • Ford exec takes the wheel on Blue Oval City workforce development

    Andy Bianco has worked at Ford for more than three decades. He said Blue Oval City allows the company to take a different approach than it has in the past. That includes thinking about how Ford's employment needs will affect employers that are already in the Mid-South.

  • Which beaten-down blue chip should I buy for a quick bounce? Tigress Financial says Ford shares could soar 70% in the next year — here’s why

    Ford has been walloped. But this Wall Street firm says it has the gas to come back strong.

  • Why cash is an important part of your retirement plan

    Retirement savers are often told they’ll see a greater return in their retirement assets if they invest it – and that may be true – but it’s important to prioritize some cash in a retirement plan as well. Retirement Tip of the Week: For those close to retirement, consider keeping a portion of your retirement plan in cash – whether that be in the portfolio itself, or in a separate account. Bank and money market accounts do not generate the same type of returns as investments, though right now with volatility some investors may beg to differ.

  • The Under-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Invested $61 Billion Into in Less Than 4 Years

    When Warren Buffett, the CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), buys or sells a stock, Wall Street and investors tend to pay close attention. Since taking the reins, Buffett has created close to $670 billion in value for his shareholders (which includes himself), and he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an almost unfathomable 20.1% average annual return. To put this performance in another context, the benchmark S&P 500 has "only" gained 30,209%, including dividends paid, since Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Analysis-Russia prepares to seize western firms looking to leave

    Russia is advancing a new law allowing it to take control of the local businesses of western companies that decide to leave in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, raising the stakes for multinationals trying to exit. The law, which could be in place within weeks, will give Russia sweeping powers to intervene where there is a threat to local jobs or industry, making it more difficult for western companies to disentangle themselves quickly unless they are prepared to take a big financial hit. The law to seize the property of foreign investors follows an exodus of western companies, such as Starbucks, McDonald's and brewer AB InBev, and increases pressure on those still there.

  • Elon Musk and Tesla Set Their Sights on a Popular Industry

    The electric vehicle manufacturer has a very popular industry in its sights despite often low margins.

  • Why Apyx Medical Shares Are Trading Higher Today?

    Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) has FDA received 510(k) clearance for the use of the Renuvion Dermal Handpiece for specific dermal resurfacing procedures. The Renuvion Dermal Handpiece is indicated for dermatological procedures to treat moderate to severe wrinkles and rhytides, limited to patients with Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, or III. The company expects to begin a limited launch of Renuvion for this indication in Q3 of 2022, to enter full commercialization by the end of 2022. "We a

  • Rivian executive in charge of manufacturing quits in management rejig

    His departure comes amid the arrival of former Magna International executive Frank Klein, who is due to take over as chief operations chief in June and oversee production, supply chain and manufacturing engineering. The Amazon-backed company, which cut its 2022 production target earlier this year, added it was confident the restructuring of its operations team will strengthen Rivian's ability to deepen its relationships with commercial partners.

  • China's streaming giant iQiyi reports rare quarterly profit after deep job cuts

    Chinese Netflix-style platform iQiyi reported its first ever quarterly profit after cutting back spending on content and staff, an encouraging development for the country's struggling online streaming industry amid regulatory uncertainty and a slowing economy. The Nasdaq-listed company, majority-owned by search giant Baidu, made a profit of 169.1 million yuan (US$26.7 million) in the first quarter, compared with losses of 1.3 billion yuan in the same period last year. The quarterly profit, the f

  • Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (NYSE:HPE) recent performance, when its stock...

  • Report: PayPal job cuts expand beyond HQ to Arizona, Nebraska, Illinois

    The moves come as growth in customer spending has stagnated in recent quarters after a big run-up in 2020 and 2021.