The Worldwide Digital Signage Industry is Expected to Reach $30 Billion by 2028

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Signage Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Type, Component, Technology, Location, Content Category, Screen Size, Application and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global digital signage market is estimated to have grown to a size of nearly ~US$20 billion in 2022 from ~US$15 billion in 2017.

The market is expected to grow further to a size of around US$30 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of around 7% for the forecasted period of 2022-2028, owing to the technological advancements achieved in display tech that make it easier to reach out to the targeted audience in an effective and engrossing way.



Digital Signage facilitates the digital/electronic display of audiovisual or multimedia content to disseminate information or run an advertisement. The installations can be seen at a variety of everyday locations, including bus stops, airports, fast food centers, movie theatres, museums, galleries, stadiums and playgrounds, and a lot more.

Apart from the physical construction of the signage, which involves the hardware and other necessary infrastructural peripherals, the digital signage market also comprises software and services as its components.



The moderately paced yet steady and consistent growth in the digital signage market is majorly attributed to its capacity to reach out to a large audience with a variety of content options, including digital videos, motion pictures, and more. The methods are far more sophisticated than the traditional modes of advertising, equipped with biometrics, and other advanced features, such as gaze tracking and heat paths.

Gaze tracking, for instance, helps find insights on a host of crucial consumer behavior parameters, such as viewer attention, interest, arousal, and more, by analyzing human processing of visual information. Essentially, it helps brands make their content more effective for an acutely targeted audience.



Another factor that has helped the digital signage market to grow is the advancement in display technology. While the major technology components in the market remain LCD, LED, and projection, LED displays, as a standalone category, have advanced a lot with OLED displays, MicroLED displays, and direct-view fine-pixel LED displays. Micro LED displays have gone beyond the capabilities of OLED by removing many of OLED's inherent drawbacks, such as shorter lifespan, screen burn-in, limited luminosity, etc.

Story continues

Moreover, MicroLEDs support the possibilities of building a more scalable business model by enabling the tiling of smaller modules into a larger display. Not only does this feature help to do away with the requirement for cost-incurring large substrates, but it also helps to segregate the production into multiple geographies. Eventually, it will lead to the emergence of new display makers in new geographies. The direct-view LED display technology products, led by companies like Samsung, have helped introduce video walls with enhanced image quality, deeper contrast ratio, well-balanced color uniformity, and flexible modular design.

Brands increasingly opting to go for online promotions pose a challenge to the growth potential of the digital signage market. According to the 'IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report: Full Year 2021', Social Media advertising in 2021 was up nearly 40% to US$57.7 billion. The growth was driven by the consumers' growing engagement with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and more. The digital signage market is also susceptible to cyber-attacks, including phishing attacks, ransomware, and malware attacks.



Like many other industries, the Digital Signage market also suffered from supply-chain disruptions and manufacturing unit shutdowns. Restrictions on travel and public gatherings also hampered growth. However, many new application areas emerged as governments and public health and information broadcasting authorities started using digital signage kiosks and information displays to make people aware of the precautionary measures. Digital Signage hand sanitizer kiosks with automated dispenser systems also proved effective.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

2.1 Global Digital Signage Market Taxonomy

2.2 Industry Value Chain

2.3 The Ecosystem of Major Entities in the Global Digital Signage Market

2.4 Government Regulations & Developments

2.5 Key Growth Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market

2.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Global Digital Signage Market

2.7 Total Digital Signage Market Historic Growth by Segment Type, 2017-2021

2.7.1 By Type

2.7.2 By Component

2.7.3 By Technology

2.7.4 By Location

2.7.5 By Content Category

2.7.6 By Screen Size

2.7.7 By Application

2.7.8 By Region

2.8 Total Global Digital Signage Market Historic Growth and Forecast, 2017-2028

2.9 Key Takeaways



3. Global - Market Segmentation by Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

3.1 Market Definition - Segmentation by Type

3.2 Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts by Type, 2017-2028

3.2.1 Video Walls

3.2.2 Video Screens

3.2.3 Transparent LED Screens

3.2.4 Digital Posters

3.2.5 Kiosks

3.2.6 Others

3.3 Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Type



4. Global - Market Segmentation by Component, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

4.1 Market Definition - Segmentation by Component

4.2 Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts by Component, 2017-2028

4.2.1 Hardware

4.2.2 Software

4.2.3 Services

4.3 Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Component



5. Global - Market Segmentation by Technology, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

5.1 Market Definition - Segmentation by Technology

5.2 Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts by Technology, 2017-2028

5.2.1 LCD

5.2.2 LED

5.2.3 Projection

5.3 Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Technology



6. Global - Market Segmentation by Location, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

6.1 Market Definition - Segmentation by Location

6.2 Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts by Location, 2017-2028

6.2.1 Indoor

6.2.2 Outdoor

6.3 Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Location



7. Global - Market Segmentation by Content Category, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

7.1 Market Definition - Segmentation by Content Category

7.2 Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts by Content Category, 2017-2028

7.2.1 Broadcast

7.2.2 Non-Broadcast

7.3 Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Content Category



8. Global - Market Segmentation by Screen Size, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

8.1 Market Definition - Segmentation by Screen Size

8.2 Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts by Screen Size, 2017-2028

8.2.1 Below 32 Inches

8.2.2 32 to 52 Inches

8.2.3 More than 52 Inches

8.3 Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Screen Size



9. Global - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

9.1 Market Definition - Segmentation by Application

9.2 Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts by Application, 2017-2028

9.2.1 Retail

9.2.2 Hospitality

9.2.3 Entertainment

9.2.4 Stadiums & Playground

9.2.5 Corporate

9.2.6 Banking

9.2.7 Healthcare

9.2.8 Education

9.2.9 Transport

9.2.10 Others

9.3 Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Application

10. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

10.1 Types of Players (Competitors) & Share of Competition

10.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Global Digital Signage Market Competitors

10.3 Key Developments in the Global Digital Signage Sector Impacting Market Growth

10.4 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market, 2021

10.5 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Type, 2022

10.6 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Component, 2022

10.7 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Technology, 2022

10.8 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Region, 2022

10.9 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Content Category, 2022

10.10 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Screen Size, 2022

10.11 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Application, 2022

10.12 Comparison of Leading Competitors within Global Digital Signage Market by Coverage of Region, 2022

10.13 Key Takeaways from Competitive Landscape

11. Key Competitor Profiles (Company Overview, Product Offerings, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 ADFLOW Networks

11.2 BrightSign LLC

11.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.4 Intel Corp

11.5 LG Electronics

11.6 NEC Display Solutions

11.7 Omnivex Corp.

11.8 Panasonic Corp.

11.9 Samsung

11.10 Scala Digital Signage

12. Geographic Analysis & Major Countries Market Historic Growth, Outlook, and Forecasts

13. Industry Expert's Opinions/Perspectives

14. Analyst Recommendation

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8cgxm

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



