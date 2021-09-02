U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.75
    -0.24 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,578.38
    +980.74 (+2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.03
    +4.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Worldwide Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Industry to 2029 - High Disposable Income of Baby Boomers is Driving Growth

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Expected to Grow at 7.5% by 2029.

Individuals with disability include those who have mental, physical or sensory impairments, which may disrupt full and effective participation in everyday activities. Some disabilities or physical shortcomings are unique to senior citizens and catering to such requirements and related assistance provision is termed as elderly-care or eldercare. This broad spectrum of both eldercare and disabled assistance comprises a blend of assistive devices and services. This study exclusively analyzes the key devices employed for deploying elderly and disabled care and rehabilitation. Disabled individuals including the elderly are at a higher risk in emergency and disaster conditions.

Assistive technology products are designed to provide additional accessibility to individuals who have physical or cognitive difficulties, impairments, and disabilities. When selecting assistive technology products, it is crucial to find products that are compatible with the computer operating system and programs on the particular computer being used. The disabled & elderly assistive technologies market comprises of various products such as mobility assistance, assistive furniture, bathroom safety and assistive products, communication aids, incontinence and ostomy products, activity monitors and location monitors. The end users of disabled & elderly assistive technologies are home care, hospitals and nursing homes, and assisted living facilities. The geographical segmentation of global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa further segmented into key countries with highest potential in disabled & elderly assistive technologies market.

The major factors driving disabled & elderly assistive technologies market are high disposable income of baby boomers, rising demand for disabled and elderly assistive technologies, high adoption rate of novel technologies and supportive reimbursement policies. On the other hand, the expansion of the market may be inhibited in the coming years due to rising product prices. According to National Institute on Aging, in 2010, an estimated 524 million people were aged 65 or older - 8% of the world's population. By 2050, this number is expected to nearly triple to about 1.5 billion, representing 16% of the world's population. Although more developed countries have the oldest population profiles, the vast majority of older people - and the most rapidly aging populations - are in less developed countries. Between 2010 and 2050, the number of older people in less developed countries is projected to increase more than 250%, compared with a 71% increase in developed countries. Market experts suggest, this remarkable phenomenon is being driven by declines in fertility and improvements in longevity. With fewer children entering the population and people living longer, older people are making up an increasing share of the total population.

Communication Aids Product segment anticipated to maintain its lead

For the purpose of this study, the global disabled & elderly assistive technologies market is represented by key product categories namely, mobility assistance, assistive furniture, bathroom safety & assistive products, communication aids, incontinence, and ostomy products, activity monitors, and location monitors. Among these communication aids product segment was observed as the largest segment and is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period 2021 - 2024. The key factors assisting the growth of communication aids product segment are high prevalence of hearing loss, rising aging population and technological advancements. High potential growths in emerging markets have opened an array of opportunities for the market.

Hospitals and Nursing Home segment accounted for a major share

Hospitals and nursing home segment accounted for a major share of 40.70% in the disabled & elderly assistive technologies market. Reimbursement through hospitals plays a critical role in allowing the dominance of this segment in the developed markets. Moreover, hospital care forms the first channel for use of assistive devices for disabled patients and they are thereafter forwarded to either home care or assisted living facilities. However, home care segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021 - 2029 due to its increasing demand and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America is expected to project highest growth

North America is the largest regional market for disabled & elderly assistive technologies at a market share of 40.43% in 2020. Since most of the major manufacturers of these technologies are based in the U.S. On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the second largest regional market for disabled & elderly assistive technologies. Asia-Pacific and Latin America is expected to project highest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing government support and significant rise in geriatric population. However, currently countries such as Japan, China, Brazil, Australia and South Korea are observed to be the greatest trendsetters in these regions. The Asia-Pacific disabled & elderly assistive technologies market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021-2029.

The key players in the disabled & elderly assistive technologies market are :

  • Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

  • Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

  • GN ReSound Group

  • Freedom Scientific, Inc.

  • Permobil AB

  • Invacare Corporation

  • Drive Medical

  • Sunrise Medical

  • Sonova Holding AG

  • Philips Lifeline

  • Ai Squared

  • Starkey Hearing Technologies

  • Siemens

  • Demant A/S

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by product categories?

  • What are the key market segments in current scenario and in the future by regions?

  • What is the key impact of Covid-19 over market revenues and market determinants in the Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies market?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors influencing the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • What are the primary and secondary macro and micro factors deterring the market growth currently and during the forecast period?

  • How to overcome the current market challenges and leverage the opportunities in each of the market segments?

  • Who are the key players in the Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies market and what are their key product categories and strategies?

  • What are the key strategies - mergers/acquisitions/R&D/strategic partnerships etc that companies are deploying to enhance market revenues and growth?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Analysis
3.1 Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Overview
3.2 Market Inclination Insights
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market Drivers
3.3.1.1 Increasing Numbers of World Aging and Disabled Population
3.3.2 Challenges
3.3.2.1 Lack of National Rehabilitation Plans
3.3.2.2 Lack of Awareness about the Benefits of Assistive Devices and Technologies
3.3.2.3 Lack of Funding Mechanisms
3.3.3 Opportunities
3.3.3.1 Telerehabilitation
3.4 Porter's Five Forces Model: Global Disabled and elderly assistive technologies Market
3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants
3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6 Competitive Analysis: Fractal Map Investigation of Key Manufactures in Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market

Chapter 4 Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Analysis, By Products
4.1 Overview
4.2 Mobility Assistance
4.2.1 Wheelchairs
4.2.2 Scooters
4.2.3 Crutches and Canes
4.2.4 Transfer Lifts and Elevators
4.2.5 Walkers and Rollators
4.2.6 Slings
4.3 Assistive Furniture
4.3.1 Beds
4.3.2 Riser Reclining Chairs
4.3.3 Railings and Bar
4.3.4 Door Openers
4.4 Bathroom Safety and Assistive Products
4.4.1 Commodes
4.4.2 Shower Chairs
4.4.3 Others
4.5 Communication Aids
4.5.1 Speech & Writing Therapy
4.5.2 Hearing Aids
4.5.3 Vision & Reading Aids
4.6 Incontinence and Ostomy Products
4.7 Activity Monitors
4.8 Location Monitors

Chapter 5 Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies Market Analysis, By End-Users
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Hospitals and Nursing Homes
5.1.2 Assisted Living Facilities
5.1.3 Home Care

Chapter 6 Global Disabled & Elderly Assistive Technologies Market, By Geography
6.1 Preface
6.2 North America
6.3 Europe
6.4 Asia-Pacific
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Company Profiles
7.1 Bausch & Lomb, Inc.
7.1.1 Bausch & Lomb, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.2 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.
7.2.1 Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.3 GN ReSound Group
7.3.1 GN ReSound Group: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.4 Freedom Scientific, Inc.
7.4.1 Freedom Scientific, Inc.: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.5 Permobil AB
7.5.1 Permobil AB: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.6 Invacare Corporation
7.6.1 Invacare Corporation: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.7 Drive Medical
7.7.1 Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.8 Sunrise Medical GmbH & Co. KG
7.8.1 Sunrise Medical GmbH & Co. KG: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.9 Sonova Holding AG
7.9.1 Sonova Holding AG: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.10 Philips Lifeline
7.10.1 Philips Lifeline: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.11 Ai Squared
7.11.1 Ai Squared: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.12 Starkey Hearing Technologies
7.12.1 Starkey Hearing Technologies: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.13 Siemens
7.13.1 Siemens: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)
7.14 Demant A/S
7.14.1 Demant A/S: Company Snapshot (Company Details, Geographical Presence, Product Portfolio, Key Industries Served, SCOT Analysis, Recent Developments)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bp5blv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-disabled-and-elderly-assistive-technologies-industry-to-2029---high-disposable-income-of-baby-boomers-is-driving-growth-301368422.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Hammond picking up the pieces after being hit hard by Hurricane Ida

    Hammond picking up the pieces after being hit hard by Hurricane Ida

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • Why Veru Stock Vaulted Higher Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were vaulting 9.8% higher as of 3:29 p.m. EDT on Thursday. The gain came after Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton increased his price target on the stock to $22 from $19.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • Jim Simons, RenTech Insiders to Pay Billions in Back Taxes

    (Bloomberg) -- Jim Simons, one of the world’s most successful investors, has just been handed a rare defeat.The founder of quantitative hedge-fund manager Renaissance Technologies and his colleagues will pay billions of dollars in back taxes, interest and penalties to resolve one of the biggest tax disputes in U.S. history, under the terms of a deal reached by the firm and the Internal Revenue Service. Renaissance Chief Executive Officer Peter Brown disclosed the agreement Thursday in a letter t

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • DocuSign Stock Falls As Earnings Beat, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    DocuSign stock fell after its July-quarter earnings topped Wall Street targets but October quarter revenue guidance edged by views.