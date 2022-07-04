U.S. markets closed

The Worldwide Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Industry is Expected to Reach $47.9 by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market (2022-2027) by Component, Indication, Distribution, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market is estimated to be USD 12.84 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 47.93 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.14%.

 Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 2Morrow, Akili Interactive Labs, Ayogo Health, Better Therapeutics, BigHealth, Canary Health, Click Therapeutics, Cognoa, Ginger, Happify, Kaia Health, Omada Health, Welldoc, etc.

 Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Preventable Chronic Diseases
4.1.2 Increasing mHealth Penetration
4.1.3 Control on Healthcare Cost with Focus on Preventive Healthcare
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Digital Therapeutics in the Developing Countries
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Huge Undiagnosed and Untreated Population Base
4.3.2 R & D in Therapeutic Applications
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Patient Data Privacy Concerns
4.4.2 Reluctance among Patients to adopt Digital Therapeutics

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Devices
6.3 Software

7 Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market, By Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cardiovascular Disease
7.3 Central Nervous System Disorder
7.4 Chronic Respiratory Disease
7.5 Diabetes
7.6 Medication Adherence
7.7 Musculoskeletal Disorder
7.8 Obesity
7.9 Smoking Cessation

8 Global Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market, By Distribution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 B2B
8.2.1 Employer
8.2.2 Payer
8.2.3 Pharmaceutical Company
8.2.4 Provider
8.3 B2C
8.3.1 Caregiver
8.3.2 Patient

9 Americas' Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 2Morrow
14.2 Akili Interactive Labs
14.3 Ayogo Health
14.4 Better Therapeutics
14.5 BigHealth
14.6 Canary Health
14.7 Click Therapeutics
14.8 Cognoa
14.9 Ginger
14.10 Happify
14.11 Kaia Health
14.12 Omada Health
14.13 Welldoc

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dza2u

