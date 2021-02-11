Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Industry to 2027 - Emerging Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Dublin, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product Type, and Sales Channel, Business-to-Consumer: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $2. 88 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $13. 80 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20. 5% during the forecast period.
Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes. These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding design, usability, clinical validation, and data security. These products are reviewed and approved by regulatory bodies before use. Furthermore, digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.
Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets, coupled with healthcare apps, growth in need to control healthcare cost, and The rise in incidences of chronic diseases drive growth of the global digital therapeutics market. However, a lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20. 5% from 2020 to 2027. On the contrary, emerging markets are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future.
The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into application, product type, sales channel, and region. By application, it is divided into diabetes, obesity, cardio vascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. By product type, it is classified into software and devices. Further, on the basis of sales channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). Furthermore, business-to-business (B2B) is categorized into employers, healthcare providers, and others. By business-to-consumers, it is classified into patients and caregivers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global digital therapeutics market is provided.
An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders
1.3. Key Market Segments
1.4. Research Methodology
1.4.1. Secondary Research
1.4.2. Primary Research
1.4.3. Analyst Tools & Models
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
2.1. Cxo Perspective
Chapter 3: Market Overview
3.1. Market Definition and Scope
3.2. Key Findings
3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets
3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies
3.3. Top Player Positioning, 2019
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Market Dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets, Coupled With Healthcare Apps
3.5.1.2. Growth in Need to Control Healthcare Costs
3.5.1.3. The Rise in Incidences of Chronic Diseases
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. Lack of Awareness Regarding Digital Therapeutics in Developing Countries
3.5.2.2. Patient Data Privacy Concerns
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Emerging Markets Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
3.6. Impact Analysis of Covid-19 on the Digital Therapeutics Market
3.7. Impact of Government Regulations on Global Digital Therapeutics Market
3.7.1. U. S. Fda'S Premarket Clearance and Approval Requirements
3.7.2. European Union Premarket Clearance and Approval Requirements
3.7.3. Japan Premarket Clearance and Approval Requirements
3.8. Strategy Adopted by Top 10 Start-Ups
3.8.1. Meru Health, Inc.
3.8.2. Bold Health Limited
3.8.3. Behavr, LLC
3.8.4. Naluri Hidup Sdn Bhd
3.8.5. Big Health
3.8.6. Hinge Health, Inc.
3.8.7. Glooko, Inc.
3.8.8. Holmusk Pte. Ltd.
3.8.9. Wellthy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd.
3.8.10. Virta Health Corp.
3.9. Key Digital Technologies for Digital Therapeutics
3.9.1. Mobile Health (Mhealth)
3.9.2. Personalized Healthcare
3.9.3. Digital Cognitive Behavior Therapy (Cbt)
3.9.4. Wearable Devices and Sensors
3.10. Necessary Human Resources Required for Digital Therapeutics Development
3.11. Usage of Patient Data Acquired from Digital Therapeutics
3.11.1. Types of Personal Information That Are Collected by Dtx Companies
Chapter 4: Digital Therapeutics Market, by Application
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.2. Diabetes
4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.3. Obesity
4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.4. Cardiovascular Diseases
4.4.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.5. Central Nervous System (Cns) Diseases
4.5.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.6. Gastrointestinal Disorder
4.6.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.7. Respiratory Diseases
4.7.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.7.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.7.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.8. Smoking Cessation
4.8.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.8.3. Market Analysis, by Country
4.9. Others
4.9.1. Key Market Trends and Growth Opportunities
4.9.2. Market Size and Forecast
4.9.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 5: Digital Therapeutics Market, by Product
5.1. Overview
5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.2. Software
5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country
5.3. Devices
5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast
5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 6: Digital Therapeutics Market, by Sales Channel
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.2. Business-To-Business (B2B)
6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type
6.2.1.1. Employer
6.2.1.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.2.1.2. Healthcare Providers
6.2.1.2.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.2.1.3. Others
6.2.1.3.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country
6.3. Business-To-Consumers
6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type
6.3.1.1. Patients
6.3.1.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.3.1.2. Caregivers
6.3.1.2.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region
6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country
Chapter 7: Digital Therapeutics Market, by Region
7.1. Overview
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. LAMEA
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
8.1.2Morrow, Inc.
8.1.1. Company Overview
8.1.2. Company Snapshot
8.1.3. Operating Business Segments
8.1.4. Product Portfolio
8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.2. Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Company Snapshot
8.2.3. Product Portfolio
8.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.3. Click Therapeutics, Inc.
8.3.1. Company Overview
8.3.2. Company Snapshot
8.3.3. Operating Business Segments
8.3.4. Product Portfolio
8.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.4. Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)
8.4.1. Company Overview
8.4.2. Company Snapshot
8.4.3. Product Portfolio
8.4.4. Business Performance
8.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.5. Happify, Inc.
8.5.1. Company Overview
8.5.2. Company Snapshot
8.5.3. Product Portfolio
8.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.6. Kaia Health
8.6.1. Company Overview
8.6.2. Company Snapshot
8.6.3. Product Portfolio
8.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.7. Livongo Health, Inc.
8.7.1. Company Overview
8.7.2. Company Snapshot
8.7.3. Product Portfolio
8.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.8. Medtronic plc.
8.8.1. Company Overview
8.8.2. Company Snapshot
8.8.3. Operating Business Segments
8.8.4. Product Portfolio
8.8.5. Business Performance
8.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.9. Omada Health, Inc.
8.9.1. Company Overview
8.9.2. Company Snapshot
8.9.3. Operating Business Segments
8.9.4. Product Portfolio
8.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.10. Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
8.10.1. Company Overview
8.10.2. Company Snapshot
8.10.3. Product Portfolio
8.10.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.11. Proteus Digital Health, Inc.
8.11.1. Company Overview
8.11.2. Company Snapshot
8.11.3. Operating Business Segments
8.11.4. Product Portfolio
8.11.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.12. Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)
8.12.1. Company Overview
8.12.2. Company Snapshot
8.12.3. Operating Business Segments
8.12.4. Product Portfolio
8.12.5. Business Performance
8.12.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.13. Voluntis, Inc.
8.13.1. Company Overview
8.13.2. Company Snapshot
8.13.3. Operating Business Segments
8.13.4. Product Portfolio
8.13.5. Business Performance
8.13.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
8.14. Welldoc, Inc.
8.14.1. Company Overview
8.14.2. Company Snapshot
8.14.3. Operating Business Segments
8.14.4. Product Portfolio
8.14.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments
