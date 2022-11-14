Worldwide Diagnostic Biochips Industry Report 2022: Emerging Microfluidic Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High-throughput Production
Biological systems are complex and involve several biological reactions and biomolecules. Understanding the biological reactions and identifying the associated biomolecules will help in the development of accurate diagnostics and aid precision medicine. Yet the high number of molecules often requires multiple tests or bulky instruments.
To overcome this need, diagnostic biochip technology offers a miniaturized multiplexing sensing platform. A biochip is a solid substrate with a multitude of miniaturized test sites that have immobilized probes to capture and detect the target biomolecules. While biochips can have several applications, current research focuses on diagnostic biochips.
The huge demand for precision medicine and low-cost point-of-care diagnostic platforms will drive the market. However, key players must focus on reducing the costs of DNA and protein biochips, meeting regulatory standards, and increasing awareness among users.
The global diagnostic biochips industry is advancing, offering new fluidic control technologies, probe immobilization techniques, signal detection technologies, and data analytics. As they can detect different kinds of biomolecules, innovative diagnostic biochips provide growth opportunities for genetic testing, cancer diagnostics and therapy, infectious diseases management, chronic disease management, allergy panel testing, and drug testing. This study focuses on DNA biochips, protein biochips, and microfluidic biochips.
The key elements of this analysis include an overview of the global diagnostic biochips industry supported by the following:
Technology advantages and disadvantages
Industry growth drivers and restraints
Key participants in different industry segments
Technology roadmap
SWOT analysis of diagnostic biochips
Adoption, funding, and M&A trends
Impact of the different technology segments
Patent filing trends
Growth opportunities for key companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Diagnostic Biochips for Miniature and Multiplexing Biosensing Devices
Diagnostic Biochips Are Advancing with New Microarray Formats and Fabrication Technologies
Biochips as Miniature Devices Enable High-throughput Testing
Biochips Have a Multitude of Applications
Segmentation
Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine as a Growth Driver for Diagnostic Biochips Industry
High Costs as a Growth Restraint for Diagnostic Biochips Industry
Diagnostic Biochips Industry as a Growing and Fragmented Market
Scope of Analysis
3. Technology Analysis: DNA Biochips
DNA Biochips Enabling Detection of Genetic Biomarkers of Disease
Emerging DNA Biochip Fabrication Technologies Aiming for Low Device Costs
Diagnostic DNA Biochips Have High Impact on Biomarkers Discovery
DNA Biochips - Competitive Environment
4. Technology Analysis: Protein Biochips
Protein Biochips for Protein Profiling, Disease Biomarkers Detection, and Protein Functions Identification
Emerging Protein Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High Sensitivity and Immobilization Efficiency
Diagnostic Protein Biochips Have High Impact on Biomarkers Discovery
Protein Biochips - Competitive Environment
5. Technology Analysis: Microfluidic Biochips
Microfluidic Biochips for Disease Diagnosis at POC
Emerging Microfluidic Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High-throughput Production
Diagnostic Microfluidic Biochips Have High Impact on Identification of Nucleic Acid and Protein Biomarkers
Microfluidic Biochips - Competitive Environment
6. Innovation Indicators
Microfluidic Diagnostic Biochips Segment Exhibits High Technology Evolution and Adoption Trends
Low Cost and Portability of Microfluidic Biochips Attracting Research
Microfluidics for Low-cost Multiplexing LOC Devices
Diagnostic Biochip Technology Advancing toward In Vivo Continuous Monitoring Devices
Microfluidic Biochips Excel in Portability, Cost Efficiency, and Ease of Fabrication
Recent M&A Activity Analysis, 2019-2022
Government Funding Analysis, 2019-2022
Private Funding Activities Snapshot, 2019-2022
7. Patent Analysis
Innovation Themes Include Microfluidic and Microarray Designs and Data Processing Technologies
Key Patents
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Molecular Electronics
Growth Opportunity 2: Micro-electrode-dot Array (MEDA) Biochips
Growth Opportunity 3: Intelligent Biochip Platform
9. Key Industry Participants
10. Appendix
12. Next Steps
