U.S. markets open in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.00
    -17.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,661.00
    -102.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,766.25
    -81.75 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.10
    -10.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.07
    -0.89 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.10
    -10.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.53
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    +0.78 (+3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2790
    +1.5240 (+1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,721.21
    +177.35 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    393.20
    -6.94 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.95
    +29.91 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Worldwide Diagnostic Biochips Industry Report 2022: Emerging Microfluidic Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High-throughput Production

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Diagnostic Biochips" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Biological systems are complex and involve several biological reactions and biomolecules. Understanding the biological reactions and identifying the associated biomolecules will help in the development of accurate diagnostics and aid precision medicine. Yet the high number of molecules often requires multiple tests or bulky instruments.

To overcome this need, diagnostic biochip technology offers a miniaturized multiplexing sensing platform. A biochip is a solid substrate with a multitude of miniaturized test sites that have immobilized probes to capture and detect the target biomolecules. While biochips can have several applications, current research focuses on diagnostic biochips.

The huge demand for precision medicine and low-cost point-of-care diagnostic platforms will drive the market. However, key players must focus on reducing the costs of DNA and protein biochips, meeting regulatory standards, and increasing awareness among users.

The global diagnostic biochips industry is advancing, offering new fluidic control technologies, probe immobilization techniques, signal detection technologies, and data analytics. As they can detect different kinds of biomolecules, innovative diagnostic biochips provide growth opportunities for genetic testing, cancer diagnostics and therapy, infectious diseases management, chronic disease management, allergy panel testing, and drug testing. This study focuses on DNA biochips, protein biochips, and microfluidic biochips.

The key elements of this analysis include an overview of the global diagnostic biochips industry supported by the following:

  • Technology advantages and disadvantages

  • Industry growth drivers and restraints

  • Key participants in different industry segments

  • Technology roadmap

  • SWOT analysis of diagnostic biochips

  • Adoption, funding, and M&A trends

  • Impact of the different technology segments

  • Patent filing trends

  • Growth opportunities for key companies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Diagnostic Biochips for Miniature and Multiplexing Biosensing Devices

  • Diagnostic Biochips Are Advancing with New Microarray Formats and Fabrication Technologies

  • Biochips as Miniature Devices Enable High-throughput Testing

  • Biochips Have a Multitude of Applications

  • Segmentation

  • Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine as a Growth Driver for Diagnostic Biochips Industry

  • High Costs as a Growth Restraint for Diagnostic Biochips Industry

  • Diagnostic Biochips Industry as a Growing and Fragmented Market

  • Scope of Analysis

3. Technology Analysis: DNA Biochips

  • DNA Biochips Enabling Detection of Genetic Biomarkers of Disease

  • Emerging DNA Biochip Fabrication Technologies Aiming for Low Device Costs

  • Diagnostic DNA Biochips Have High Impact on Biomarkers Discovery

  • DNA Biochips - Competitive Environment

4. Technology Analysis: Protein Biochips

  • Protein Biochips for Protein Profiling, Disease Biomarkers Detection, and Protein Functions Identification

  • Emerging Protein Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High Sensitivity and Immobilization Efficiency

  • Diagnostic Protein Biochips Have High Impact on Biomarkers Discovery

  • Protein Biochips - Competitive Environment

5. Technology Analysis: Microfluidic Biochips

  • Microfluidic Biochips for Disease Diagnosis at POC

  • Emerging Microfluidic Biochip Fabrication Technologies Focusing on High-throughput Production

  • Diagnostic Microfluidic Biochips Have High Impact on Identification of Nucleic Acid and Protein Biomarkers

  • Microfluidic Biochips - Competitive Environment

6. Innovation Indicators

  • Microfluidic Diagnostic Biochips Segment Exhibits High Technology Evolution and Adoption Trends

  • Low Cost and Portability of Microfluidic Biochips Attracting Research

  • Microfluidics for Low-cost Multiplexing LOC Devices

  • Diagnostic Biochip Technology Advancing toward In Vivo Continuous Monitoring Devices

  • Microfluidic Biochips Excel in Portability, Cost Efficiency, and Ease of Fabrication

  • Recent M&A Activity Analysis, 2019-2022

  • Government Funding Analysis, 2019-2022

  • Private Funding Activities Snapshot, 2019-2022

7. Patent Analysis

  • Innovation Themes Include Microfluidic and Microarray Designs and Data Processing Technologies

  • Key Patents

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Molecular Electronics

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Micro-electrode-dot Array (MEDA) Biochips

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Intelligent Biochip Platform

9. Key Industry Participants

10. Appendix

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bw8qc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday he was working "at the absolute most amount...from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. "I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by videolink to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. Musk is chief executive of both companies and also runs rocket firm SpaceX, brain-chip startup Neuralink and tunneling firm the Boring Company.

  • Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'

    Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns a 152-year-old family farm named White Oak Pastures in Bluffton, Georgia, said he has concerns about Gates controlling farmland. His thoughts came in the form of an open letter to Gates posted on his Facebook page, as first report

  • NASA Scientists Present Theory About Why We Haven't Met Other Intelligent Life. It's Crushing.

    E.T., phone Earth ... if you can.

  • Musk sees aliens, tunnels in a candlelit G20 vision of the future

    Sitting in the dark, wearing a traditional Indonesian batik shirt and surrounded by candles, Elon Musk offered a vision for the future that includes aliens, deep tunnels and rocket tourism.

  • The 10 biggest recent archaeology discoveries

    A sprawling geoglyph in Peru, a trove of mummies, the tomb of the legendary Romulus and more

  • Boeing-built X-37B space plane lands after completing record 908-day orbital mission

    The U.S. Space Force’s Boeing-built X-37B space plane today completed yet another record-setting mission, landing like an airplane at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida 908 days after it was launched. This was the sixth mission in the hush-hush X-37B test program, and the first to fly with a ring-shaped service module on its tail. The service module, which was jettisoned before the reusable plane’s descent, accommodated an extra set of experimental payloads for NASA and the U.S. military. It

  • Video: Space plane landing at Kennedy Space Center likely source for mysterious sonic boom

    We now know what likely caused the “sonic boom” that was heard by many Saturday morning at Florida’s Space Coast.

  • Do These Just-Discovered Bronzes Really ‘Rewrite History’?

    AFP via GettyMud is a funny kind of dirt. If it was splattered on your outfit you would look around for a change of clothes, but you also might pay good money to have an aesthetician paint it on your face. As archaeologists excavating an ancient sanctuary in Tuscany recently discovered, the anti-aging properties of mud aren’t limited only to our faces. Italy’s Ministry of Culture announced last Tuesday that more than two dozen 2,300-year-old Etruscan bronze figures have been unearthed at San Cas

  • EK Janaki Ammal: The 'nomad' flower scientist India forgot

    EK Janaki Ammal studied a wide range of flowering plants in a career spanning almost 60 years.

  • New Zealand targets cow burps to help reduce global warming

    How do you stop a cow from burping? It might sound like the start of a humorous riddle, but it's the subject of a huge scientific inquiry in New Zealand. More specifically, the question is how to stop cows, sheep and other farm animals from belching out so much methane, a gas which doesn't last as long as carbon dioxide in the atmosphere but is at least 25 times more potent when it comes to global warming.

  • Germany's BioNTech says to set up mRNA vaccine facility in Singapore

    The facility, bought from a Novartis unit, will be its first messenger ribonucleic acid, or mRNA, facility in Singapore and support its vaccines production for the Asia Pacific region, BioNTech said in a statement, without disclosing financial details. MRNA vaccines, which scientists say trick the body into protecting itself against an illness by copying viral proteins, are seen as a safe, speedy alternative to traditional vaccines - especially during a pandemic - since they involve no exposure to the illness.

  • Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods

    A decade ago, Tunisian fisherman Ahmed Chelli's nets bulged with fish and octopus that he sold at the local market in the Kerkennah islands. Today, he pulls up only "ISIS" — the name locals have given to the blue crabs that have invaded their fishing grounds in the fast-warming waters of the Mediterranean. For more than 70 days this summer, a marine heatwave cooked the waters of the western Mediterranean.

  • NASA says moon rocket set to launch as planned despite minor effects from Hurricane Nicole

    NASA announced on Friday that it still plans to launch Artemis I, a moon-orbiting mission, next week despite the landfall of Hurricane Nicole just south of the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. Artemis I, which includes NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, is set to launch early Wednesday morning. The agency…

  • Chinese tech billionaire Richard Liu gives up front office roles and direct ownership at JD, but is he still in control?

    One of China's most prominent tech tycoons is relinquishing direct ownership and executive roles in various entities under the business empire he founded nearly a quarter century ago, triggering questions about his next steps after the abrupt end of a lengthy legal battle in the US involving a rape allegation. Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder of JD.com and the world's 155th richest man with an estimated net worth of US$10.8 billion, has surrendered his 45 per cent stakes in each of

  • Should You Contribute to a Non-Deductible IRA?

    Non-deductible IRAs are particularly attractive for people who are restricted by income limits in how much money they can put away for retirement.

  • Iraq Seeks Stable Oil Prices as It Rebuilds, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, seeks to keep oil prices near current levels to ensure market stability as the country rebuilds, according to new Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto Markets‘It’s All Gone’: FTX Bankruptcy Has Retail Traders Bracing for LossesFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryBig Investors Are

  • Here's the latest on the FTX fiasco

    The latest developments surrounding the collapse crypto exchange.

  • JPMorgan Dodges a Buyout-Loan Bullet

    The bank avoided loans backing purchases of companies such as Twitter and Citrix, which hurt Bank of America and other competitors after markets hit turbulence.

  • Bahamas Securities Regulator Says It Didn't Order FTX to Reopen Local Withdrawals

    Crypto exchange FTX was not required to allow Bahamas-based customers to withdraw their funds, a local financial regulator said Saturday.

  • China Dials Back Property Restrictions in Bid to Reverse Economic Slide

    Partial easing of housing-sector rules comes as Beijing also seeks to lessen economic toll of strict Covid controls.