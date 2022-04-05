U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

Worldwide Digital BSS Industry to 2031- Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

·10 min read

DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital BSS Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

A latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global digital BSS market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the digital BSS market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the digital BSS market is expected to progress during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the digital BSS market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the digital BSS market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the digital BSS market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the digital BSS market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the digital BSS market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in this Report on Digital BSS Market

The report provides detailed information about the digital BSS market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the digital BSS market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

  • Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for digital BSS market players?

  • Which factors will induce a change in demand for digital BSS during the assessment period?

  • How will changing trends impact the digital BSS market?

  • How will COVID-19 impact the digital BSS market?

  • How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the digital BSS market in developed regions?

  • Which companies are leading the digital BSS market?

  • What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the digital BSS market to upscale their position in this landscape?

  • What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the digital BSS market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the digital BSS market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary - Global Digital BSS Market

4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.3.1. Forecast Factors
4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis
4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)
4.3.3.1. Drivers
4.3.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3.3. Opportunities
4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital BSS Market
4.4.2. End-user Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending
4.4.2.1. Increase in Spending
4.4.2.2. Decrease in Spending
4.4.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market
4.5. SaaS Based Model - Digital BSS Market
4.5.1. Overview and Analysis of SaaS Based Digital BSS
4.5.2. Adoption Analysis (%) of SaaS Based Digital BSS, by Industry Vertical
4.5.2.1. IT
4.5.2.2. Communication
4.5.2.2.1. MVNE, MVNO
4.5.2.2.2. IoT
4.5.2.2.3. Telecom
4.5.2.2.4. Broadband & Cable Operator
4.5.2.3. BFSI
4.5.2.4. Healthcare
4.5.2.5. Utility
4.5.2.6. Media and Entertainment
4.5.2.7. Government
4.5.2.8. Others
4.6. Pricing Analysis of SaaS Based Digital BSS
4.6.1. Pay-as-you-go
4.6.2. Subscription
4.7. Use Cases of Digital BSS Market, by Industry
4.7.1. IT
4.7.2. Communication
4.7.3. BFSI
4.7.4. Healthcare
4.7.5. Utility
4.7.6. Media and Entertainment
4.7.7. Government
4.7.8. Others
4.8. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
4.8.1. By Component
4.8.2. By Deployment
4.8.3. By Enterprise Size
4.8.4. By Industry Vertical
4.9. Competitive Scenario
4.9.1. List of Emerging, Prominent, and Leading Players
4.9.2. Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnership, Contacts, Deals, Etc.

5. Global Digital BSS Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Mn), 2016-2031
5.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2016-2020
5.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2021-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis

6. Global Digital BSS Market Analysis, by Component
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Digital BSS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 2031
6.3.1. Solution
6.3.1.1. Revenue and Billing Management
6.3.1.2. Customer Management
6.3.1.3. Sales Management
6.3.1.4. Product Management
6.3.1.5. Partner Management
6.3.2. Services
6.3.2.1. Professional Services
6.3.2.1.1. Consulting & Implementation
6.3.2.1.2. License and Maintenance
6.3.2.1.3. Training and Education
6.3.2.2. Managed Services

7. Global Digital BSS Market Analysis, by Deployment
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Digital BSS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018 - 2031
7.3.1. Public Cloud
7.3.2. Private Cloud
7.3.3. Hybrid Cloud

8. Global Digital BSS Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size
8.1. Overview and Definitions
8.2. Key Segment Analysis
8.3. Digital BSS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 2031
8.3.1. Small and Medium Sized Enterprises
8.3.2. Large Enterprises

9. Global Digital BSS Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical
9.1. Overview and Definitions
9.2. Key Segment Analysis
9.3. Digital BSS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry Vertical, 2018 - 2031
9.3.1. IT
9.3.2. Communication
9.3.2.1. MVNE, MVNO
9.3.2.2. IoT
9.3.2.3. Telecom
9.3.2.4. Broadband & Cable Operator
9.3.3. BFSI
9.3.4. Healthcare
9.3.5. Utility
9.3.6. Media and Entertainment
9.3.7. Government
9.3.8. Others

10. Global Digital BSS Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
10.1. Key Findings
10.2. Digital BSS Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 2031
10.2.1. North America
10.2.2. Europe
10.2.3. Asia Pacific
10.2.4. Middle East & Africa
10.2.5. South America

11. North America Digital BSS Market Analysis

12. Europe Digital BSS Market Analysis and Forecast

13. APAC Digital BSS Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Digital BSS Market Analysis and Forecast

15. South America Digital BSS Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Competition Landscape
16.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
16.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
16.3. Product Mapping of Leading Players Operating in the Market
16.3.1. Product Features
16.3.2. Product USP
16.3.3. Product Strength/ Weakness (Need/ Require Benchmark Product for comparing other products)
16.4. Analysis of Approach About Companies Developing Solution for Industry, by Region
16.4.1. North America
16.4.2. Europe
16.4.3. Asia Pacific
16.4.4. Middle East & Africa
16.4.5. South America

17. Company Profiles
17.1. Accenture Plc
17.1.1. Business Overview
17.1.2. Product Portfolio
17.1.3. Geographical Footprint
17.1.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.2. Amdocs Ltd.
17.2.1. Business Overview
17.2.2. Product Portfolio
17.2.3. Geographical Footprint
17.2.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.3. BearingPoint
17.3.1. Business Overview
17.3.2. Product Portfolio
17.3.3. Geographical Footprint
17.3.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.4. Capgemini SE
17.4.1. Business Overview
17.4.2. Product Portfolio
17.4.3. Geographical Footprint
17.4.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.5. Cerillion
17.5.1. Business Overview
17.5.2. Product Portfolio
17.5.3. Geographical Footprint
17.5.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.6. Comarch SA
17.6.1. Business Overview
17.6.2. Product Portfolio
17.6.3. Geographical Footprint
17.6.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.7. Comviva Technologies Limited
17.7.1. Business Overview
17.7.2. Product Portfolio
17.7.3. Geographical Footprint
17.7.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.8. CSG Systems International, Inc.
17.8.1. Business Overview
17.8.2. Product Portfolio
17.8.3. Geographical Footprint
17.8.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
17.9.1. Business Overview
17.9.2. Product Portfolio
17.9.3. Geographical Footprint
17.9.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.10. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
17.10.1. Business Overview
17.10.2. Product Portfolio
17.10.3. Geographical Footprint
17.10.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.11. IBM Corporation
17.11.1. Business Overview
17.11.2. Product Portfolio
17.11.3. Geographical Footprint
17.11.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.12. Infosys Limited
17.12.1. Business Overview
17.12.2. Product Portfolio
17.12.3. Geographical Footprint
17.12.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.13. MDS Global
17.13.1. Business Overview
17.13.2. Product Portfolio
17.13.3. Geographical Footprint
17.13.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.14. Netcracker Technology Corporation
17.14.1. Business Overview
17.14.2. Product Portfolio
17.14.3. Geographical Footprint
17.14.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.15. Nokia Corporation
17.15.1. Business Overview
17.15.2. Product Portfolio
17.15.3. Geographical Footprint
17.15.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.16. Optiva, Inc.
17.16.1. Business Overview
17.16.2. Product Portfolio
17.16.3. Geographical Footprint
17.16.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.17. Oracle Corporation
17.17.1. Business Overview
17.17.2. Product Portfolio
17.17.3. Geographical Footprint
17.17.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.18. Sigma Systems, Inc.
17.18.1. Business Overview
17.18.2. Product Portfolio
17.18.3. Geographical Footprint
17.18.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.19. Stl.tech
17.19.1. Business Overview
17.19.2. Product Portfolio
17.19.3. Geographical Footprint
17.19.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.20. Tata Consultancy Services Limited
17.20.1. Business Overview
17.20.2. Product Portfolio
17.20.3. Geographical Footprint
17.20.4. Revenue and Strategy
17.21. ZTE Corporation
17.21.1. Business Overview
17.21.2. Product Portfolio
17.21.3. Geographical Footprint
17.21.4. Revenue and Strategy

18. Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2zg4q8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-digital-bss-industry-to-2031--key-drivers-restraints-and-opportunities-301517728.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

