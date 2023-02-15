Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Industry Report 2023: Increased Adoption Rate of Digital Solutions and Rise in the Demand for Remote Healthcare Services Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investor Series: Opportunities in the Digital Therapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides detailed information on the digital therapeutics market, covering the core and peripheral digital therapeutics solutions. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of future business success, over the coming decade.

The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring MS Excel sheets (some of which include interactive elements) and an MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project, and insights drawn from the curated data.

Digital therapeutics are clinically validated solutions that are delivered as applications, software and online programs, demonstrating the capability to facilitate positive outcomes when employed in the management of clinical conditions. These therapeutics are designed to engage patients in personalized treatment or disease prevention programs, through mediating behavioral or psychological modifications.

The primary benefits of digital therapeutics include reduction of treatment related costs, generation and maintenance of personalized health data, reduction in stress amongst healthcare professionals, and increase in the adherence to prescribed treatment regimens. In addition, these digital health solutions provide motivational support and inculcate healthy lifestyle changes in the target patient population.

Currently, a wide variety of digital health applications and intuitive software are available for the aforementioned purposes. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant demand for remote healthcare solutions. Amidst other alternatives, digital therapeutics have emerged as a promising option since these can be employed as preventive or curative digital solutions for managing diverse target indications.

Story continues

A recent survey highlighted that the percentage of patients adopting digital therapeutics in the US rose from 4.7% to 18%, post the pandemic outbreak, resulting in an increased prescription rate of such therapeutics. Presently, there are more than 40 USFDA approved digital therapeutic solutions available in the market, including apps, software and devices, for the management of numerous therapeutic areas, such as mental health disorders, substance use disorders and reproductive health.

It is worth noting that reSET, developed by Pear Therapeutics, was the first prescription digital therapeutics that received the USFDA approval in 2017. The application can be used as a method of opioid replacement therapy, increasing a patient's abstinence from substances of abuse during the treatment and enhancing the outpatient treatment program retention.

Owing to the increased adoption rate of digital solutions and rise in the demand for remote healthcare services, the companies involved in the digital therapeutics domain have witnessed a surge in the investment activity, with capital investments worth more than USD 9 billion.

According to the recent trends, various digital therapeutic companies are engaged in providing personalized solutions, along with remote access to medical care facilities, including a health coach. Further, taking into consideration both the historical and contemporary scenarios, we believe that the digital therapeutics market presents lucrative investment opportunities for both short and long-term investors.

Key Topics Covered:

EXCEL DELIVERABLE

1. INNOVATORS AND PRODUCTS DATASET

1.1. Analysis Notes

1.2. Innovator Landscape

1.3. Product Landscape

1.4. Value Proposition

1.5. Key Acquisition Targets

1.6. AI - AVII Appendices

2. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

2.1. Analysis Notes

2.2. Summary Dashboard

2.3. Capital Investments in Digital Therapeutics

2.4 AI - AIV Appendices

3. FUNDAMENTAL AND TECHNICAL FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

The information presented in this analysis is spread across separate MS Excel sheets, which provide information on key financial parameters and competitive insights based on historical and prevalent trends.

4. BUSINESS RISK ANALYSIS

4.1. Analysis Notes

4.2. Business Risk Data

4.3. AI - AVII Appendices

5. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

5.1. Analysis Notes

5.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Summary

5.3. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Base Scenario

5.4. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Conservative Scenario

5.5. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Optimistic Scenario

6. RETURN ON INVESTMENT

6.1. Analysis Notes

6.2. Estimated RoI for Investors in Company A

6.3. Estimated RoI for Investors in Company B

6.4. Estimated RoI for Investors in Company C

POWERPOINT DELIVERABLE

1. CONTEXT

2. PROJECT APPROACH

3. PROJECT OBJECTIVES

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Section I: Need for Digital Therapeutics and Innovators Landscape

5. THE DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET

5.1. Overview

5.2. Historical Milestones

5.3. Key Types of Solutions

5.4. Key Strategic Initiatives

5.5. Key Concepts, Marketed Products and Challenges

6. DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS: INNOVATOR LANDSCAPE

6.1. Methodology

6.2. Innovators in the Digital Therapeutics Market

6.3. Analysis of Competitive Landscape

6.4. Conclusion

7. DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS: PRODUCT LANDSCAPE AND COMPANY HEALTH INDEXING

7.1. List of Digital Therapeutics

7.2. Analysis of Product Landscape

7.3. Health Indexing Methodology

7.4. Company Health Indexing

8. VALUE PROPOSITION ANALYSIS

8.1. Overview and Methodology

8.2. Outreach-related Value

8.3. Developer Value

8.4. Product-related Value

8.5. Value to Patients

8.6. Concluding Remarks

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

9.1. Overview and Methodology

9.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis

Section II Analysis of Investments

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Overview

10.2. Analysis by Type of Funding

10.3. Analysis by Geography and Most Active Players

10.4. Analysis of Trends Across Various Funding Categories

10.5. Summary of Funding and Investments

Section III Financial Analysis and Assessment of Business Risks

11. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF PUBLIC VENTURES

11.1. Fundamental Financial Analysis Overview

11.2. Financial Ratios (Interpretation Guide)

11.3. Case Study 1

11.4. Technical Financial Analysis Overview

11.5. Technical Indicators (Interpretation Guide)

11.6. Case Study 2

12. COMPANY PROFILES OF PUBLIC VENTURES

12.1 Akili Interactive

12.1.1. Key Highlights

12.1.1.1. Company Details

12.1.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.1.1.4. Management Team

12.1.1.5. Recent Developments

12.1.2. Key Financial Details

12.1.2.1. Company Investments

12.1.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.1.2.3. Company Technicals

12.2. Better Therapeutics

12.2.1. Key Highlights

12.2.1.1. Company Details

12.2.1.1. Company Overview

12.2.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.2.1.4. Management Team

12.2.1.5. Recent Developments

12.2.2 Key Financial Details

12.2.2.1. Company Investments

12.2.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.2.2.3. Company Technicals

12.3. Brain+

12.3.1. Key Highlights

12.3.1.1. Company Details

12.3.1.1. Company Overview

12.3.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.3.1.4. Management Team

12.3.1.5. Recent Developments

12.3.2. Key Financial Details

12.3.2.1. Company Investments

12.3.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.3.2.3. Company Technicals

12.4. Dario Health

12.4.1. Key Highlights

12.4.1.1. Company Details

12.4.1.1. Company Overview

12.4.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.4.1.4. Management Team

12.4.1.5. Recent Developments

12.4.2 Key Financial Details

12.4.2.1. Company Investments

12.4.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.4.2.3. Company Technicals

12.5. Ehave

12.5.1. Key Highlights

12.5.1.1. Company Details

12.5.1.1. Company Overview

12.5.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.5.1.4. Management Team

12.5.1.5. Recent Developments

12.5.2. Key Financial Details

12.5.2.1. Company Investments

12.5.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.5.2.3. Company Technicals

12.6. Mindcure

12.6.1. Key Highlights

12.6.1.1. Company Details

12.6.1.1. Company Overview

12.6.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.6.1.4. Management Team

12.6.1.5. Recent Developments

12.6.2. Key Financial Details

12.6.2.1. Company Investments

12.6.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.6.2.3. Company Technicals

12.7. Newtopia

12.7.1. Key Highlights

12.7.1.1. Company Details

12.7.1.1. Company Overview

12.7.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.7.1.4. Management Team

12.7.1.5. Recent Developments

12.7.2. Key Financial Details

12.7.2.1. Company Investments

12.7.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.7.2.3. Company Technicals

12.8. Pear Therapeutics

12.8.1. Key Highlights

12.8.1.1. Company Details

12.8.1.1. Company Overview

12.8.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.8.1.4. Management Team

12.8.1.5. Recent Developments

12.8.2. Key Financial Details

12.8.2.1. Company Investments

12.8.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.8.2.3. Company Technicals

12.9. Sharecare

12.9.1. Key Highlights

12.9.1.1. Company Details

12.9.1.1. Company Overview

12.9.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet

12.9.1.4. Management Team

12.9.1.5. Recent Developments

12.9.2 Key Financial Details

12.9.2.1. Company Investments

12.9.2.2. Company Fundamentals

12.9.2.3. Company Technicals

13. BUSINESS RISK ANALYSIS

13.1. Overview and Methodology

13.2. Operations-related Risks

13.3. Business-related Risks

13.4. Financial / Asset-related Risks

13.5. Product / Technology Risks

13.6. Other Risks

13.7. Business Risk Summary

Section IV Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

14. MARKET FORECAST

14.1. Overview and Methodology

14.2. Global Digital Therapeutics Market, 2023-2035

14.3. Distribution Across Key Market Segments

Section V Analysis of Returns on Investment and Key Acquisition Targets

15. ANALYSIS OF RETURNS ON INVESTMENT

15.1. Overview and Methodology

15.2. Case Studies

16. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS

16.1. Overview

16.2. List of Key Acquisition Targets

17. CONCLUSION

18. APPENDICES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqr0uw-series?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-digital-therapeutics-industry-report-2023-increased-adoption-rate-of-digital-solutions-and-rise-in-the-demand-for-remote-healthcare-services-drives-growth-301748189.html

SOURCE Research and Markets