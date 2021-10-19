U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Worldwide Dietary Supplements Industry to 2025 - Demand of Plant-extracted Herbal Products Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Supplements Market Research Report by Function, Product, Formulation , Distribution, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dietary Supplements Market size was estimated at USD 81,918.22 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 87,163.33 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.45% reaching USD 119,250.11 million by 2025.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Dietary Supplements to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

  • Based on Function, the market was studied across Anti-cancer, Bone & Joint Health, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Energy & Weight Management, Gastrointestinal Health, General Health, and Immunity.

  • Based on Product, the market was studied across Calcium, Combination Dietary Supplement, Eye Health Supplement, Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid, Ginseng, Herbal Supplement, Mineral, Probiotic, Protein, and Vitamin.

  • Based on Formulation, the market was studied across Capsules, Liquid, Powder, Softgels, and Tablets.

  • Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Online Channel, Pharmacy & Drug Store, and Supermarket & Hypermarket.

  • Based on End-user, the market was studied across Adult, Children & Infant, Geriatric, and Pregnant Women.

  • Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dietary Supplements Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dietary Supplements Market, including Amway Corp., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., FANCL Corporation, Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Nature's Bounty Co., Nutraceutical International Corporation, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dietary Supplements Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dietary Supplements Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dietary Supplements Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dietary Supplements Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dietary Supplements Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dietary Supplements Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dietary Supplements Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Huge base of aging population and changing lifestyle
5.2.2. Increased consumer awareness for preventative healthcare
5.2.3. Rise of self directed consumers and global sports events to focus on physical strength
5.2.4. Distribution channel proliferation easing the repeat purchases
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Noticeable incidences of product recall
5.3.2. Risk of adverse reactions to dietary supplements without prescription medication
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Adoption of private label through innovative branding and formulations
5.4.2. Demand of plant-extracted herbal products
5.4.3. Rising availability due to growing eCommerce industry
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Regulatory pressure around manufacturing, product safety, and efficacy claim

6. Dietary Supplements Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Anti-cancer
6.3. Bone & Joint Health
6.4. Cardiac Health
6.5. Diabetes
6.6. Energy & Weight Management
6.7. Gastrointestinal Health
6.8. General Health
6.9. Immunity

7. Dietary Supplements Market, by Product
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Calcium
7.3. Combination Dietary Supplement
7.4. Eye Health Supplement
7.5. Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid
7.6. Ginseng
7.7. Herbal Supplement
7.8. Mineral
7.9. Probiotic
7.10. Protein
7.11. Vitamin

8. Dietary Supplements Market, by Formulation
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Capsules
8.3. Liquid
8.4. Powder
8.5. Softgels
8.6. Tablets

9. Dietary Supplements Market, by Distribution
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Online Channel
9.3. Pharmacy & Drug Store
9.4. Supermarket & Hypermarket

10. Dietary Supplements Market, by End-user
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Adult
10.3. Children & Infant
10.4. Geriatric
10.5. Pregnant Women

11. Americas Dietary Supplements Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Dietary Supplements Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. South Korea
12.10. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dietary Supplements Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Amway Corp.
15.2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
15.3. ARKOPHARMA Laboratories, Company Limited
15.4. Bayer AG
15.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
15.6. FANCL Corporation
15.7. Glanbia PLC
15.8. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
15.9. Nature's Bounty Co.
15.10. Nutraceutical International Corporation
15.11. Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
15.12. Pfizer Inc.
15.13. Sanofi S.A.
15.14. Suntory Holdings Ltd.

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8odge

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


