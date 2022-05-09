U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,051.25
    -68.25 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,370.00
    -439.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,441.00
    -254.75 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.70
    -31.90 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.54
    -2.23 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.90
    -20.90 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    -0.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.39
    +2.19 (+7.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1600
    +0.6000 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,394.98
    -1,287.70 (-3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    771.48
    -75.97 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.11
    -90.83 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

The Worldwide Dispatch Console Industry is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dispatch Console Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type (Hardware, Software, and Radio Management Systems), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dispatch Console Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The dispatch console is a system that interacts with a private or public radio system enabling the dispatcher to directly communicate with all police officers, field workers, EMS personnel & others with establish coordination among them. The dispatchers use various kinds of hardware & software for performing this activity. The dispatch consoles enhance real-time decision-making by creating a combination of data applications command center systems, and voice communication. The increasing need for smooth communication in various sectors is resulting in the rising adoption of dispatch consoles.

Cloud-based dispatch has changed the way critical information is communicated to the responders. The cloud dispatch fulfills the requirements of dedicated hardware which enables to dispatch anywhere which allows smooth communication within the organization & simplification of job management through a single dashboard.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The widespread COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all industries resulting in a brutal impact on the economy of the world. The dispatch console market is adversely affected by the pandemic situation. The manufacturing activities at various production sites were temporarily stopped due to the imposition of lockdown in various nations of the world to control the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to this, the restrictions imposed over the movement of goods have disrupted the supply chains and resulted in the shortage of components. Additionally, the shutdown of various call centres due to restrictions by the government in different countries also reduced demand for dispatch consoles in the market.

Market Growth Factors:

Saves Operators time

The major concern of many organizations is time as any kind of delay in communication may lead to serious problems. The integrated contact feature in many of the dispatch consoles saves the database in an easy to access and customizable menu. It can be made more efficient by adding a level of importance to each contact. The people to be contacted frequently can be saved at a special place in the contact list and thus, the time consumed in finding details can be reduced. Furthermore, it is important to retain & act accordingly on all the necessary information. It is a bit challenging a bit to retain every single point of information.

Rising innovations by vendors

Various well-established, small and medium start-ups, local & unorganized companies are dealing in the dispatch console market. In addition, these companies are increasingly investing in various technologies and launching innovative products in dispatch consoles. Various companies are rising investments in R&D (research and development) activities in order to meet consumer needs. Additionally, the dispatch consoles providers are focusing on effortless integration to a wide variety of interfaces like trunked and conventional radio. The major manufacturers are offering dispatch consoles that enable the integration of advanced telephony, PoC, and radio to continue operations.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

High chances of technical glitches

There is a high risk of technical glitches involved in the usage of dispatch consoles. The dispatch console software is usually compatible with limited devices which is the main issue occurring in the use of dispatch consoles. The existing dispatch consoles are not capable enough to fulfill the latest requirements of the organization. These are unreliable due to having old hardware. In addition, there are chances of network issues and other issues in the worst climate areas which may result in delays in conveying information or not delivering proper information. There are chances of loss of stored information which may be important to be reviewed at a later stage.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Dispatch Console Market

Chapter 4. Global Dispatch Console Market by Application
4.1 Global Transportation Market by Region
4.2 Global Government & Defense Market by Region
4.3 Global Utility Market by Region
4.4 Global Healthcare Market by Region
4.5 Global Public Safety Market by Region
4.6 Global Other Application Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Dispatch Console Market by Type
5.1 Global Hardware Market by Region
5.2 Global Software Market by Region
5.3 Global Radio Management Systems Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Dispatch Console Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Codan Limited (Zetron, Inc.)
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Segmental Analysis
7.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.2 Omnitronics, L.L.C.
7.2.1 Company Overview
7.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.2.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
7.3 Catalyst Communication Technologies, Inc.
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.4 EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. (JVC Kenwood Holdings, Inc.)
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Financial Analysis
7.4.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.5.2 Financial Analysis
7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.5.4 Research and Development Expense
7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
7.5.6 SWOT Analysis
7.6 Motorola Solutions, Inc.
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Financial Analysis
7.6.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
7.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
7.6.6 SWOT Analysis
7.7 Atos Group
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.7.2 Financial Analysis
7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.7.4 SWOT Analysis
7.8 Cisco Systems, Inc.
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.8.2 Financial Analysis
7.8.3 Regional Analysis
7.8.4 Research & Development Expense
7.8.5 SWOT Analysis
7.9 Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH)
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.9.2 Financial Analysis
7.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.9.4 Research & Development Expense
7.9.5 SWOT Analysis
7.10. InterTalk Critical Information Systems, Inc.
7.10.1 Company Overview
7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:
7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ji2qc

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • Kevin O’Leary says ‘you’re actually losing money’ in a bank account — do this simple thing with your hard-earned cash instead

    Fighting inflation isn’t complicated. Here are 3 passive ways to do it.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Rivian Slumps Amid Report Ford Is Selling Shares at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. fell as much as 9.6% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plung

  • Will Amazon and Tesla Bounce Back With Their Upcoming Stock Splits?

    Ugh. That's probably the best -- and most succinct -- summary of how things are going these days for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders. Amazon stock is almost 40% below its 52-week high.

  • The Stock Market Is Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Fed is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • Day Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock Era

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s ending as fast as it began for retail day traders, whose crowd-sourced daring was the pre-eminent story of pandemic equities.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets WrapNursing losses in 2022 that ar

  • Goldman Strategist Sees Stocks Downside Even if Recession Avoided

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for U.S. stocks isn’t particularly bright, even if an outright recession is avoided, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Markets Wrap“The best ca

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    When it comes to tech stocks, mega-caps like Apple and Amazon tend to attract attention. Investors looking for such companies should consider taking a closer look at tech growth stocks such as StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) and Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). As a company that operates only in Brazil, StoneCo is not a well-known company for U.S. investors.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    PagerDuty, Nvidia, and PayPal are quality tech businesses that won't stay in the bargain bin forever.

  • Forget 'Buy Low and Sell High,' and More Wisdom from William J. O'Neil

    O'Neil set forth one of the best systems for successful investing. Here's my take on his great advice.

  • Why Roblox Stock Could Be a Buy in the Coming Weeks

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been experiencing hard times since economies started reopening last year. Roblox is scheduled to report 2022 first-quarter earnings next week, and that could be the catalyst that boosts the share price. Roblox's platform is most popular among the younger generation, and with kids returning to in-person instruction, that left less time to engage with Roblox.

  • Why ASML Holding Fell 10.2% in April

    ASML delivered messy earnings, but a very strong outlook. Still, it wasn't enough to overcome investor fears in the technology sector.

  • Tech Is Getting Crushed. 2 Stocks to Buy Amid the Wreckage.

    With the Nasdaq down 22% in 2022, it’s time to look for bargains. Shares of Sony and Electronics Arts could be a good place to start.

  • There Could Be More Downside Ahead for the Stock Market

    The is already in a bear market, and the is likely to do the same, even if it hasn’t met the precise definition of a 20% drop just yet. DeBusschere’s conclusion: “Nobody believes what Powell said Wednesday.”

  • Another rough week ahead? Dow futures slump more than 300 points

    After a volatile week, Wall Street is bracing for more losses as U.S. stock-index futures fell sharply

  • ‘Peak’ U.S. Inflation Signal Eyed for Bond Market Turning Point

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond markets could be in for something of a rebound after their record plummet, with investors looking for signs that U.S. inflationary pressures have touched their peak.Most Read from BloombergPhilippines Election: Extended Voting Requested Amid GlitchesEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsU.S. Futures Signal Equity Plunge; Dollar Jumps: Ma