The Worldwide Display Driver IC Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Display Driver IC Market (2022-2027) by Display Technology, IC Package, Application, End User, Resolution, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Display Driver IC Market is estimated to be USD 3.31 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4.71 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.31%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Display Driver IC Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are AMS, Dialog Semiconductor, Fitipower Integrated Technology, FocalTech Systems, Himax Technologies, Infineon Technologies, LX Semicon, Magnachip Semiconductor, MediaTek, Microchip Technology, Novatek Microelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Olightek, Raydium Semiconductor, ROHM Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, Sinowealth Electronic, Sitronix Technology, Skyworks Solutions, Solomon Systech, Synaptics, Texas Instruments, Ultrachip, etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Display Driver IC Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The report analyses the Global Display Driver IC Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Display Driver IC Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Quality Resolution Displays
4.1.2 Increasing Sales of Electronic Devices
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Automotive Displays
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Products
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Penetration of Wearable Displays for Smartwatches and AR/VR Head-Mounted Displays
4.3.2 Advancement in Display Technologies
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Balancing andreasing RAM Capacity of DDICs for High-Resolution Displays
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Display Driver IC Market, By Display Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 LCD
6.3 LED
6.4 OLED
6.5 Others
7 Global Display Driver IC Market, By IC Package
7.1 Introduction
7.2 BGA
7.3 FLGA
7.4 LGA
7.5 LQFP
7.6 WLCSP
8 Global Display Driver IC Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile Phones
8.3 Smart Watches
8.4 Tablets
8.5 Televisions
9 Global Display Driver IC Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Consumer Electronics
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Others
10 Global Display Driver IC Market, By Resolution
10.1 Introduction
10.2 8K
10.3 4K
10.4 FHD
10.5 HD
10.6 Lower than HD
11 Americas' Display Driver IC Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas
12 Europe's Display Driver IC Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe
13 Middle East and Africa's Display Driver IC Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA
14 APAC's Display Driver IC Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
16 Company Profiles
16.1 AMS
16.2 Dialog Semiconductor
16.3 Fitipower Integrated Technology
16.4 FocalTech Systems
16.5 Himax Technologies
16.6 Infineon Technologies
16.7 LX Semicon
16.8 Magnachip Semiconductor
16.9 MediaTek
16.10 Microchip Technology
16.11 Novatek Microelectronics
16.12 NXP Semiconductors
16.13 Olightek
16.14 Raydium Semiconductor
16.15 ROHM Semiconductor
16.16 Samsung Electronics
16.17 Sinowealth Electronic
16.18 Sitronix Technology
16.19 Skyworks Solutions
16.20 Solomon Systech
16.21 Synaptics
16.22 Texas Instruments
16.23 Ultrachip
17 Appendix
