U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,646.47
    -98.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,332.69
    -594.25 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,677.95
    -395.36 (-3.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.01
    -47.50 (-2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.26
    +3.81 (+4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.50
    -13.30 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    20.23
    -0.43 (-2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9765
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8730
    +0.0470 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1097
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2900
    +0.2220 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,448.41
    -632.67 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.69
    -11.34 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

The Worldwide Digital Pathology Industry is Projected to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Pathology Market by Product( ArtificiaI Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type(Human, Veterinary), Application( Teleconsultation, Training, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End User( Pharma, Academia, Hospitals ) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global digital pathology market is projected to reach USD 1,371 million by 2026 from USD 736 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

The growth in the digital pathology market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, rising incidence of cancer, and growing applications of digital pathology in drug development and companion diagnostics. On the other hand, the high costs of digital pathology systems are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The scanners segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based n products, the digital pathology market has been segmented into scanners, software, and storage systems. The large share of the scanners segment can be attributed to the high price of scanners and the increasing adoption of digital pathology solutions.

The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020

Based on type, the global digital pathology market is segmented into human pathology and veterinary pathology. The human pathology segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. This is due to the increasing number of cancer research activities and growing collaborations among research institutes, universities, and pathology laboratories.

The drug discovery, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based on application, the digital pathology market is segmented into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and training & education. The drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. Growth in R&D expenditure fueled by the need for numerous preclinical and clinical studies performed during the drug discovery and development process is a major factor responsible for market growth.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, segment accounted for the largest share of the Digital Pathology market in 2020.

Based on end users, the global digital pathology market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of digital pathology for drug discovery studies and drug toxicology testing. Biotechnology companies also use digital pathology for biobanking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and the development of individualized medicine.

The market in North America is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026).

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital pathology market in 2020. The increasing prevalence of cancer, rising demand for quality diagnostics, the introduction of favorable reimbursement policies, and the implementation of favorable initiatives by the governments in the US and Canada are major factors driving the growth of the digital pathology market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Digital Pathology Market Overview
4.2 North America: Digital Pathology Market, by End-User & Country (2020)
4.3 Digital Pathology Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
4.4 Regional Mix: Digital Pathology Market (2021-2026)
4.5 Digital Pathology Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology to Enhance Lab Efficiency
5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence of Cancer
5.2.1.3 Growing Applications of Digital Pathology in Drug Development and Companion Diagnostics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital Pathology Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Introduction of Affordable Scanners for Private Pathology Practices
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine
5.2.3.3 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Shortage of Trained Pathologists
5.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Digital Pathology Market
5.4 Ecosystem Market Map
5.5 Trends in Average Selling Price
5.6 Impact of the New Ivd Regulation on Different Markets
5.6.1 Impact on Clinical Lab Services
5.6.2 Impact on Ivd
5.6.3 Impact on Digital Pathology
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai) in Digital Pathology
5.8 Patent Analysis
5.8.1 Methodology
5.8.2 Publication Trends
5.8.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
5.8.4 Top Applicants

6 Digital Pathology Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Scanners
6.2.1 Scanners Accounted for the Largest Share of the Digital Pathology Products Market in 2020
6.2.1.1 Brightfield Scanners
6.2.1.2 Other Scanners
6.3 Software
6.3.1 Integrated Software
6.3.1.1 Integrated Software Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period
6.3.2 Standalone Software
6.3.2.1 Information Management Software
6.3.2.1.1 Information Management Software Enables Comprehensive Integration with Any Institute's Information Systems
6.3.2.2 Image Analysis Software
6.3.2.2.1 Image Analysis Software Provides Easy-To-Use Solutions for the Quantitative Evaluation of Brightfield Slides
6.4 Storage Systems
6.4.1 Requirement for the Safe and Reliable Storage of High-Quality Images to Ensure Market Growth

7 Digital Pathology Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Human Pathology
7.2.1 the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led to An Increasing Demand for Digital Pathology Solutions
7.3 Veterinary Pathology
7.3.1 Veterinary Digital Pathology Reduces the Turnaround Time for Animal Disease Diagnosis?Key Factor Driving the Market Growth

8 Digital Pathology Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Drug Discovery
8.2.1 Increasing R&D Spending to Drive the Growth of this Segment
8.3 Disease Diagnosis
8.3.1 Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Digital Pathology Solutions for Diagnostic Purposes to Drive Market Growth
8.4 Training & Education
8.4.1 Digital Pathology Can Improve Education & Training Provided to Pathologists in Academic Institutes

9 Digital Pathology Market, by End-User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest & Fastest-Growing End-Users of the Digital Pathology Market
9.3 Hospitals & Reference Laboratories
9.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Digital Pathology Solutions in Hospitals to Drive the Growth of this Segment
9.4 Academic & Research Institutes
9.4.1 Funding Investments and Initiatives to Boost the Growth of this End-User Segment in the Digital Pathology Market

10 Digital Pathology Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right-To-Win
11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players
11.4 Competitive Benchmarking
11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies
11.6.1 Progressive Companies
11.6.2 Dynamic Companies
11.6.3 Starting Blocks
11.6.4 Responsive Companies
11.7 Market Share Analysis
11.8 Competitive Scenario
11.8.1 Product Launches and Approvals
11.8.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Leica Biosystems
12.1.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.1.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.1.4 Analyst's View
12.1.1.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.2.1 Business Overview
12.1.2.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.2.3 Recent Developments
12.1.2.4 Analyst's View
12.1.2.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
12.1.3 Hamamatsu Photonics
12.1.3.1 Business Overview
12.1.3.2 Products & Services Offered
12.1.3.3 Recent Developments
12.1.3.4 Analyst's View
12.1.3.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.3.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.1.4.1 Business Overview
12.1.4.2 Products Offered
12.1.4.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4.4 Analyst's View
12.1.4.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.4.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.5 Sectra Ab
12.1.5.1 Business Overview
12.1.5.2 Products Offered
12.1.5.3 Recent Developments
12.1.5.4 Analyst's View
12.1.5.4.1 Right-To-Win
12.1.5.4.2 Strategic Choices Made
12.1.6 Akoya Biosciences
12.1.6.1 Business Overview
12.1.6.2 Products Offered
12.1.6.3 Recent Developments
12.1.7 3Dhistech
12.1.7.1 Business Overview
12.1.7.2 Products Offered
12.1.7.3 Recent Developments
12.1.8 Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.
12.1.8.1 Business Overview
12.1.8.2 Products Offered
12.1.8.3 Recent Developments
12.1.9 Xifin, Inc.
12.1.9.1 Business Overview
12.1.9.2 Products Offered
12.1.9.3 Recent Developments
12.1.10 Huron Digital Pathology
12.1.10.1 Business Overview
12.1.10.2 Products Offered
12.1.10.3 Recent Developments
12.1.11 Visiopharm
12.1.11.1 Business Overview
12.1.11.2 Products Offered
12.1.11.3 Recent Developments
12.1.12 Corista
12.1.12.1 Business Overview
12.1.12.2 Products Offered
12.1.12.3 Recent Developments
12.1.13 Indica Labs
12.1.13.1 Business Overview
12.1.13.2 Products Offered
12.1.13.3 Recent Developments
12.1.14 Objective Pathology Services
12.1.14.1 Business Overview
12.1.14.2 Products Offered
12.1.15 Optrascan, Inc.
12.1.15.1 Business Overview
12.1.15.2 Products Offered
12.1.15.3 Recent Developments
12.1.16 Glencoe Software, Inc.
12.1.16.1 Business Overview
12.1.16.2 Products Offered
12.1.17 Aiforia Technologies Oy
12.1.17.1 Business Overview
12.1.17.2 Products Offered
12.1.17.3 Recent Developments
12.1.18 Paige
12.1.18.1 Business Overview
12.1.18.2 Products Offered
12.1.18.3 Recent Developments
12.1.19 Inspirata, Inc.
12.1.19.1 Business Overview
12.1.19.2 Products Offered
12.1.19.3 Recent Developments
12.1.20 Proscia, Inc.
12.1.20.1 Business Overview
12.1.20.2 Products Offered
12.1.20.3 Recent Developments
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Pathai
12.2.2 Konfoong Biotech International Co. Ltd.
12.2.3 Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.
12.2.4 Motic Digital Pathology
12.2.5 Kanteron Systems

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d7leca

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-digital-pathology-industry-is-projected-to-reach-1-3-billion-by-2026--301643857.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • OPEC Just Put a New Floor on Oil Prices. Politics Could Break It.

    One reason that OPEC seems comfortable cutting production to push prices higher is that the cartel is less concerned with losing market share than it was in the past.

  • Data Centers Are Pushing This Dividend Stock's Growth Plan to the Limit

    Dominion Energy's regional footprint puts it at the center of a huge growth region for data centers. That's good and bad.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • Businesses in England and Wales collapse at fastest pace since 2009 as energy costs bite

    There were more than 5,600 insolvencies in the second quarter of the year.

  • Betting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to lease a car with a 75 gigawatt hour battery for 1,199-1,295 euros ($1,171-$1,264) a month depending on the length of the subscription, which can be as short as a month. The plan is the latest unconventional move by the company, which already allows customers to rent rather than buy the battery - the most expensive part of an electric vehicle (EV).

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Uber and Motional ink driverless robotaxi deal, Uber exec found guilty in hack cover-up

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs look at Uber shares amid a new driverless vehicle deal and a former executive's guilty verdict.

  • Judge postpones Twitter-Musk trial after company accuses him of 'mischief and delay'

    Twitter’s lawyers fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a court filing Thursday, accusing the company’s recalcitrant buyer of engaging in "mischief and delay" with his renewed bid for the company.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which go into effect immediately, build on restrictions sent in letters earlier this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageAfter years of record capital spending, chipmakers are warning on a week

  • Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter three weeks to close

    Elon Musk has three weeks to close his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, a judge in Delaware said on Oct. 6.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Unity Gets a New Bull. Its Create Platform Is ‘Best in Class,’ Analyst Says.

    Unity Software has multiple catalysts for growth down the line, according to one analyst, who is now bullish on shares of the videogame software developer. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage of Unity (ticker: U) on Friday with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $50, implying a 39% upside to Thursday’s closing price. McTernan had multiple reasons for his bullish stance on the company, including rising demand, the potential closing of Unity’s acquisition of IronSource and company implemented price increases.

  • Walmart to lay off about 1,500 workers at Atlanta fulfillment center

    Walmart Inc is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta facility that fulfills orders placed on Walmart.com. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed on Wednesday, the nation's largest retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia. Walmart confirmed to Reuters that it was cutting its workforce at the facility and that workers were notified about the move in late August.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.