Worldwide Diatomite Industry to 2026 - Increase in the Use of Concrete Cement in Construction Sector Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diatomite Market Research Report by Application (Absorbents, Construction materials, and Fillers), by Type (Coscinodiscus, Melosira, and Pinnularia), by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Diatomite Market size was estimated at USD 2,197.63 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2,300.93 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.03% to reach USD 2,951.59 Million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Diatomite to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Application, the Diatomite Market was studied across Absorbents, Construction materials, Fillers, and Filter Aids.

  • Based on Type, the Diatomite Market was studied across Coscinodiscus, Melosira, and Pinnularia.

  • Based on Region, the Diatomite Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Diatomite Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Diatomite Market, including Calgon Carbon Corporation, CECA., Chanye, Damolin, EP Minerals, Imerys, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral, Sanxing Diatomite, Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and The Diamix Group.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Diatomite Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Diatomite Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Diatomite Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Diatomite Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Diatomite Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Diatomite Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Diatomite Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising usage of diatomite for filtration applications
5.1.1.2. Increasing use of diatomite in industries such as paints, plastics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, adhesives, sealants, and paper
5.1.1.3. Growing use in the plastic industry as an anti-blocking agent
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Stringent government regulations
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Escalating demand from food & beverage and water treatment industry
5.1.3.2. Increase in the use of concrete cement in construction sector
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Long term inhalation issues
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Diatomite Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Absorbents
6.3. Construction materials
6.4. Fillers
6.5. Filter Aids

7. Diatomite Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Coscinodiscus
7.3. Melosira
7.4. Pinnularia

8. Americas Diatomite Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Diatomite Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Diatomite Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Calgon Carbon Corporation
12.2. CECA.
12.3. Chanye
12.4. Damolin
12.5. EP Minerals
12.6. Imerys
12.7. Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral
12.8. Sanxing Diatomite
12.9. Showa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
12.10. The Diamix Group

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kbc62c

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


