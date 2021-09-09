U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Worldwide Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services Industry to 2030 - Featuring Abzena, Creative Biolabs and IONTAS Among Others

·10 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services Market by Type of Technology, Type of Molecule, and Key Geographical Regions, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts: 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape of display library technologies and services market and the future opportunities associated with such technologies. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Biologics are one of the fastest growing classes of therapeutics in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the development of such large molecule drugs is inherently complex, involving elaborate target selection and validation, hit generation, lead selection/optimization and characterization protocols. Of the aforementioned steps, hit (potential drug candidates against validated biological targets) generation is a highly resource-intensive process. In fact, it is estimated that an average of 18 months is spent in generating hits against a validated target.

Additionally, there is an approximate 25% chance of failure in the hit generation to lead identification phase of drug discovery. Over time, a variety of methods/approaches have been developed for the generation of viable therapeutic leads; these include the hybridoma technology, B-cell cloning, transgenic animal-based techniques, in vitro display methods (using phages, ribosomes, mRNA, and cDNA) and cell surface display methods (involving mammalian, yeast, and bacterial cells). Despite being responsible for the development of several successful therapies, the hybridoma and B-cell based hit generation techniques are limited in several aspects; for instance, drugs/drug candidates developed using the aforementioned technologies are often highly immunogenic, and developers also find it difficult to develop and produce stable molecules with noteworthy affinities for their respective targets. As a result, innovator companies have demonstrated a preference for some of the relatively newer hit generation methods, which involve the use of display-libraries.

In modern medical research, display libraries have been successfully employed for the generation of various novel therapeutics and offer certain advantages over conventional drug screening methods, including (but not limited to) the ability to facilitate large-scale, high throughput screening, incorporation of greater diversity in viable lead identification, and eliminating the threat of possible immune response to pharmacological candidates identified through this approach. Out of the available display technologies, those based on phages are the most popular, primarily owing to the simplicity of the selection method they offer and the fact that they can be used to generate hits against several complex antigens.

In addition to other elements, the report features:

  • A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of the display library technologies and affiliated services market, highlighting the services and technologies provided by industry players along with the information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company, display library expertise, type of molecules (antibodies, peptides, proteins and others), type and format of antibodies generated, library size/complexity, and other services offered.

  • Elaborate profiles of the companies offering display library technologies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, proprietary technology(s), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • A case study featuring a list of biologics discovered using phage display method along with analyses, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as first launch year, target gene/antigen, disease indication and target therapeutic area, revenues (2020) generated and brief profiles.

  • An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2017, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other relevant deals.

  • A detailed review of close to 2,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on display libraries, which have been published between 2017 and March 2021. It also discusses the trends across year of publication, focus area, type of molecule, popular keywords, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal).

  • An in-depth analysis of the patents filed/granted for display library technologies, since 2017, based on the various parameters associated with the patents, including patent publication year, geographical location/patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, and type of applicant, highlighting the leading players. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunities within the display library services market, for the next decade. Based on parameters, such as size of the overall antibody and peptide discovery services market, R&D expenses incurred in hit generation step of drug discovery and several others, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the display library services market (focus on hit generation) in the mid to long term, for the time period 2021-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the opportunity across [A] type of display library technology (phage display, yeast display and others), [B] type of molecule (antibodies, peptides and others), [C] geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

  • Andrew Bradbury (CSO/Founder, Specifica) and Ken Sharples (CEO/Founder, Specifica)

  • Thomas Schirrmann (CEO/General Manager, YUMAB)

  • Benjamin J. Doranz (President and CEO, Integral Molecular)

  • Debby Kruijsen (General Manager, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Europe)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players offering display library technologies and affiliated services?

  • What are the recent developments and emerging trends in the display library technologies domain?

  • How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

  • What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: LIBRARY-BASED DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES AND SERVICES (FOCUS ON PHAGE DISPLAY)
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services (Focus on Phage Display): Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Molecule Discovered
4.2.2. Analysis by Type of Antibodies Generated
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Library
4.2.4. Analysis by Library Size/Complexity
4.2.5. Analysis by Source Organism
4.2.6. Analysis by Types of Services Offered
4.3. Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services (Focus on Phage Display): Key Industry Players
4.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.3.2 Analysis by Company Size
4.3.3 Analysis by Type of Company
4.3.4 Analysis by Location of Headquarters

5. MARKET LANDSCAPE: DISPLAY LIBRARY TECHNOLOGIES AND AFFILIATED SERVICES (FOCUS ON OTHER DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES)
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services (Focus on Other Display Technologies): Overall Market Landscape
5.2.1 Analysis by Type of Technology
5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Molecule Discovered
5.2.3. Analysis by Type of Antibodies Generated
5.2.4. Analysis by Type of Library
5.2.5. Analysis by Library Size/Complexity
5.2.6. Analysis by Source Organism
5.2.7. Analysis by Types of Services Offered
5.3. Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services (Focus on Other Display Technologies): Key Industry Players
5.3.1 Analysis by Year of Establishment
5.3.2 Analysis by Company Size
5.3.3 Analysis by Type of Company
5.3.4 Analysis by Location of Headquarters

6. COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Abzena
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Technology Portfolio
6.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Creative Biolabs
6.3.1. Company overview
6.3.2. Technology Portfolio
6.3.3. Service Portfolio
6.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.4. Distributed Bio (Subsidiary of Charles River)
6.4.1. Company Overview
6.4.2. Technology Portfolio
6.4.2.1. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.5. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
6.5.1. Company Overview
6.5.2. Technology Portfolio
6.5.3. Service Portfolio
6.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.6. IONTAS
6.6.1. Company Overview
6.6.2. Technology Portfolio
6.6.3. Service Portfolio
6.6.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.7. LakePharma
6.7.1. Company Overview
6.7.2. Technology Portfolio
6.7.3. Service Portfolio
6.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.8. Leading Biology
6.8.1. Company overview
6.8.2. Technology Portfolio
6.8.3. Service Portfolio
6.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.9. Sino Biological
6.9.1. Company Overview
6.9.2. Technology Portfolio
6.9.3. Service Portfolio
6.9.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.10. XOMA
6.10.1. Company Overview
6.10.2. Technology Portfolio
6.10.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. CASE STUDY: BIOLOGICS DISCOVERED USING PHAGE DISPLAY METHOD
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Biologics Discovered Using the Phage Display Method
7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Launch
7.2.2. Analysis by Target Antigen/Gene
7.2.3. Analysis by Target Disease Indication and Therapeutic Area
7.2.4. Analysis by Revenues Generated (2020)
7.3. Biologics Discovered Using Phage Display Method: Brief Profiles
7.3.1. Humira (Adalimumab)
7.3.1.1. Drug Overview
7.3.1.2. Discovery Process and Method
7.3.2. Tremfya (Guselkumab)
7.3.2.1. Drug Overview
7.3.2.2. Discovery Process and Method
7.3.3. Takhzyro (Lanadelumab)
7.3.3.1. Drug Overview
7.3.3.2. Discovery Process and Method
7.3.4. Xyntha
7.3.4.1. Drug Overview
7.3.4.2. Discovery Process and Method
7.3.5. PortrazzaT (Necitumumab)
7.3.5.1. Drug Overview
7.3.5.2. Discovery Process and Method
7.4. Concluding Remarks

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Partnership Models
8.3. Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services: Recent Partnerships and Collaborations
8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
8.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
8.3.3. Analysis by Focus of Partnership (Type of Molecule)
8.3.4. Analysis by Focus of Partnership (Target Therapeutic Area)
8.3.5. Analysis by Type of Partner
8.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
8.3.7. Analysis by Geography
8.3.7.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Analysis by Year of Publication
9.4. Analysis by Focus Area (Type of Technology)
9.5. Analysis by Focus Area (Type of Molecule)
9.6. Word Cloud: Analysis of Study Titles
9.7. Key Journals: Analysis by Number of Publications

10. PATENT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Display Library Technologies: Patent Analysis
10.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year
10.3.2. Analysis by Geography
10.3.3. Analysis by CPC Symbols
10.3.4. Emerging Focus Areas (Word Cloud)
10.3.5. Analysis by Type of Applicant
10.3.6. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
10.3.7 Leading Players: International Patents
10.3.8. Display Library Technologies: Patent Valuation Analysis

11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

13. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pnjr1e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-display-library-technologies-and-affiliated-services-industry-to-2030---featuring-abzena-creative-biolabs-and-iontas-among-others-301372740.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

