U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,147.60
    +11.47 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,128.05
    +38.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,070.59
    +110.45 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.97
    +21.06 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.48
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.40
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.61
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    +0.0480 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8810
    -0.0790 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,603.36
    +2,444.63 (+11.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    558.00
    +51.88 (+10.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,672.90
    +171.04 (+0.62%)
     

Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Industry Report 2023: Increased Adoption Rate of Digital Solutions and Rise in the Demand for Remote Healthcare Services Drives Growth

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investor Series: Opportunities in the Digital Therapeutics Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides detailed information on the digital therapeutics market, covering the core and peripheral digital therapeutics solutions. It offers a technical and financial perspective on how the opportunity in this domain is likely to evolve, in terms of future business success, over the coming decade.

The information in this report has been presented across multiple deliverables, featuring MS Excel sheets (some of which include interactive elements) and an MS PowerPoint deck, which summarizes the key takeaways from the project, and insights drawn from the curated data.

Digital therapeutics are clinically validated solutions that are delivered as applications, software and online programs, demonstrating the capability to facilitate positive outcomes when employed in the management of clinical conditions. These therapeutics are designed to engage patients in personalized treatment or disease prevention programs, through mediating behavioral or psychological modifications.

The primary benefits of digital therapeutics include reduction of treatment related costs, generation and maintenance of personalized health data, reduction in stress amongst healthcare professionals, and increase in the adherence to prescribed treatment regimens. In addition, these digital health solutions provide motivational support and inculcate healthy lifestyle changes in the target patient population.

Currently, a wide variety of digital health applications and intuitive software are available for the aforementioned purposes. In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a significant demand for remote healthcare solutions. Amidst other alternatives, digital therapeutics have emerged as a promising option since these can be employed as preventive or curative digital solutions for managing diverse target indications.

A recent survey highlighted that the percentage of patients adopting digital therapeutics in the US rose from 4.7% to 18%, post the pandemic outbreak, resulting in an increased prescription rate of such therapeutics. Presently, there are more than 40 USFDA approved digital therapeutic solutions available in the market, including apps, software and devices, for the management of numerous therapeutic areas, such as mental health disorders, substance use disorders and reproductive health.

It is worth noting that reSET, developed by Pear Therapeutics, was the first prescription digital therapeutics that received the USFDA approval in 2017. The application can be used as a method of opioid replacement therapy, increasing a patient's abstinence from substances of abuse during the treatment and enhancing the outpatient treatment program retention.

Owing to the increased adoption rate of digital solutions and rise in the demand for remote healthcare services, the companies involved in the digital therapeutics domain have witnessed a surge in the investment activity, with capital investments worth more than USD 9 billion.

According to the recent trends, various digital therapeutic companies are engaged in providing personalized solutions, along with remote access to medical care facilities, including a health coach. Further, taking into consideration both the historical and contemporary scenarios, we believe that the digital therapeutics market presents lucrative investment opportunities for both short and long-term investors.

Key Topics Covered:

EXCEL DELIVERABLE

1. INNOVATORS AND PRODUCTS DATASET
1.1. Analysis Notes
1.2. Innovator Landscape
1.3. Product Landscape
1.4. Value Proposition
1.5. Key Acquisition Targets
1.6. AI - AVII Appendices

2. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
2.1. Analysis Notes
2.2. Summary Dashboard
2.3. Capital Investments in Digital Therapeutics
2.4 AI - AIV Appendices

3. FUNDAMENTAL AND TECHNICAL FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
The information presented in this analysis is spread across separate MS Excel sheets, which provide information on key financial parameters and competitive insights based on historical and prevalent trends.

4. BUSINESS RISK ANALYSIS
4.1. Analysis Notes
4.2. Business Risk Data
4.3. AI - AVII Appendices

5. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
5.1. Analysis Notes
5.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Summary
5.3. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Base Scenario
5.4. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Conservative Scenario
5.5. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis: Optimistic Scenario

6. RETURN ON INVESTMENT
6.1. Analysis Notes
6.2. Estimated RoI for Investors in Company A
6.3. Estimated RoI for Investors in Company B
6.4. Estimated RoI for Investors in Company C

POWERPOINT DELIVERABLE

1. CONTEXT

2. PROJECT APPROACH

3. PROJECT OBJECTIVES

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Section I: Need for Digital Therapeutics and Innovators Landscape

5. THE DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS MARKET
5.1. Overview
5.2. Historical Milestones
5.3. Key Types of Solutions
5.4. Key Strategic Initiatives
5.5. Key Concepts, Marketed Products and Challenges

6. DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS: INNOVATOR LANDSCAPE
6.1. Methodology
6.2. Innovators in the Digital Therapeutics Market
6.3. Analysis of Competitive Landscape
6.4. Conclusion

7. DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS: PRODUCT LANDSCAPE AND COMPANY HEALTH INDEXING
7.1. List of Digital Therapeutics
7.2. Analysis of Product Landscape
7.3. Health Indexing Methodology
7.4. Company Health Indexing

8. VALUE PROPOSITION ANALYSIS
8.1. Overview and Methodology
8.2. Outreach-related Value
8.3. Developer Value
8.4. Product-related Value
8.5. Value to Patients
8.6. Concluding Remarks

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
9.1. Overview and Methodology
9.2. Company Competitiveness Analysis

Section II Analysis of Investments

10. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Overview
10.2. Analysis by Type of Funding
10.3. Analysis by Geography and Most Active Players
10.4. Analysis of Trends Across Various Funding Categories
10.5. Summary of Funding and Investments

Section III Financial Analysis and Assessment of Business Risks

11. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS OF PUBLIC VENTURES
11.1. Fundamental Financial Analysis Overview
11.2. Financial Ratios (Interpretation Guide)
11.3. Case Study 1
11.4. Technical Financial Analysis Overview
11.5. Technical Indicators (Interpretation Guide)
11.6. Case Study 2

12. COMPANY PROFILES OF PUBLIC VENTURES
12.1 Akili Interactive
12.1.1. Key Highlights
12.1.1.1. Company Details
12.1.1.1. Company Overview
12.1.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.1.1.4. Management Team
12.1.1.5. Recent Developments
12.1.2. Key Financial Details
12.1.2.1. Company Investments
12.1.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.1.2.3. Company Technicals
12.2. Better Therapeutics
12.2.1. Key Highlights
12.2.1.1. Company Details
12.2.1.1. Company Overview
12.2.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.2.1.4. Management Team
12.2.1.5. Recent Developments
12.2.2 Key Financial Details
12.2.2.1. Company Investments
12.2.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.2.2.3. Company Technicals
12.3. Brain+
12.3.1. Key Highlights
12.3.1.1. Company Details
12.3.1.1. Company Overview
12.3.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.3.1.4. Management Team
12.3.1.5. Recent Developments
12.3.2. Key Financial Details
12.3.2.1. Company Investments
12.3.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.3.2.3. Company Technicals
12.4. Dario Health
12.4.1. Key Highlights
12.4.1.1. Company Details
12.4.1.1. Company Overview
12.4.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.4.1.4. Management Team
12.4.1.5. Recent Developments
12.4.2 Key Financial Details
12.4.2.1. Company Investments
12.4.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.4.2.3. Company Technicals
12.5. Ehave
12.5.1. Key Highlights
12.5.1.1. Company Details
12.5.1.1. Company Overview
12.5.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.5.1.4. Management Team
12.5.1.5. Recent Developments
12.5.2. Key Financial Details
12.5.2.1. Company Investments
12.5.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.5.2.3. Company Technicals
12.6. Mindcure
12.6.1. Key Highlights
12.6.1.1. Company Details
12.6.1.1. Company Overview
12.6.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.6.1.4. Management Team
12.6.1.5. Recent Developments
12.6.2. Key Financial Details
12.6.2.1. Company Investments
12.6.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.6.2.3. Company Technicals
12.7. Newtopia
12.7.1. Key Highlights
12.7.1.1. Company Details
12.7.1.1. Company Overview
12.7.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.7.1.4. Management Team
12.7.1.5. Recent Developments
12.7.2. Key Financial Details
12.7.2.1. Company Investments
12.7.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.7.2.3. Company Technicals
12.8. Pear Therapeutics
12.8.1. Key Highlights
12.8.1.1. Company Details
12.8.1.1. Company Overview
12.8.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.8.1.4. Management Team
12.8.1.5. Recent Developments
12.8.2. Key Financial Details
12.8.2.1. Company Investments
12.8.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.8.2.3. Company Technicals
12.9. Sharecare
12.9.1. Key Highlights
12.9.1.1. Company Details
12.9.1.1. Company Overview
12.9.1.3. Insights from Balance Sheet
12.9.1.4. Management Team
12.9.1.5. Recent Developments
12.9.2 Key Financial Details
12.9.2.1. Company Investments
12.9.2.2. Company Fundamentals
12.9.2.3. Company Technicals

13. BUSINESS RISK ANALYSIS
13.1. Overview and Methodology
13.2. Operations-related Risks
13.3. Business-related Risks
13.4. Financial / Asset-related Risks
13.5. Product / Technology Risks
13.6. Other Risks
13.7. Business Risk Summary

Section IV Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

14. MARKET FORECAST
14.1. Overview and Methodology
14.2. Global Digital Therapeutics Market, 2023-2035
14.3. Distribution Across Key Market Segments

Section V Analysis of Returns on Investment and Key Acquisition Targets

15. ANALYSIS OF RETURNS ON INVESTMENT
15.1. Overview and Methodology
15.2. Case Studies

16. KEY ACQUISITION TARGETS
16.1. Overview
16.2. List of Key Acquisition Targets

17. CONCLUSION

18. APPENDICES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qqr0uw-series?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-digital-therapeutics-industry-report-2023-increased-adoption-rate-of-digital-solutions-and-rise-in-the-demand-for-remote-healthcare-services-drives-growth-301748189.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • UPDATE 3-Shopify's revenue forecast fails to impress, shares fall

    Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants' online businesses. U.S-listed shares of Shopify, which started 2022 as the most valuable Canadian company before losing three-quarters of its value, fell about 11% in extended trading, even after holiday-quarter results surpassed estimates. "Our perspectives on outlook assume that inflation remains elevated, pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said on the earnings call.

  • A salary below this amount is a dating deal-breaker for many Americans, survey shows — why you should talk money on your very first date

    New data reveals 1 in 3 Americans didn't discuss finances before marriage — and many wish they had.

  • A tech founder who didn’t pay employees for months but bought a $16 million private jet has been arrested

    The co-founder of Texas-based software firm Slync has been accused of misleading investors and shortchanging employees.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Boston Beer stock down 10% after company swings to surprise quarterly loss

    Shares of Boston Beer Co. (SAM) dropped more than 11% in the extended session Wednesday after the beverage company reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss, saying that margins came in below expectations mostly due to its production mix and “supply-chain inefficiencies.” The analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 2023 GAAP EPS of $7.37.

  • Good News: Biden's News Retirement Saver's Match Could Help You Save More For Retirement

    The SECURE 2.0 Act was recently signed into law by President Biden. Coming just a few years after the first SECURE Act, this legislation makes a bevy of changes designed to make it easier for Americans to save for retirement … Continue reading → The post Retirement Saver's Credit Goes Further in Conversion to Saver's Match appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cisco Beats Profit, Sales Estimates And Gives Investors This Bonus

    Cisco once again announced a dividend hike as it posted December-quarter earnings that topped views.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • I will leave my daughter my house, but she doesn’t want to take over my $250,000 mortgage. Should she rent the house, or just sell it?

    My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • Shopify Stock Rally Snuffed Out On Weak 2023 Revenue Outlook

    Shopify reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped analyst estimates but 2023 revenue guidance fell short of expectations.

  • Palantir Stock Is Still Surging. It’s Not Just Earnings Causing Excitement.

    Palantir Technologies stock was surging Tuesday. Yes, Palantir (ticker: PLTR) posted its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis, but CEO Alex Karp also suggested that the company is attracting possible acquirers. “I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us,” Karp told analysts on a call after Palantir reported its earnings on Monday.

  • The Average New Car Payment Sounds Like A Sick Joke

    Along with regular inflation, a global semiconductor shortage has severely limited the availability of new cars (one estimate found that global carmakers produced 8 million fewer cars than planned in 2022) while also hiking up the prices of many used models. A year of sometimes double-digit increases started to wane somewhat by 2023 -- in January, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 0.2% increase in new car prices and a 1.9% drop in used car prices. Average interest rates also rose by an average 53 basis points although there's hope that now that prices are evening out, this number will also start to stabilize.

  • Cisco Raises Outlook as Its Earnings Top Expectations

    Cisco Systems Inc. raised its outlook for the year after posting better-than-expected results, a bright spot among technology companies facing continuing challenges from inflation and other macroeconomic impacts. The results beat Cisco’s forecast for the quarter on both the top and bottom lines, and its outlook for the current quarter also came in ahead of Wall Street estimates, according to FactSet. Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren attributed the increased full-year outlook to Cisco’s growing recurring revenue base and remaining performance obligations, backlog and steps taken to improve its supply.

  • Shopify's revenue forecast fails to impress, shares fall

    (Reuters) -Shopify Inc on Wednesday forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter despite price hikes and new product launches, signaling that macroeconomic challenges were weighing on its merchants' online businesses. U.S-listed shares of Shopify, which started 2022 as the most valuable Canadian company before losing three-quarters of its value, fell about 11% in extended trading, even after holiday-quarter results surpassed estimates. "Our perspectives on outlook assume that inflation remains elevated, pushing consumers to discounted and non-discretionary purchases," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Hoffmeister said on the earnings call.

  • ‘I am trying to feverishly save for retirement’: My fiancé pays $1,700 a month to the IRS and owes student debt. We’re both 57. Should I marry him for his Social Security and pension?

    'For 14 of these years my fiancé worked many jobs, and always had payroll tax deductions, but chose not to file yearly income taxes'

  • Good News: A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive

    A Roth 401(k) is a solid option for retirement savers, especially those who don't anticipate finding themselves in a lower tax bracket when they retire. A Roth 401(k) works similarly to other retirement savings accounts - you put your money … Continue reading → The post A Roth 401(k) Just Got a Lot More Attractive appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Ohio Train Derailment: 6 Things to Know

    Service on the rail line has been restored since, and the National Transportation Safety Board, the Environmental Protection Agency, and Norfolk Southern are still on site assessing the situation and providing assistance for local families. Ohio governor Mike DeWine ordered a 1-mile-by-2-mile area around the derailment site to be evacuated on Feb. 6. “Norfolk Southern has been closely coordinating with the Columbiana County Health District, Ohio Department of Health, Ohio EPA, and the U.S. EPA, as well as its own experts and contractors to monitor and mitigate environmental issues and concerns,” said the company’s website, where Norfolk Southern is providing updates about its response.

  • 10 Investors Score $117 Billion On Tesla Stock's Double 'Bubble'

    What's it like to make more than $110 billion in five weeks on just one S&P 500 stock? Ask the largest owners of Tesla stock.