Worldwide Directed Energy Weapons Industry to 2027 - Featuring Applied Companies, BAE Systems and L3harris Technologies Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global directed energy weapons market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.63% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Directed energy refers to a technology that produces a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy, including microwaves, radio waves, lasers, etc. This technology is used in weapons that are widely adopted to disable, damage, or destroy adversary equipment, facilities, and personnel. Some of the common product variants include high-energy laser weapons, high-power radiofrequency or microwave devices, and charged or neutral particle beam weapons. These weapons offer numerous benefits over conventional munitions, including the high-speed transmission of lethal force, minimal effects of gravity or atmospheric drag, stealth-like performance with noise-free and invisible beams, etc. As a result, directed energy weapons are widely installed in military ships, land vehicles, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles (UMVs).

The rising geographical conflicts along with the increasing demand for advanced military devices in combat applications are propelling the global market for directed energy weapons. Additionally, the growing investments by several defense and military organizations in modernization of existing infrastructures to enhance national security are also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising threats from hypersonic weapons, particularly missiles, are catalyzing the demand for directed energy weapons for early destruction in missile trajectory.

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of direct energy weapons for protecting civilians against numerous chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the emergence of various military-based UAVs and drones integrated with directed energy weapons for providing long-range precision targeting and remote operations is further driving the global market. In the coming years, the introduction of several advanced solutions, such as high-energy laser (HEL) power to intercept cruise missiles, will continue to catalyze the market for directed energy weapons on a global level.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global directed energy weapons market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, application, technology and end use.

Breakup by Type:

  • Lethal

  • Non-Lethal

Breakup by Application:

  • Homeland Security

  • Defense

Breakup by Technology:

  • High Energy Laser

  • Chemical Laser

  • Fiber Laser

  • Free Electron Laser

  • Solid -State Laser

  • High Power Microwave

  • Particle Beam

Breakup by End Use:

  • Ship Based

  • Land Vehicles

  • Airborne

  • Gun Shot

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applied Companies, BAE Systems Plc, L3harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Qinetiq Group PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, Textron Inc. and The Boeing Company.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global directed energy weapons market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global directed energy weapons market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global directed energy weapons market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Directed Energy Weapons Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Lethal
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Lethal
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Homeland Security
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Defense
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 High Energy Laser
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
8.1.2.1 Chemical Laser
8.1.2.2 Fiber Laser
8.1.2.3 Free Electron Laser
8.1.2.4 Solid-State Laser
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 High Power Microwave
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Particle Beam
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Ship Based
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Land Vehicles
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Airborne
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Gun Shot
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Applied Companies
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 BAE Systems Plc
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2.3 Financials
15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.3 L3harris Technologies Inc.
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Moog Inc.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Qinetiq Group Plc
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 Financials
15.3.8 Raytheon Technologies Corporation
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Textron Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 The Boeing Company
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czzytm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-directed-energy-weapons-industry-to-2027---featuring-applied-companies-bae-systems-and-l3harris-technologies-among-others-301495809.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

