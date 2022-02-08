U.S. markets close in 53 minutes

Worldwide Digital Commerce Industry to 2030 - Expansion of Cross-border E-commerce Presents Opportunities

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Commerce Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Digital commerce is one of the processes of trading and buying things online without human interference. It is a fully automated version of ecommerce, right from marketing & sales to product delivery. While full automation does seem like a stretch, some of the largest retail conglomerates in the world have already implemented this system.

Digital commerce covers things like content management, data interrogation & analytics, user design & experience, customer engagement & retention, and the ability to quickly adapt & roll out features to each & every customer-facing endpoint with ease. Digital commerce is customer-centric, and is concerned with optimization of customer experience at every single touch point along the buyer's journey.

Numerous factors such as rise in penetration of internet and smart phones, growth in usage of social media & social commerce, and advancement of multiple payment modes drive the market of the digital commerce. However, online fraud & cyber-security issues and lack of trust of consumer on online shopping restrain the market globally. Furthermore, the expansion of cross-border ecommerce and automation in digital commerce create lucrative opportunities in the market.

The digital commerce industry is segmented on the basis of component, browsing method, payment method, business type, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and service. By browsing method, it is divided into desktop/laptop and mobile/ tablets. By payment method, it is categorized into card payment, bank transfer, wallet payment, cash payment and crypto currency. By business type, it is classified into Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer. By industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, automotive, manufacturing, retail household goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, media & entertainment, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report provides the profiles of key players that operate in the market such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon.com, Inc., Best Buy, eBay, Inc., JD.com, Inc., Otto GmbH & Co, Rakuten, Inc., Shopify, Inc., The Home Depot, Walmart, Inc.

Key Benefits

  • The study provides an in-depth analysis of the digital commerce market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

  • Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the digital commerce market size is provided.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the digital commerce market.

  • The quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030 is provided to determine the digital commerce market potential.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Porter's five forces analysis
3.3. Case studies
3.3.1. Case Study 01
3.3.2. Case Study 02
3.4. Impact of government regulations on global digital commerce software market:
3.5. Industry Evolution
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Rising Penetration of the Internet and Smart phones
3.6.1.2. Growing Usage of Social Media and Social Commerce
3.6.1.3. Advancement of Multiple Payment Modes
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. Online Frauds and Cyber security Issues
3.6.2.2. Trust Deficit due to Lack of touch and Feel Experience.
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Digital commerce automation
3.6.3.2. Expansion of cross-border e-commerce
3.1. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
3.1.1. Impact on market size
3.1.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.1.3. Economic impact
3.1.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact
3.1.5. Opportunity window

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL DIGITAL COMMERCE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Solution
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Services
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL DIGITAL COMMERCE MARKET, BY PAYMENT MODE
5.1. Overview
5.2. Card Payment
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Bank Transfers
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Digital Wallets
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. Cash Payments
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country
5.6. Crypto currency
5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL DIGITAL COMMERCE MARKET, BY BROWSING MEDIUM
6.1. Overview
6.2. Desktop/Laptop
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Mobile and tablets
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL DIGITAL COMMERCE MARKET, BY BUSINESS TYPE
7.1. Overview
7.2. Business to Business (B2B)
7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.2.3. Market analysis, by country
7.3. Business to Consumer (B2C)
7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
7.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: DIGITAL COMMERCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL
8.1. Overview
8.2. Retail & consumer goods
8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.2.3. Market analysis, by country
8.3. Healthcare & pharmaceuticals
8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.3.3. Market analysis, by country
8.4. Manufacturing
8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.4.3. Market analysis, by country
8.5. BFSI
8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.5.3. Market analysis, by country
8.6. Media and Entertainment
8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.6.3. Market analysis, by country
8.7. Automotive
8.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.7.3. Market analysis, by country
8.8. Others
8.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
8.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region
8.8.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 9: DIGITAL COMMERCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1. Market share analysis, 2019
10.2. Top winning strategies
10.3. Competitive dashboard

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILE
11.1. Alibaba Group Holding Limited
11.1.1. Company overview
11.1.2. Key Executives
11.1.3. Company snapshot
11.1.4. Operating business segments
11.1.5. Product portfolio
11.1.6. Business performance
11.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.2. Amazon.com, Inc.
11.2.1. Company overview
11.2.2. Key executives
11.2.3. Company snapshot
11.2.4. Operating business segments
11.2.5. Product portfolio
11.2.6. Business performance
11.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.3. Best Buy
11.3.1. Company overview
11.3.2. Key executives
11.3.3. Company snapshot
11.3.5. Product portfolio
11.3.6. Business performance
11.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.4. eBay, Inc.
11.4.1. Company overview
11.4.2. Key executives
11.4.3. Company snapshot
11.4.4. Product portfolio
11.4.5. Business performance
11.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments
11.5. JD.com, Inc.
11.5.1. Company overview
11.5.2. Key executives
11.5.3. Company snapshot
11.5.4. Operating business segments
11.5.5. Product portfolio
11.5.6. R&D expenditure
11.5.7. Business performance
11.5.8. Key strategic moves and developments
11.6. Otto GmbH & Co.
11.6.1. Company overview
11.6.2. Key executives
11.6.3. Company snapshot
11.6.4. Product portfolio
11.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments
11.7. Rakuten, Inc.
11.7.1. Company overview
11.7.2. Key executives
11.7.3. Company snapshot
11.7.4. Product portfolio
11.7.5. Business performance
11.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments
11.8. Shopify, Inc.
11.8.1. Company overview
11.8.2. Key executives
11.8.3. Company snapshot
11.8.4. Product portfolio
11.8.5. R&D expenditure
11.8.6. Business performance
11.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.9. The Home Depot
11.9.1. Company overview
11.9.2. Key executives
11.9.3. Company snapshot
11.9.4. Operating business segments
11.9.5. Product portfolio
11.9.6. Business performance
11.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
11.10. Walmart, Inc.
11.10.1. Company overview
11.10.2. Key executives
11.10.3. Company snapshot
11.10.4. Product portfolio
11.10.5. Business performance
11.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5jxcmy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-digital-commerce-industry-to-2030---expansion-of-cross-border-e-commerce-presents-opportunities-301477516.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

