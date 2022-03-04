Worldwide Directed Energy Weapons Industry to 2027 - Featuring Applied Companies, BAE Systems and L3harris Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Directed Energy Weapons Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global directed energy weapons market reached a value of US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 15.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.63% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Directed energy refers to a technology that produces a beam of concentrated electromagnetic energy, including microwaves, radio waves, lasers, etc. This technology is used in weapons that are widely adopted to disable, damage, or destroy adversary equipment, facilities, and personnel. Some of the common product variants include high-energy laser weapons, high-power radiofrequency or microwave devices, and charged or neutral particle beam weapons. These weapons offer numerous benefits over conventional munitions, including the high-speed transmission of lethal force, minimal effects of gravity or atmospheric drag, stealth-like performance with noise-free and invisible beams, etc. As a result, directed energy weapons are widely installed in military ships, land vehicles, aircraft, and unmanned vehicles (UMVs).



The rising geographical conflicts along with the increasing demand for advanced military devices in combat applications are propelling the global market for directed energy weapons. Additionally, the growing investments by several defense and military organizations in modernization of existing infrastructures to enhance national security are also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising threats from hypersonic weapons, particularly missiles, are catalyzing the demand for directed energy weapons for early destruction in missile trajectory.

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of direct energy weapons for protecting civilians against numerous chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies is also bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the emergence of various military-based UAVs and drones integrated with directed energy weapons for providing long-range precision targeting and remote operations is further driving the global market. In the coming years, the introduction of several advanced solutions, such as high-energy laser (HEL) power to intercept cruise missiles, will continue to catalyze the market for directed energy weapons on a global level.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Applied Companies, BAE Systems Plc, L3harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Qinetiq Group PLC, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft, Textron Inc. and The Boeing Company.



