Worldwide Digital Workplace Industry to 2026 - Workplace Experience & Occupancy Analytics Solutions in Office Buildings

Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Digital Workplace Market - Workplace Experience & Occupancy Analytics Solutions in Office Buildings 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is a new 2022 study on the global market for digital workplace solutions and is our 3rd comprehensive evaluation of workplace experience and occupancy analytics for commercial office space.



Technology-based user experience in commercial office space is becoming the norm as countries start to remove COVID restrictions. As the digital workplace takes shape in businesses worldwide with a revised set of working styles, be that remote working, hybrid working, or flexible working, changes will necessitate enhanced technology to enable data-driven decision making about the use of office space.



Many new tools have emerged on the market to secure the health and safety of building occupants, simplify the management of offices, optimize their occupancy and improve workplace experience, collaboration and productivity; all while space and schedules are being desynchronized. This report seeks to bring clarity and order to an innovative PropTech market where 288 vendors are vying to increase their market share and lead the disruption of commercial real estate.



The report evaluates the size and structure of the global digital workplace market, breaks down size by geographic region, and forecasts sales to 2026. It INCLUDES at no extra cost, spreadsheets listing all major vendors, deployments, acquisitions, and investments, AND a graphics pack with high-resolution charts from the report.



Key Questions Addressed:

What is the size and structure of the global digital workplace market? The report has an assessment of the global market size in 2021 and forecast to 2026 and an evaluation of the major platforms in use.

What are the main drivers for industry growth? This report assesses the main industry drivers, barriers to growth and key regulatory trends. It also includes an overview of use cases and deployments in office buildings.

What does the competitive landscape look like? There is an analysis of the markets supply side structure and comprehensive coverage of M&A and investments over the last 2 years.

The methodology employed to conduct this research was a combination of bottom-up and top-down analysis, including interviews with established incumbents and emerging players and extrapolated analysis of the market specific to commercial office buildings.



Within its 171 Pages and 28 Charts and Tables, The Report Presents All the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you can Understand what is Shaping the Future of the Workplace:

The Global Digital Workplace market in commercial office space is estimated at $3.70 Billion in 2021, rising to $9.21 Billion by 2026, growing at a rate of 20% CAGR.

In the last two years, the number of companies in the digital workplace sector has shown a 30% increase with 288 firms in this current analysis compared to 221 suppliers identified in the 2nd edition of this report.

The digital workplace sector is a rapidly evolving market opportunity within commercial real estate. The market is in the early stages of maturity, having seen considerable activity over the past two years accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies need new ways to deliver an environment in the post-pandemic era that the modern workforce demands.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 De-Densification of the Office and Hybrid Working

1.2 Research Scope and Methodology

1.3 Key Definitions



2. The Global Market in Office Buildings

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Global Market Size 2021 and Forecast to 2026

2.3 Breakdown of Geographic Regions (EMEA/North America/Asia



3. Applications and Use Cases

3.1 Safety and Security

3.2 Finding

3.3 Communication

3.4 Personalization

3.5 Optimize

3.6 Control and Conserve



4. Deployments in Office Buildings



5. Platforms and Hardware

5.1 Workspace Management Platforms

5.2 Workplace Experience Apps and Platforms

5.3 Indoor Mapping and Location Platforms

5.4 Building IoT and Connected Lighting Platforms

5.5 Mobile Access Control and Visitor Management Systems

5.6 Sensors and Sensing Platforms



6. Drivers for Growth

6.1 Hybrid Working

6.2 Flexible Offices

6.3 Employee Experience and Occupant Centricity

6.4 Healthy Buildings

6.5 Internet of Things in Buildings

6.6 AI and Machine Learning



7. Barriers to Growth

7.1 Landlord/Commercial Occupier Disconnect

7.2 Implementation Costs and Return on Investment (ROI)

7.3 Privacy, Security and Trust

7.4 Diverse Range of Technologies, Vendors and Solutions



8. Key Regulatory Trends

8.1 Relevant Legislation

8.2 Smart Building Standards and Certification

8.3 Workplace Experience and Wellness Standards



9. Structure and Competitive Landscape

9.1 Routes to Market

9.2 Competitive Landscape



10. M&A, Investments and Partnerships

10.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.2 Venture Capital Funding and Private Equity Investments

10.3 Technology Partnerships and Ecosystems



