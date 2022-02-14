Worldwide Diaper Industry to 2027 - by Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region
The global diaper market size reached US$72.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$114.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
A diaper is a form of underwear that enables the wearer to urinate or defecate without utilizing a toilet. It is made up of synthetic disposable materials or cloth. Cloth diapers consist of several layers of fabrics such as hemp, cotton and bamboo and are washable and reusable. Disposable diapers, on the other hand, are thrown away after use and are made up of absorbent chemicals. The inner lining of these diapers is produced using polypropylene, which prevents the outer cloth from being soiled by absorbing or containing the waste. In recent years, the advancement in manufacturing technologies has improved the design, biodegradability and safety of diapers, owing to which they have gained immense traction across the globe
With the rising adult population, the prevalence of urinary incontinence has increased across the globe. Along with this, the high birth rates in emerging economies, delayed toilet training of children and the increasing trends of online purchase of baby diapers have boosted the market growth. Besides this, there has been a significant rise in the demand for biodegradable diapers that are made of eco-friendly materials.
This trend, in confluence with the increasing environmental concerns regarding the harmful effects of diaper disposal, has prompted the leading diaper manufacturers to develop products using raw materials that decompose much faster than traditional diapers. Moreover, the integration of new technologies in the manufacturing of diapers, along with the continuous research and development (R&D) activities to improve the product quality, will further provide a push to the market growth. For instance, the development of absorbent core technology, which removes the fluff pulp, has enabled the production of thinner diapers
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global diaper market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel
Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper):
Disposable Diapers
Training Diapers
Cloth Diapers
Swim Pants
Biodegradable Diapers
Disposable diapers represent the most popular type, as they offer convenience and ease of use to the users
Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper):
Pad
Flat
Pant
Pad type diaper is the leading segment, holding the largest market share. It is useful in retaining moisture and absorbing leaks without irritating the skin
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Pharmacies
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
The majority of the diapers are distributed through pharmacies as they are located in and around residential areas, which form a convenient point of purchase for consumers
Regional Insights:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to the widespread awareness regarding proper hygiene in the region
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
Kao Corporation
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Procter & Gamble Company
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA)
Unicharm Corporation
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global diaper market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global diaper market?
What are the key regional markets?
Which are the popular product types?
What are the major distribution channels?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the market?
How are diapers manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Diaper Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.8.1 Overview
5.8.2 Strengths
5.8.3 Weaknesses
5.8.4 Opportunities
5.8.5 Threats
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Raw Material Suppliers
5.9.3 Diaper Manufacturers
5.9.4 Distributors
5.9.5 Hospitals
5.9.6 Retailers
5.9.7 Exporters
5.9.8 End-Users
5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.10.4 Degree of Competition
5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes
6 Market Breakup by Product Type (Baby Diaper)
6.1 Disposable Diapers
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Training Diapers
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cloth Diapers
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Swim Pants
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Biodegradable Diapers
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Product Type (Adult Diaper)
7.1 Pad Type
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Flat Type
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Pant Type
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pharmacies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Convenience Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Online Stores
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 Diaper Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Kao Corporation
11.3.1.1 Company Overview
11.3.1.2 Description
11.3.1.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.1.4 Financials
11.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
11.3.2.1 Company Overview
11.3.2.2 Description
11.3.2.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.2.4 Financials
11.3.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.3 Procter & Gamble Company
11.3.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.3.2 Description
11.3.3.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.3.4 Financials
11.3.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.4 SCA
11.3.4.1 Company Overview
11.3.4.2 Description
11.3.4.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.4.4 Financials
11.3.5 Unicharm Corporation
11.3.5.1 Company Overview
11.3.5.2 Description
11.3.5.3 Product Portfolio
11.3.5.4 Financials
11.3.5.5 SWOT Analysis
