Worldwide Digital PC Games Industry to 2030 - Major Players Include Tencent Games, Ubisoft and Zynga Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital pc games market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global digital pc games market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $5.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

  • Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the digital pc games? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Digital PC Games market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digital pc games market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The digital pc games market section of the report gives context. It compares the digital pc games market with other segments of the digital pc games market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, digital pc games indicators comparison.

Major players in the digital PC games market are Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo and Electronic Arts.

The digital PC games market consists of sale of digital PC games and related products. Digital PC game is a program designed to provide interactive experience to the player. Virtual environment provided by the digital PC games do not limit players by physical space or by hands on access but considers a wide range of cultural and media activities based on digital technologies. The digital PC games have integrated different features such as voice recognition, 3D gaming, GPS tracking and many more to provide players with real life experiences.

The increasing demand to avail PC games digitally is contributing to the growth of the market. The advantage of convenience, cross-buying, and easy to store that are provided by digital distribution impel the players to access the access PC games digitally. The gamers can get pre-loaded games when they are pre-ordered and will have immediate access to the games the moment they are launched in the market. According to a survey conducted by GameIndustry.biz along with Ipsos, 30% of respondents considered buying digitally due to the low price that is being offered and 20% bought them for a discount. 15% responded that they will have access to the games as soon as they see it on any other platform and 7% responded that they would pre-order to get access to the games when it is launched in the market. The increasing demand for digital distribution will drive the digital PC games market.

The emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend in the digital PC games market. Cloud gaming is a disruptive platform where the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display and expands the users for premium games. The advantage of streaming games from the cloud increases the number of users for digital PC games as it eliminates the need for upgrading hardware. For instance, in November 2019, Google has launched Stadia, a cloud gaming service capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, in 14 different countries with 22 games during the launch.

The digital PC games market covered in this report is segmented by game subscription model into premium, freemium.

The piracy of digital PC games majorly restrains the growth of the market. Piracy is the unauthorized reproduction of the content. Pirating the digital PC games will result in a loss in revenue and will hamper the growth of the market. For instance, Irdeto disclosed that there were 355,664 torrent downloads of a major sports title on pay-to-paly (P2P) network. This brings in a potential loss of $21.34 million. Piracy is a major threat in the digital PC games industry if the games are compromised within 2 weeks of their launch and burden with huge revenue losses. The piracy of digital PC games is thereby an obstacle to the market.

In 2018, Tencent, a largest video game company acquired 80% stake in Grinding Gear Games. This acquisition will help Grinding Gear Games to expand their games and increase their employees in order to do so. Grinding Gear Games is a New Zealand based video game developer company.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital PC Games Market Characteristics

3. Digital PC Games Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Digital PC Games

5. Digital PC Games Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Digital PC Games Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on the Market
5.2. Global Digital PC Games Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Digital PC Games Market Segmentation

7. Digital PC Games Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Digital PC Games Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Digital PC Games Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Digital PC Games Market

9. China Digital PC Games Market

10. India Digital PC Games Market

11. Japan Digital PC Games Market

12. Australia Digital PC Games Market

13. Indonesia Digital PC Games Market

14. South Korea Digital PC Games Market

15. Western Europe Digital PC Games Market

16. UK Digital PC Games Market

17. Germany Digital PC Games Market

18. France Digital PC Games Market

19. Eastern Europe Digital PC Games Market

20. Russia Digital PC Games Market

21. North America Digital PC Games Market

22. USA Digital PC Games Market

23. South America Digital PC Games Market

24. Brazil Digital PC Games Market

25. Middle East Digital PC Games Market

26. Africa Digital PC Games Market

27. Digital PC Games Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
27.1. Digital PC Games Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Digital PC Games Market Company Profiles
27.2.1. Tencent Games
27.2.1.1. Overview
27.2.1.2. Products and Services
27.2.1.3. Strategy
27.2.1.4. Financial Performance
27.2.2. Ubisoft
27.2.2.1. Overview
27.2.2.2. Products and Services
27.2.2.3. Strategy
27.2.2.4. Financial Performance
27.2.3. King
27.2.3.1. Overview
27.2.3.2. Products and Services
27.2.3.3. Strategy
27.2.3.4. Financial Performance
27.2.4. Activision Blizzard
27.2.4.1. Overview
27.2.4.2. Products and Services
27.2.4.3. Strategy
27.2.4.4. Financial Performance
27.2.5. Zynga
27.2.5.1. Overview
27.2.5.2. Products and Services
27.2.5.3. Strategy
27.2.5.4. Financial Performance

29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Digital PC Games Market

29. Digital PC Games Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4nr3u

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


